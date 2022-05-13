Daily Markets: If Inflation Has Peaked, Is It Time to Reevaluate Stocks?

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board, except for India’s Sensex which closed down 0.26% on CPI hitting an 8-year high. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.96%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 1.38% and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 1.97%. Blazing the path forward were Korea’s KOSPI up 2.12% and Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which finished this volatile week strong advancing 2.64% and 2.68%, respectively. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a strong market open later this morning.

It was with a sigh of relief that yesterday’s PPI print managed to follow the script laid out by the earlier release of CPI. We saw a number that, although higher than expectations, was still lower than the previous print. That being said, both of these numbers are telling us that while inflation may have peaked it is still very much with us. As investors come to grips with this reality, we expect that they will begin to reevaluate the beating they have been giving to a number of sectors.

With Jerome Powell confirmed (80-19) for a second term as Fed Chairman, at least we know the Fed will be sticking with its plan to combat inflation and manage a smooth-ish landing as best they can over the near- to mid-term. In his confirmation hearing yesterday, Powell stated that he felt stable prices were the “bedrock” of the economy and reiterated his expectation that the Fed would be moving in 50 basis point increments over the next two meetings. In a rare mea culpa moment, Powell admitted that it “would have been better” to have begun raising rates earlier than March of this year. It has been said that markets hate uncertainty and Powell’s comments yesterday, including his warning that this process would “include some pain” seems to have made things crystal clear based on this morning's futures price action.

Between this news and the PPI print, we figure the market is due for a relief rally, even if it is Friday the 13th.

Data Download

International Economy

May YoY Eurozone Industrial Production was released and showed a contraction of 0.80% as compared to estimates of a contraction of 1.0% and previously reported growth of 2.0%.

Domestic Economy

8:30 Am ET will see the April release of MoM Import and Export price indexes. Expectations are for both to ease on dollar strength with Import price growth to print at 0.50% from the previously reported 2.60% and Export Prices to read at 0.65% as compared to the previous release of 4.50%

10:00 AM ET will see the preliminary May reading of the University of Michigan Sentiment Index which is expected to dip slightly to 64.0 from the previously reported 65.2. To put things in perspective, these figures represent levels not seen since 2011 and 2008-09.

Markets

Despite PPI behaving similar to the CPI print from the other day, as mentioned above, we saw a late-stage rally on comments by re-nominated Fed Chairman Powell and the S&P 500 ended the day down a mere 0.13%. Financials, Utilities, and Technology selling was offset somewhat by Communication Services and Healthcare with Real Estate and Consumer Discretionary names providing some additional cushion. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.06% gain and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.33%, while the Russell 2000 rallied strongly toward the end of the session and rose 1.24% on the day.

Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.68%

S&P 500: -17.54%

Nasdaq Composite: -27.32%

Russell 2000: -18.06%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -38.26%

Ether (ETH-USD): -46.70%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, the Honest Company (HNST) is one of the few expected to report its quarterly results.

EV maker Rivian (RIVN) announced a recall of 502 Rivian R1T pickup trucks yesterday due to a malfunctioning airbag sensor that was failing to recognize when a car seat or small child was occupying the passenger seat. While a setback, it has been noted that from a production perspective this was a minor issue and no injuries had been reported due to the malfunctioning switch.

Shares of Twitter (TWTR) are down almost 18% in pre-market trading after Elon Musk tweeted this morning that the “Twitter deal temporarily on hold” while he looks to verify that bot/fake accounts make up less than 5% of users."

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) shares saw a huge price jump as it was revealed through a 13D ownership filing that an affiliated company of crypto exchange FTX now owns a 7.6% stake in HOOD.

Chinese passenger vehicle sales were reported to have dropped 21% on a YoY basis for the first week of May and off 45% as compared to the previous week as the country’s Zero Covid policy continues to impact the local economy. Expect some pressure on EV makers Tesla (TLSA), NIO (NIO), XPeng (XPEV), and Li Auto (LI)

IPOs

Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

No companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Why? Because it’s Friday! That said, investors should remain on watch for companies that pre-announce their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Monday, May 16

Eurozone: Trade Balance - March

US: Empire State Index – May

Tuesday, May 17

Eurozone: GDP (Second Preliminary) – 1Q 2022

US: Retail Sales – April

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – April

US: Business Inventories – March

US: NAHB Housing Market Index – May

Wednesday, May 18

Japan: GDP (Preliminary) – 1Q 2022

UK: CPI and PPI – April

Eurozone: CPI - April

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Housing Starts – April

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, May 19

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – May

US: Existing Home Sales – April

US: Leading Indicators – April

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, May 20

Japan: CPI – April

Germany: PPI – April

UK: Retail Sales – April

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence - May

Thought for the Day

“There's no learning without trying lots of ideas and failing lots of times.” ~Jony Ive

Disclosures

Rivian (RIVN), Tesla (TLSA) , NIO (NIO) , XPeng(XPEV), Li Auto (LI) are constituents of the Tematica BITA Cleaner Living Index

