Daily Markets: Huge Earnings Week and Biden Stimulus Plan to Influence Trading

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia started the week off mostly higher, led by the 2.4% jump in the Hong Kong Hang Seng and the 0.7% climb in Japan’s Nikkei. In response to China’s announcement it expects 2021 GDP growth to reach 6.0%, its Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% today. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were mostly lower and U.S. futures point to a mixed open when those markets open later this morning.

The pace of quarterly earnings reports accelerates this week, with nearly 450 such reports over the coming days. Included among that horde are Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB) - those results and guidance will likely influence how the Nasdaq Composite Index and other major market indices exit the week. Also influencing markets this week will be the speed at which U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic stimulus plan moves through Congress. As expected, there is some pushback over the expected size of the stimulus. Investors will also be watching for what’s said this week at the Davos Agenda, a virtual event organized by the World Economic Forum.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The world is approaching 100 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus and over 2.1 million lives have been lost. The U.S. looks to have turned the corner on this wave with the number of people hospitalized dropping to about 115,000 from 131,000 two weeks ago. The U.S. reported the lowest number of new cases in the past eight weeks, with the number of new cases down to the lowest level since December 1.

A team in Canada believes they have found the first effective oral drug to treat out-of-hospital Covid-19 patients using Colchicine, which is a gout remedy. The tables reduced the risk of death or hospitalization by 21% compared to a placebo by preventing the cytokine storm.

Late Friday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) could get emergency approval in just two weeks.

International Economy

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate index in January fell to 90.1 vs. the expected 91.8 and the December reading of 92.1.

Later today we will hear from European Central Bank President Lagarde.

Domestic Economy

Friday, the January U.S. Flash Markit Manufacturing PMI rose from 55.3 to 58, well above market forecasts of 56.5. The reading for the U.S. Services PMI rose from 54.8 to 57.5, handily beating market expectations of 53.6, pushing the Composite from 55.3 to 58.0.

Friday also brought Existing Home Sales data for December, which saw a 0.7% MoM increase, which was well above expectations for a 2.2% decline. The median existing-home price rose 12.9% YoY to $309,800. Total inventory totaled 1.07 million units, down 16.4% from November and down 23% YoY, putting unsold inventory at an all-time low of 1.9-month supply at the current sales pace.

Later today, we will get the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for December, which was 0.27 in November, and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for January, which was 9.7 in December.

Markets

Friday, the markets took a breather, with most of the U.S. indices closing slightly lower. While the S&P fell only 0.3%, breadth was weak with decliners outpacing advancers by nearly 2 to 1 and small caps outperformed as the Russell 2000 gained 1.3%. For the week, the Nasdaq 100 gained 3.6%, the Nasdaq Composite 3.3%, the S&P 500 1.2%, the S&P 500 equal weight fell 0.6%, and the Dow was essentially flat. Year-to-Friday the Russell 2000 is up 9.8%, the Nasdaq Composite is up 5.1%, the Nasdaq 100 up 3.7%, the S&P 500 rose 2.3%, the Dow 1.3%.

On Friday, 8 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the red. Last week the strongest S&P 500 sector was Communication Services, up 6.1%, followed by Information Tech, up 3.4%. The weakest was Energy, down 5.5%, followed by Financials, down 3.6%.

Stocks to Watch

Philips (PHG) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its December quarter. On the back of comparable orders rising 7% during the quarter, the company targets low-single-digit comparable sales growth in 2021 led by solid growth in Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health, partly offset by lower Connected Care sales. The first half of 2021 is expected to be relatively strong due to YoY comparison with the first months of 2020 when hospitals delayed investments and demand for consumer products was crippled as the virus took hold.

NCR (NCR) is reportedly nearing a deal to buy Cardtronics (CATM) for $39 per share following Apollo and Hudson Executive declining to boost its offer from $35 per share.

DraftKings (DKNG) launched DraftKings Sportsbook in Virginia, which will allow customers in the state to place bets on several markets across professional and collegiate sports using the app.

New job listings on Tesla.com show Tesla (TSLA) is looking for a process technician, process engineer, and quality engineering manager for Semi truck work in Sparks, Nevada, where the automaker manufactures batteries for its EVs.

On Friday GameStop (GME), which had fallen over 95% from its November 2013 high, rose over 50% on record volume. The stock has been dominated by short-sellers, make it ripe for a squeeze which was then exploited by a pool of traders, pushing shares to an all-time high intraday, but closing below that peak.

Bahrain’s Gulf Air is in talks with Airbus (EADSY) and Boeing (BA) to delay some aircraft deliveries as the pandemic continues to disrupt global travel.

Taiwan’s Economics Ministry shared Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) will prioritize the production of auto chips if it can further increase capacity.

Nikkei reports United Microelectronics (UMC) plans to raise chip prices by 15% after the Lunar New Year while separate reports indicated that NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) and STMicroelectronics (STM) will also increase their prices by about 10-20% due to strong demand.

After today’s market close, Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT), Crane (CR), Graco (GGG), J&J Snack Foods (JJSF), and Xilinx (XLNX) among others are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 26: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

January 27: FOMC rate decision, MBA Mortgage applications, Durable Goods

January 28: Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

February 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI Final, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

February 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

February 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Service PMI, ISM Non- Manufacturing PMI, EIA energy stocks

February 4: Jobless claims, Nonfarm Productivity Q4, Factory Orders

February 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

February 8: Consumer Inflation Expectations

February 9: JOLTs report, weekly Redbook report, WASDE Report, weekly API energy stocks

February 10: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation rate, Wholesale Inventories, weekly EIA Energy stocks, monthly budget statement

February 11: Weekly jobless claims

February 12: Lunar New Year in China: Year of the Ox, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig count

February 16: NY Empire State Manufacturing, weekly Redbook, Net Capital Flows

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

Thought for the Day

Disclosures

