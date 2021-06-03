Daily Markets: How Hot is the Data, and Will it Change the Fed's Thinking?

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia-Pacific closed the day mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei rising 0.4%, China’s Shanghai down 0.4%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1%, Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.6%, and South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.7%. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were in the red and ahead of U.S. equity markets opening, futures point to a weak start to the day.

European equities are down across the board this morning in response to May Services PMI data that on its face showed MoM improvement as vaccination levels climbed and pandemic restrictions. However, the reports also revealed supply chain issues and labor shortages, similar to what we’ve seen in the U.S. in recent months, raising questions about inflation and growth prospects. Much the way U.S. investors are eyeing recent data and questioning what might come next from the Fed, we suspect European investors are doing the same given this week’s PMI data and next week’s European Central Bank meeting.

Before markets open, we’ll get the latest on the job creation front with the May ADP Employment Change Report, and soon after the market open the back-to-back releases for the IHS Markit U.S. May Services PMI and the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index for May. Investors will be poring over supply chain, inflation, and job creation data contained in that trifecta of reports ahead of tomorrow’s May Employment Report. As we hinted at above, the looming question: Is the data is hot enough to alter the Fed’s monetary policy thinking or if growth expectations for the coming months a tad too rosy?

Data Download

International Economy

Today brings a buffet of Services PMIs for May from around the world which overall moved lower MoM in Asia but rose in Europe as pandemic restrictions eased:

Australia dropped to 58.0 from 58.8

Japan dropped to 46.5 from 49.5

China dropped to 55.1 from 56.3

Spain rose to 59.4 from 54.6, beating the expected increase to 58.

Italy jumped to 53.1 from 47.3, also beating the expected reading of 52.5.

France climbed to 56.6 from 50.3, matching the consensus forecast

Germany also matched the consensus forecast of 52.8, which was up from 49.9 the prior month

Eurozone moved higher to a reading of 55.2 in May vs. April’s 50.5, a tick higher than the expected 55.1.

The UK grew to 62.0 from 61.0 in April, coming in a bit warmer than the expected increase to 61.8.

As investors likely cheer the positive Services PMI out of Europe, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, offered this sobering comment:

“A growing area of concern is capacity constraints, both in terms of supplier shortages and difficulties taking on new staff to meet the recent surge in demand. This is leading to a spike in price pressures, which should ease as supply conditions improve, but may remain an area of concern for some months, especially if labour shortages feed through to higher wages.”

Bloomberg reports the European Union is planning to slap an import levy on steel, cement, and aluminum produced in countries with lower environmental standards.

Domestic Economy

In a bid to boost vaccinations, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) has pledged free beers for Americans if the U.S. can reach President Biden’s target of 70% of adults having received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose by July 4. Get a jab for a Bud! While the U.S. was kicking some major global bootay (technical term) concerning the pace of jabs in the spring, vaccination rates have hit a 4-month low and are down about 64% from the mid-April peak, according to the CDC. For perspective, while at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose has been received by 62.8% of American adults as of June 1, in the UK the percentage of adults is at 75%.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index in the U.S. increased by 3.7% to 56.4 in June and the 6-month outlook rose 4.5% to 55.6, just below April’s post-pandemic high of 55.9. More than half (56%) of those Americans surveyed remain concerned about paying wills and another 56% worry about retirement.

After the closing bell yesterday, the Federal Reserve announced that it will begin winding down its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility. This facility holds nearly $14 billion in corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds that hold corporate debt.

Yesterday’s release of the Fed’s Beige Book, which is a compendium of anecdotal assessments, found the economy grew at a "somewhat faster rate" from early to late May, manufacturers were experiencing a widespread shortage of both materials and labor.

President Biden offered to lower his infrastructure bill to $1 trillion (from $1.7 trillion) to get a bipartisan deal with Republicans, but he wants all new spending. The $928 billion Republican plan redirects unused coronavirus relief funds and includes $257 billion in new spending.

Today brings the ADP Employment for May (a preview of the big jobs report on Friday from the Labor Department which is expected to 610,000 new jobs), the usual weekly Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs Q1, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, and EIA Gasoline Stocks. Yep, that’s all.

Markets

Once again equity markets in the U.S. were little changed on the day with the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow rising 0.1%, the Nasdaq 100 and NYSE Composite 0.2%, and the VIX fell 2.5%. This was the twelfth consecutive say of less than 1% moves for the S&P 500. The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq Composite closed the day 0.7%, 1.4%, and 3.2% below their respective record highs. Energy was the strongest S&P 500 sector, gaining 1.7%, remaining the strongest sector year-to-date by far, up 44.1%. Financials come in a distant second at 29.5%.

Stocks to Watch

Earnings reports from Ciena (CIEN) and JM Smucker (SJM) will be among the handful of ones investors tackle this morning.

Meme shares were still going strong with AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) rising over 110% -- yes one-hundred-and-ten-percent -- yesterday on the news that the company will offer shareholders a free large popcorn at their first movie over the summer. We’ve heard of cash dividends and stock dividends, but this seems like a popcorn dividend to us. AMC shares closed extended trading at nearly $68, up just a tad from the $2.12 level at the start of the year. Who knew popcorn could be so powerful? It can get ferocious when it gets stuck in between your teeth, but this is a whole other level. The usual meme suspects, Koss Corp (KOSS), Blackberry (BB), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), and GameStop (GME) were also in play, rising 63.2%, 29.6%, 56.3%, and 13.9% respectively on the day.

JBS SA and Pilgrim’s (PPC) are on schedule to resume production at all of their facilities today following the recent cyberattack.

FireEye (FEYE) entered into a definitive agreement to sell the FireEye Products business, including the FireEye name, to a consortium led by Symphony Technology Group in an all-cash transaction for $1.2 billion. The transaction will separate FireEye's network, email, endpoint, and cloud security products, along with the related security management and orchestration platform, from Mandiant's controls-agnostic software and services.

Splunk (SPLK) shares slipped in after-hours trading last night following mixed first-quarter results and an in-line revenue forecast for the current quarter. For its April quarter, sales rose 16% YoY to $502 million, ~$10 million ahead of the consensus forecast, but EPS for the quarter came in lighter than expected. Cloud revenue for the quarter was up 73% YoY to $194 million and Cloud average recurring revenue (ARR) rose 83% YoY to $877 million while total ARR was up 39% to $2.47 billion. For the current quarter, Splunk guided revenue in the range of $550-570 million, bookending the $562 million consensus.

Shares of mall REIT Washington Prime Group (WPG) jumped in after-hours trading after disclosing another week-long extension to its forbearance pacts with certain lenders and noteholders.

The RealReal (REAL) shared its gross merchandise volume quarter to date through May 31 was ~$239 million, up 106% YoY and 53% compared to 2019.

Tesla (TSLA) shares moved lower in after-market trading last night following a report that nearly 6K cars being recalled for loose brake bolts. This morning Tesla announced it is recalling 734 units of its Model 3 electric car produced in 2019 and imported into China as the cars either have a seat belt issue or a tire-related problem that could increase the risk of passenger injury in the event of a collision.

Chegg (CHGG) announced Uversity, a platform for educators and faculty to share their educational content with millions of learners on Chegg to help support their studies and enhance learner outcomes. Educators will be verified, and once accepted, can upload content in a variety of formats, and the Chegg platform will match the content to students' needs to provide additional learning support.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) head of asset and wealth management Mary Callahan Erdoes said her division of the bank is looking into possible opportunities for add-on acquisitions.

In its latest letter to shareholders, home furnishing company RH (RH) shared it is looking to “evolve the brand beyond curating and selling product, towards conceptualizing and selling spaces, by building an ecosystem of products, services, places, and spaces designed to elevate and establish the RH brand as a thought leader, taste and place maker.”

Uruguayan-based dLocal (DLO), which helps large firms like Amazon and Microsoft make and accept electronic payments in emerging markets, priced its IPO offering at $21 a share, well above the targeted range of $16-$18.

Microsoft (MSFT) will unveil “the next generation of Windows” on June 24.

Apple (AAPL) employees are being asked to return to the office three days a week starting in early September. Deutsche Bank (DB) told its ~1,500 U.S. investment bank employees that they must be back in the office by early September

After today’s market close, Broadcom (AVGO), ChargePoint (CHPT), CrowdStrike (CRWD), DocuSign (DOCU), Five Below (FIVE), lululemon Athletica (LULU), and Slack (WORK) are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those reports and others should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

June 4: Non-Farm Payrolls for May and Factory Orders

June 7: Apple (AAPL) WWDC 2021 Keynote

June 8: Balance of Trade, JOLTs Report, API Crude Oil Stocks

June 9: Wholesale Inventories, Gasoline & Crude Oil Stocks

June 10: Inflation, weekly Jobless Claims, Monthly Budget Statement

June 11: Michigan Consumer Sentiment

June 15: Retail Sales, PPI, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Tic Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Weekly API Crude Oil stock

June 16: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Import/Export Prices, weekly energy stocks, FOMC Economic Projections, and Interest Rate decision

June 17: Weekly Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing

June 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

June 22: Existing Home Sales, weekly API Crude Oil Stock

June 23: Current Account, Markit Manufacturing & Service PMI, New Home Sales, EIA Energy Stock

June 24: Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Weekly Jobless Claims, GDP Price Index Q1, Goods Trade Balance, Corporate Profits Q1

June 25: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“The biggest lesson I have learned is, ‘It’s okay for me to be kind to myself. It’s okay to be flawed. It’s okay to be happy. It's okay to move on.’” ~ Haley Williams

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.