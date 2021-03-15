Daily Markets: Here Comes the Fed as Stimulus Checks Hit Bank Accounts and Biden Eyes Tax Hike

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished trading today mixed with Japan’s Nikkei finishing up 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closing 0.3% higher while China’s Shanghai Composite moved 1.0% lower and India’s Sensex sank 0.8%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were up across the board, as were U.S. futures, implying a positive start to the trading day when those markets open later this morning.

Following the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s latest FOMC meeting on Wednesday, investors and economists alike will be parsing the Fed’s latest policy statement as well as the language used by Fed Chair Powell during the follow-up presser. On their minds will be the year-to-date climb in Treasuries and the expected economic impact of the Biden coronavirus relief bill. Folks will also be scrutinizing the Fed’s latest economic projections, looking to see how the Fed sees the economy shaping up in the coming months alongside its inflation expectations. Over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen voiced her view there is a small risk of inflation and it is “manageable.” We suspect Powell will follow that same script.

As stimulus checks hit bank accounts in the coming days, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has directed key Democratic lawmakers to begin working with Republicans on a major infrastructure package. Per Pelosi, the package she’s looking for must be “big, bold, and transformational.” Candidate Biden pledged to invest $2 trillion in fixing highways, bridges, and airports; wiring cities for broadband internet; encourage the manufacturing of fuel-efficient vehicles and installing 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations. Meanwhile, reports suggest President Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for the long-term economic program that will follow his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill.

Data Download

Coronavirus

BioNTech (BNTX), the partner of Pfizer (PFE) in COVID-19 vaccine development has enlisted as many as 13 companies in the formation of a new manufacturing alliance aimed at accelerating the deliveries of its messenger-RNA based COVID-19 shot.

At the other end of the spectrum, the European Union is facing further shortfalls in the delivery of AstraZeneca’s (AZN) vaccine. The company has confirmed to the EU that it will deliver only 30 million doses in Q1, 10 million short of what was expected, and less than a third of what the EU originally expected to have by the end of March. Q2 is looking pretty grim as well, with the company now reporting that it plans to deliver 70 million doses versus the 180 million it had previously anticipated.

Adding to the fun, over the weekend Ireland & the Netherlands suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Ireland's decision came after three new reports of serious blood clots or brain hemorrhages were reported in younger people post-vaccination by the Norwegian Medicines Agency over the weekend. No causal link was found, but it is being investigated. Yesterday AstraZeneca issued a statement in which it said it reviewed the evidence and found no indication of heightened risk.

On a more hopeful note, we can look towards Israel where, as the Financial Times put it, “with more than half of its adults fully vaccinated, the country is partying like its 2019.” The article describes friends hugging and sharing a lunch at a busy restaurant - a vision that is likely to bring tears to the eyes of many. The nation has fully vaccinated 4 million of its nearly 7 million adult population and another 1 million are awaiting their second dose. The nation is in a joyous carnival of post-pandemic fun with restaurants and bars packed.

Meanwhile, over a year after being the first western nation hit by the virus, much of Italy is headed back into the strictest level of lockdown amid another wave of infections. Reports suggest the Paris region could be subjected to a renewed lockdown as ICUs are being filled up with new variants of the coronavirus and limited vaccine supplies weigh on inoculation efforts. White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Fauci pointed to Europe as a warning to Americans that letting up mitigation measures early could put the U.S. on a similar course.

Per Fauci, let's not “spike the ball on the five-yard line.”

International Economy

Japan’s Machinery Orders rose 1.5% YoY in January, down from December 2020’s 11.8% increase, but beating expectations for a -0.2% decline.

China’s Industrial Production rose 35.1% YoY Jan-Feb after rising 7.3% previously and beating expectations for a 30% increase. Retail sales for the first two months of the year rose 33.8% YoY after rising 4.6% previously and compared to expectations for a 32% increase. The nation’s unemployment rate rose to 5.5% from 5.2%.

Germany’s Wholesale prices jumped 2.3% YoY in February, the highest increase since December of 2018, after being flat in January.

Domestic Economy

Analysts at JP Morgan (JPM) now forecast U.S. crude output to average 11.78 million barrels per day (bbl./day) exiting 2021, 710,000 bbl./day more than a year earlier.

Before U.S. equity markets open today, the March NY Empire State Manufacturing Index will be published and expectations call for an increase to 15.0 from February’s reading of 12.1. Later today, we’ll get the January Net Long-Term TIC Flows data.

Markets

Despite the late week's climb in Treasuries, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to set intraday record highs every day last week, finishing up 4.1% for the week in full. That performance lagged the 7.3% climb in the Russell 2000 last week, which brought its YTD return to 19.1%. While S&P 500 lagged the Dow with its 2.6% rise for the week it not only notched a new high but every sector in the S&P 500 contributed to the week’s advance. Following its recent move into correction territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rebounded 3.1% last week, helping dig itself out of that recent pullback.

On a sector basis, the S&P 500 energy sector has been the breakaway winner, up 40.1% YTD with Financials in a distant second, up 17.5%, and Industrials in third, up 8.9%. The weakest sector has been Consumer Staples, down 3.0% since the start of the year, followed by Utilities, down 1.3%.

The U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields also rose Friday, with the 30-year bond reaching its highest level since November 2019.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) are riding higher in premarket trading as the company remains on track for the start of production of its Lordstown Endurance all-electric pickup truck in September 2021. The company will share more on its March 17 earnings conference call.

Shares of Japanese tech giant Rakuten (RKUNY) jumped in trading earlier today on the news it will raise $2.2 billion to better compete with its U.S. customer base. As part of the transaction, Japan Post (6178:JP) will take an 8.3% position in Rakuten while Tencent (700:HK) will take a 3.6% stake and Walmart (WMT) will buy a 0.9% stake.

According to Carnival (CCL) CEO Arnold Donald, the cruise industry is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2023 due to extended lockdowns and the bad rap that coronavirus outbreaks have cast on the sector.

US Steel (X) issued Q1 guidance for adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share, below analyst consensus expectations of $0.73 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $540 million vs. the $522 million consensus.

Chinese moviegoers flocked to Pandora this weekend, as IMAX Corporation (IMAX) delivered $6.2 million at the box office with the re-release of James Cameron's sci-fi epic "Avatar." Cinemark targets reopening more than 10 Los Angeles area locations by today.

Southwest Air (LUV) announced it continued to experience significant negative impacts to passenger demand and bookings in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as severe winter weather. The company shared it has recently experienced an increase in bookings further down the booking curve but admitted it has limited visibility to bookings beyond May 2021.

Sales at H&M (HMRZF) the second-largest apparel retailer fell slightly less than expected during the three trailing months ending in February and February and rose in the first half of March as pandemic restrictions were eased in some markets.

Ford (F) will begin notifying owners on April 1 in its new recall of 2.9 million vehicles in North America with potentially defective driver-side Takata (7KT:GR) airbags.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras has temporarily blocked the Department of Defense from forcing American investors to divest from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi (XIACF) on the grounds the company has ties to China's military.

Ericsson's (ER) 5G Smart Factory in Lewisville, Texas, has been recognized by the World Economic Forum as a global front runner in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

JPMorgan Chase reported February U.S. net credit losses of 2.11% vs 1.97% last month with 30+ day delinquencies of 0.97% vs 0.99% last month.

Roche (RHHBF) agreed to buy GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) for ~ $1.8 billion, Roche’s largest since it acquired Spark Therapeutics in 2019.

Tesla (TSLA) disclosed the titles of CEO Elon Musk and CFO Zach Kirkhorn have changed; they are now Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively, effective today.

Baidu (BIDU) received qualifications for 35 vehicles to demonstrate commercialized autonomous driving operations, and qualifications for 10 vehicles to conduct driverless testing in Cangzhou, China.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is moving into the S&P 500 index to replace Flowserve (FLS), which is moving to the S&P MidCap 400. FLS shares are replacing Edgewell Personal Care (EPC), which is going to the SmallCap 600 to replace Exterran (EXTN), a company S&P says is no longer representative of the small-cap market space. These moves are effective with the quarterly rebalance before the open of trading Monday, March 22.

On the Horizon

March 16: Retail Sales, Export/Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, EIA Energy Stocks

March 18: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

March 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

March 23: New Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 24: Durable Goods Orders, Markit Manufacturing and Services PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

March 25: US Corporate Profits Q4, weekly jobless claims,

March 26: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 29: Dallas Fed Manufacturing

March 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price report, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 1: Weekly jobless claims, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI, Total Vehicle Sales

April 2: Nonfarm Payrolls

April 5: Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, Factory Orders

April 6: JOLTS Job Openings, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 7: Balance of Trade, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Minutes

April 8: Weekly jobless claims

April 9: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

Thought for the Day

“Education is the ability to listen to almost anything without losing your temper or your self-confidence.” ~ Robert Frost

