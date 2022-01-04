Daily Markets: How Much Will Omicron Affect the Economy?

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed mostly up today as Japan’s Nikkei advanced 1.77%, Taiwan’s TAIEX and India’s Sensex rose 1.40% and 1.14%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and South Korea’s KOSPI indexes ended the day essentially, flat eking out gains of 0.06% and 0.02%, respectively. China’s Shanghai Composite was the only down market declining 0.20%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a positive open.

As the world gets back to work following new year celebrations, nations and businesses are assessing the omicron variant and how best to fight rising case counts. Thankfully, despite high positive testing rates, hospitalization rates are extremely low in comparison, but we have already started to see the impact self-isolating is having on businesses. While not a hard lockdown, it more than likely means another headwind to the economy, and another reason to think the GDP print for the current quarter will be meaningfully lower than that for the previous release. How severe will the work stoppage be, and for how long? With expectations for omicron to peak in late January to early February, odds are we won’t have a clear idea for at least a few weeks. As the data rolls in, more than likely we’ll once again see expectations for the current quarter be revised lower.

Data Download

Coronavirus

With nearly 1 in 100 Americans testing positive for omicron in the last week alone according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and over one million cases reported in the U.S. on Monday, President Joe Biden will address the American public today. Odds are Biden will shy away from a hard lockdown but rather once again talk about efforts to ramp testing for the virus with those testing positive self-isolating. Given the sharp increase in positivity rates, it’s likely this soft lockdown will have an impact on the domestic economy. Already we’ve seen airlines and other businesses restrict hours or reduce near-term capacity in response as employees test positive.

Starbucks (SBUX) will require its U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by February 9 or submit to regular testing, making it one of the first large U.S. restaurant chains to outline an approach to complying with potential federal vaccination mandates for large employers.

International Economy

German retail sales growth, while still negative in December posted an upside surprise of 2.7% coming in at -0.20 despite consensus estimates of -2.9%. This number shows considerable strength as compared to November’s -4.1% decline. We wonder what retail sales will look like once that country’s economy has the functioning adult-use cannabis market regulators recently approved. German unemployment strengthened slightly from 5.3% to 5.2% although it has been noted that many employers are increasingly dependent on government subsidies as the country grinds through more covid-related lockdowns.

Swiss CPI came in slightly below (-0.2%) expectations to match November’s 1.5% increase while France saw a greater decrease than expected, cutting November’s figure in half from 0.40% to 0.20% as opposed to expectations of a 0.05% reduction.

Domestic Economy

Later this morning we will get to see if U.S. ISM Manufacturing will report in line with the 60.3 consensus, almost a full point down from November’s 61.1, or if there are any surprises there.

November JOLTS Job openings will also be reported. Expectations are for a slight decline from October’s 11.033 million reading to 11 million.

Markets

The first day of trading for 2022 was a positive one for equities with the S&P 500 finished 0.6% higher on the day with yet another record close, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% and both the Nasdaq Composite Index and the Russell 2000 climbed +1.2%. Notable gainers on the day included Tesla (TSLA), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Stocks to Watch

Apple became the first U.S. company to reach a $3.0 trillion market capitalization.

Ford Motor (F) is planning to nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to 150,000 trucks per year based on a high number of advance reservations.

Restaurant Brands’ (QSR) Popeyes and Silla Group entered into an exclusive Master Franchise and Development Agreement to develop and open hundreds of Popeyes restaurants across South Korea in the coming years.

Sony (SONY) is once again delaying Morbius - one of its Marvel comics-based movies - to April 1 from a planned Jan. 28. release.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) entered into a definite agreement to acquire a majority stake in Teraco from multiple investors in a transaction valuing Teraco at approximately $3.5 billion. Teraco is the largest data center platform in Africa, with facilities located in the South African metros of Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, serving over 600 customers, including more than 275 connectivity providers, over 25 cloud and content platforms, and approximately 300 enterprises.

Blackbaud (BLKB) acquired global social impact technology leader EVERFI in a cash ($450 mln) and stock ($300 mln) deal worth $750 million.

American Public Education (APEI) acquired substantially all assets of Graduate School USA (GSUSA), effective January 1.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

January 5: Japan – Markit/JMMA PMI Manufacturing – December

January 5: China – Markit/Caixin PMI Manufacturing – December

January 5: France – Consumer Confidence Survey – December

January 5: Eurozone – Markit PMI Services – December

January 5: Eurozone – Markit PMI Composite Index - December

January 5: US - Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

January 5: US - ADP Employment Change Report – December

January 5: US - Markit PMI Services – December

January 5: US - Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

January 6: Japan – PMI Services - December

January 6: China – Markit/Caixin Services PMI - December

January 6: Germany – Manufacturing Orders – November

January 6: Eurozone - PPI - November

January 6: US - Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

January 6: US - Factory Orders – November

January 6: US - ISM Non-Manufacturing Index – December

January 6: US - Chicago PMI - December

January 7: Germany – Industrial Production – November

January 7: Eurozone – Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, Economic Confidence, CPI – December

January 7: Eurozone - Retail Sales - November

January 7: US - Employment Report – December

January 7: US - Consumer Credit – November

