Daily Markets: Hitting the Global Coronavirus Tipping Point

We are living through historic times. This period will go down in the history books as one of the most frightening times in human history. What was normal yesterday is today, just a wistful memory. The rules are all changing, and the final impact remains unknowable.

There is no playbook from which we can glean insight.

We are living through a global pandemic (thank you for finally coming around WHO) amid an oil price war when corporate debt has reached the highest levels in history at a time when the world's most powerful central banks are nearly out of firepower. We are watching the popping of the everything bubble by a tiny microorganism. It is unlikely that we will find a bottom until there is evidence that the world can, at the very least, slow the contagion. Until then, it will be impossible to estimate the breadth of economic damage, and markets do not like such a high level of uncertainty.

Given the patterns that have emerged in China, Italy, and much of Europe, odds are we are at best more than a week away from having any idea just how bad this will get in the United States, which means volatility will continue.

Consider this: at last report, there were 1,336 cases in the US, and Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress and the US Supreme Court, reportedly told Congress behind a close door session that 70-150 million people in the US will become infected with COVID-19. While that is a range wide enough to drive several truck fleets through, the low end of that range represents almost 22% of the US population. Keep in mind that the current data has over 10% requiring hospitalization. The US does not have the infrastructure available to handle such a level.

In the last twenty-four hours, measures to contain the virus that were once unthinkable have transpired. The President suspended travel to the US from Europe. The NBA canceled its season. An upcoming US Democratic presidential debate during an election year will have no in-person audience.

The market response, however, remains as one would suspect when staring down such levels of never-before-seen uncertainty. They are falling and falling hard. The equity markets in Asia were the first to get hit today:

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 3.7%

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 4.4% and is in a bear market

South Korea's Kospi fell 3.9%

Australia's ASX 200 lost 7.2%

Markets in Europe are falling hard after President Trump banned travel from Europe starting Friday. By midday trading, the major European equity indices were all down 6% or more. US equity index futures point to more pain at the open with futures trading halted for the second time in just four days.

For the coming weeks and hopefully not months, there will be two things of primary importance on which investors need to focus.

The first will be the ability to stop the contagion. China took draconian measures first, quarantining 60 million people. Italy followed, doing the same. The areas in Italy that were first quarantined in February are seeing results with no new cases in some spots. We will likely see similar quarantine measures around the world. If this is anything like the Spanish Flu, which came in three waves with the third being by far the most deadly, a vaccine is of utmost concern.

The second concern will be how governments will respond. There will be no easy answers, as most affected nations have extraordinarily high debt-to-GDP ratios. Japan has the highest at 238%. Italy has the fourth highest in the world at 135%, and the United States is 10th at 107%. The Federal Reserve will be under enormous pressure to push the nuclear button at its next meeting and drop rates massively. The problem is we aren't that far away from having a Fed's fund rate at zero, and there is no precedent for having the global reserve currency at negative rates. And as we've said before, the degree to which monetary policy will fend off a medical crisis remains uncertain at best.

On the plus side, this also means that instead of trying to find something reasonably priced in which to invest, which was no minor feat just weeks ago, investors will be able to look forward to investing in great companies at phenomenal discounts in the coming months. We will get through this. There will be great opportunities. We will get stronger, and just maybe, folks will get to be just a little bit kinder to one another in light of a virus that cares not for which candidate you prefer, where you live, or the color of your skin. As Brian Wilson wrote and the Beach Boys sang, "Wouldn't It Be Nice."

Here is a little history concerning bear markets from 1973 to 2009:

2020: 19.0%+ (last high on February 19th)

2009: -27.6% (lasted 62 days)

2007: -51.9% (lasted 408 days)

2002: -33.8% (lasted 278 days)

2000: -36.8% (lasted 546 days)

1987: -33.5% (lasted 101 days)

1980: -27.1% (lasted 622 days)

1973: -48.2% (lasted 630 days)

As of this morning, there are 126,628 confirmed cases with 53,665 active, and of those active 5,708 (11%) are serious or critical . The number of new cases identified worldwide between Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11, rose by 58.9%. The US now has 1,336 cases and 38 deaths. If the US follows what we have seen in Italy, Spain, and France, the number of new cases daily will jump dramatically in the coming days and weeks. The markets will not like this.

Now onto the day's economic data news.

Japan's PPI rose 0.8% YoY in February, down from the prior 1.5% and below the expected 1.0%.

Industrial Production in the Eurozone contracted 1.9% YoY in January, up from the prior 3.6% contraction and better than the 3.1% expected decline.

Later today in the US, we will be the usual weekly Jobless Claims report, the monthly PPI report, the weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventory report.

The picture looks even worse today for American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Jet Blue (JBLU), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Hyatt Hotels (H), and others in the travel and hospitality sectors. The unprecedented 30-day travel ban from Europe is the latest blow, but we can add to that the State Department issued a Level 3 warning that recommends US citizens to reconsider all travel abroad, "even countries, jurisdictions, or areas where cases have not been reported may restrict travel without notice."

India has suspended the vast majority of visas to the country in a wide-reaching attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus. And on top of that, US passenger railroad Amtrak noted its bookings have plunged 50% since the coronavirus outbreak, and it sees significant service reductions and "losses of hundreds of millions of dollars."

Given the above, we are not surprised to learn United Airlines has entered a $2 billion term loan facility agreement and will use the proceeds to pay certain transaction fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes. Candidly we expect others to follow United's flight path on this.

Twitter (TWTR) has upped its response to the coronavirus and is now "strongly encouraging work from home."

Apple (AAPL) is closing its 17 retail locations in Italy "until further notice."

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and Pirelli (PIRC) SpA have shared they will lower production levels as the coronavirus epidemic advances, which raises questions, at least in our minds, about a slowdown in US auto sales as the virus spreads across the US. We will be listening for updates from auto OEMs General Motors (GM), Toyota (TM), Honda Motor (HMC), and Ford Motor (F) as well as auto industry supply chain companies.

Following the cancellation of the NBA season, Nike (NKE) shares are getting hit in pre-market trading.

CME Group (CME) announced it will close its Chicago trading floor as of the close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, as a precaution to reduce large gatherings that can contribute to the spread of coronavirus in line with the advice of medical professionals. All products will continue to trade on CME Globex as they do today.

Shares of mobile device solution company Zagg (ZAGG) dropped like a stone in aftermarket trading last night, falling 30% at one point, on the news it has suspended its strategic review after not finding a suitable buyer with a suitable offering price.

So much for going to Mo's: sporting goods retailer, Modell's has filed for bankruptcy protection. This is the latest such closure in the last few years, and while it eventually means good things for Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), Foot Locker (FL), and Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV), near-term those companies are likely to see some revenue and margin pressure associated with Mo's clearing out its inventory. That rationalization is also likely to impact near-term demand for companies such as Nike, Under Armour (UA), Adidas (ADDYY).

After US equity markets close, investors will receive quarterly earnings reports from Adobe (ADBE), Broadcom (AVGO), DocuSign (DOCU), Gap (GPS), Oracle (ORCL), Slack (WORK), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Zuora (ZUO). Readers looking to get the lowdown on those reports as well as others in the coming days, we suggest visiting Nasdaq's earnings calendar page .

Upcoming IPOs: Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company IMARA Inc. (IMRA) is looking to price 4.5 million shares in the range of $16-$18. For a complete list of upcoming IPOs by month, please visit the Nasdaq IPO Calendar.

Dates to mark: March 12: European Central Bank rate decision March 17-18: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 28-29: Federal Reserve FOMC meeting April 30: European Central Bank rate decision May 12-14: Google I/O Developer Conference May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day



"We are all a people in need. We are not perfect. We are not machines. We make mistakes. We need grace. We need compassion. We need help at times. We need other people. And that's okay" -Jamie Tworkowski

