Daily Markets: Impeachment Proceedings Dominating Investors' Near-Term Focus

Today’s Big Picture

Equity markets in Asia finished the day little changed with the lone exception being Japan’s Nikkei, which closed trading up 1.0%, spurred on by favorable year over year December Machine Tool Orders. By mid-day trading, European markets, European markets were similarly mixed and U.S. futures point to a weak open when those markets open later this morning.

While the pace of corporate earnings is set to pick up in the coming days, the near-term focus will once again be on Washington and whether the House votes to impeach President Trump for a second time as well as prospects for another round of COVID-19 relief. Reports suggest President-elect Biden is looking to strike a deal with Republicans but that could mean a smaller initial package than previously expected. In both cases, the details that emerge will be a factor in shaping the market’s next move.

Data Download

International Economy

The unemployment rate in South Korea, a nation that serves as a good barometer for global trade, in December rose to 4.6% from 4.1% and compared to 3.7% for the same month in 2019. This was the highest jobless rate since January 2010.

Italy’s government is on the verge of collapse, again. Ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said that his group will decide today whether to withdraw its ministers from the coalition, which would essentially topple Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government.

Industrial Production in the Eurozone decreased 0.6% YoY in November following the 3.5% contraction in October from which it was expected to improve only slightly to -3.4%.

Germany’s saw Wholesale Prices fell 1.2% YoY in December, marking the 11th consecutive month of declines, primarily due to a double-digit drop in the cost of petroleum products.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for November which saw an increase in separations (layoffs and firings) but also an increase in hiring from 4.5% of the labor force to 4.7%. Job Openings are relatively stable below their peak from the last cycle.

Later today we will get the December Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data for December, which is expected to increase to 1.3% from 1.2%, while core inflation is expected to remain at 1.6% YoY. We will also get the usual weekly EIA energy stocks report and the Monthly Federal Budget Statement, the reading of which we suggest be accompanied by a stiff drink. For fiscal 2020, which ended in September, the budget deficit hit a record high of $3.1 trillion, driven by the unprecedented size of the Covid-19 relief spending.

Markets

After a dip into negative territory at midday, markets rebounded somewhat to see the Nasdaq Composite close with a gain of 0.3%, the S&P 400 at essentially break even, the Dow at 0.2%, while the Russell 2000 rose 1.8%. Crude oil rose 2%, with WTI crude up nearly 12% since the start of last week while the US 10-year Treasury closed at 1.14%, its highest level since the coronavirus nightmare began. Gold rose to $1,856 an ounce and the VIX fell 3% after climbing above 25 intraday.

Looking at sector performance, the S&P 500 Energy sector rose 3.5%, Consumer Discretionary gained 1.5%, and Financials 1.1% while Utilities fell 0.6% and Healthcare dropped 1.1%.

Stocks to Watch

Last night Alphabet (GOOG) suspended President Donald Trump’s account on YouTube, the world’s largest video platform, stating that the President had uploaded content that violated the company’s policies, leading to a minimum 7-day suspension from uploading new content. It also disabled the comments section. The President has 2.77 million subscribers and typically posts multiple videos a day from right-wing media stations. The company had last week removed Parler, a social media app that is popular with Trump supporters, from its Google play store.

Target (TGT) announced comparable sales in the combined November-December period grew 17.2%, driven by a 4.3% increase in traffic and a 12.3% increase in average ticket. Store-originated comparable sales grew 4.2%, while comparable digital sales grew 102%. Sales on same-day services (Order Pick Up, Drive Up, and Shipt) grew 193%.

Netflix (NFLX) announced yesterday that it intends to release 70 original movies in 2021, its largest slate so far as theaters face continued headwinds thanks to the pandemic.

KB Home (KBH) reported November quarter EPS of $1.12 per share on $1.12 billion in revenue, nicely ahead of the consensus EPS forecast of $0.93 on $1.12 billion in revenue. Net orders for the quarter grew 42% to 3,937 with net order value increasing to $1.58 billion. During the quarter the company delivered 2,876 homes vs. 3,929 in the year-ago quarter while the average selling price increased 5% to $413,700. The company's ending backlog increased 54% to 7,810 homes and that backlog value grew 63% to $2.96 billion.

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) guided its December quarter revenue to $109.5-$110.5 million, below the consensus forecast of $116.5 million. System-wide comparable restaurant sales for the quarter fell 0.2%, which consisted of a -3.0% decline in company-operated comps, partially offset by a +1.8% increase in franchise restaurants.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported November-December sales fell 8.4% YoY and same-store comps for the period fell 9% YoY due to negative retail store net sales as stronger conversion rates could not offset the reduced store traffic as a result of the pandemic. Lower store net sales were partially offset by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales. By brand, comparable Retail segment sales increased +1% at Free People and decreased -8% at Urban Outfitters and-12% at the Anthropologie Group. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 1%.

Party City (PRTY) issued downside guidance for its December quarter with revenue in the range of $645-4650 million vs. the $687.1 million consensus. Per the company, "the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases had a greater than expected impact on customer behavior in the months of November and December. This was evidenced by underperformance in regions like the Northeast, as well as in certain categories like tableware that are most impacted by the reduced size of social gatherings.”

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) raised its December quarter revenue guidance to $120 million vs. prior guidance of $110 million and the $110.3 million consensus estimate. EPS for the quarter is now expected to be ~$0.32 vs. prior guidance of $0.21 and the $0.27 consensus estimate.

Bausch Health (BHC) expects its 4Q 2020 revenue to be greater than $2.20 billion and the consensus forecast of $2.12 billion. That translates into the company exceeding the high end of its 2020 revenue guidance range of $7.80–$8 billion and the $7.93 billion consensus.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) announced it completed The Rewire, the critical overhaul of its business, setting a foundation for The Hardwire, the company's five-year strategic plan. Management will reveal that multi-year strategic plan, along with its year-end earnings results, on February 2.

Tesla (TSLA) registered its Indian entity in the name of Tesla India Motors And Energy Private Limited in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) made a majority investment in iA, a provider of software-enabled automation for retail, hospital, federal healthcare and mail-order pharmacy markets.

American Tower (AMT) announced it has entered into definitive agreements with Telefónica (TEF), under which it will acquire Telxius Towers, comprising approximately 31,000 existing communications sites in Germany, Spain, Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Argentina. The total consideration for the transaction is approximately €7.7 billion.

Visa (V) and Plaid announced they have terminated their merger agreement and agreed with the Department of Justice to dismiss the litigation related to the proposed transaction. The proposed transaction was first announced on January 13, 2020.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB) reportedly sold 90 patents to Chinese company Huawei Technologies as part of its broader efforts to unload and monetize most of its intellectual property.

Fintech Affirm Holdings (AFRM) priced its IPO of 24.6 million Class A shares at $49.00 per share, well above the initial target range of $33-$38 per share.

After today’s market close, Washington Federal (WAFD) is expected to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on that report and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 14: Import Prices, Jobless claims, Export & Import Prices,

January 15: Retail Sales, PPI, Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

January 19 Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Net Long-term TIC flows

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President, NAHB Housing Marking Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

January 21: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

January 22: Markit Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales, Energy stocks

January 25: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

January 26: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

January 27: FOMC rate decision, MBA Mortgage applications, Durable Goods

January 28: Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“Don’t spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door.” — Coco Chanel

Disclosures

Target (TGT) , Visa (V) , Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) are constituents of Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

, , are constituents of Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index. Tesla (TSLA) is a constituent of Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

