Daily Markets: Grim Coronavirus Numbers Weighing on Investors

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day predominantly lower led by the 0.8% fall in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, despite the announcement from Japan's Prime Minister that the next set of economic measures will total ¥73.60 trillion with ¥40 trillion in fiscal measures. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were also lower across the board and U.S. futures point to a drop when those markets open later this morning. Despite the progress on the vaccine front, markets are once again focusing on the continued climb in COVID-19 cases and the ensuing impact on the global economy and earnings as equities once again flirt (shamelessly) with record highs.

While news out of Washington points to a resumption in pandemic stimulus talks, remaining disagreements between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) could push stimulus talks into the weekend or run the risk of scuttling any agreement altogether. Hurdles also remain on government funding notwithstanding an agreement to extend federal government funding until December 18. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) says he will not vote for a stimulus bill without direct payments and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) also criticized the bill for the same reason. The House and Senate have enough votes to override President Trump's veto on the defense authorization bill, which he said he would veto unless social media legal protections were repealed.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The U.S. hit yet another all-time high of over 102,000 hospitalizations yesterday as new cases Monday were over 200,000 and the nation’s death toll rose to more than 290,000.

The UK’s health secretary, Matt Hancock, expects millions of people in his country to receive the Covid-19 vaccine before Christmas. A 90-year-old woman, Margaret Keenan from Coventry, became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer (PFE) / BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine outside of a drug trial since it was approved for use. The second person to receive the vaccine was 81-year-old William Shakespeare, from Warwickshire - naturally.

Yesterday, the UK government’s task force acknowledged that rather than the 30 million doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN) vaccine it expected this year, just 4 million are likely to be delivered in 2020.

International Economy

Remember that whole Brexit vote that made markets go utterly bonkers? Well, these days the likelihood of a hard Brexit -- meaning the UK will leave the European Union without any trade deal -- is quite high. UK Prime Minister Johnson is heading to Brussels this week for a likely final make-or-break talk with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, as negotiations are currently deadlocked. Our take is that the pain to the UK in the short-term from no-deal will be substantial and while not insignificant to the EU, it will be less.

Given that the EU wants to make leaving look like a horrific experience to dissuade other disgruntled nations from doing the same, odds are we will see a hard Brexit. After which the EU may expect that UK leadership will be under considerable pressure from their citizens to get a trade deal done fast, giving the EU a stronger negotiating position.

Japan’s Reuters Tankan Index, a monthly survey of leading Japanese companies, rose to -9 in December from -13 in November. Household Spending rose 1.9% YoY in October after a 10.2% YoY decline in September. Average Cash Earnings fell 0.8% YoY in October following a 1.3% decline in September. The final GDP for Q3 came in at 5.3% QoQ and 22.9% annualized from a -8.3% QoQ previously and -29.2% annualized. Bank Lending rose 6.3% YoY in November following a 6.2% increase in October.

Australia’s NAB Confidence Index rose to 12 in November from the prior 3 (downwardly revised from 5). November’s level was above average and reached pre-coronavirus heights. The nation’s House Price Index rose 4.5% YoY in Q3 following a 6.2% increase in Q2.

France’s Private Non-Farm Payrolls in Q3 rose 1.6% QoQ after declining 0.8% in Q2. The Balance of Trade was €-4.9 billion in October from €-5.8 billion in September.

Germany’s Zew Economic Sentiment Index rose to 55.0 in December from 39 in November, easily beating expectations for an increase to 45.5 due to optimism arising from coronavirus vaccines.

For the Eurozone overall, Employment fell 2.3% YoY in Q3 after falling 3.1% in Q2. GDP contracted 4.3% YoY in Q3 after a 14.7% contraction in Q2 and versus expectations for a 4.4% contraction.

Brazilian automobile production appears to have plateaued in November following the automakers association Anfavea warning that shortages for crucial parts could lead to production issues in December.

Domestic Economy

Consumer Credit in October increased by $7.23 billion after the previous $16.2 billion increase, less than half the expected gain of $16 billion. Total revolving credit declined by $5.5 billion after increasing by $2.6 billion in September, whereas non-revolving credit increased by $12.7 billion after rising by $12.4 billion. Total consumer credit rose by 2.1% YoY after climbing 4.4% in the previous month. For the seventh time over the past eight months, revolving credit (which is mostly credit cards) outstanding fell month-over-month while the pace of growth for non-revolving slowed to the weakest pace since 2010 on a year-over-year basis.

In other words, the pandemic has driven an incredible slowdown in the growth of credit, which has resulted in much high savings rates.

While foreclosures are staved off for the time being, seriously delinquent loans, defined as those late by 90+days, were lower MoM but still make up for the largest share of all non-current loans at 62.5%. There was a small uptick in newly delinquent loans (30 days late) in October. Last week saw the first decline in two weeks for loans in forbearance with 2.76 million, or 5.2% of all loans, remaining in that state. According to Black Knight, 81% of loans in forbearance received some type of extension at some point since March and nearly 40% of these plans expire in December. Delinquency has improved, but the end of the moratoriums is going to cause meaningful pain.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 101.4 in November from 104, missing expectations for a decline to just 103, as small business owners continue to face unpredictable lockdowns and policy uncertainty from the rising coronavirus cases.

Later today in the U.S. we will get the final estimate for Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs for Q3, the usual weekly Redbook report, and the weekly API Crude Oil Stock report.

Markets

Yesterday, the continuing dour news on coronavirus cases and hospitalizations had some impact on the markets, leaving the S&P 500 down 0.2%, the NYSE Composite -0.4%, and the Dow -0.5% while the small-cap Russell 2000 was relatively unchanged. One a little more than one-third of the S&P 500 closed in the green. The tech-heavy Nasdaq continues to benefit from the work-from-home effect as the Nasdaq 100 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.5% on the day.

Within the Nasdaq, those stocks that have had the highest beta (by decile) over the past month again outperformed, rising by an average of 1.4% versus 0.3% for the next-best-performing decile. Outside of the Nasdaq, it was a very different story with those highest beta stocks underperforming, down by 1.5% on average. As we said, the day was about the tech-oriented work-from-home friendly shares while all the other stocks that have performed well recently took it on the nose.

Stocks to Watch

G-III Apparel (GIII) reported better than expected October quarter results but issued downside guidance for the current quarter. The company is forecasting January quarter revenue to fall ~30% YoY to $528.2 million, below the $554.8 million consensus.

AutoZone (AZO) reported November quarter EPS of $18.61, well ahead of the $14.84 consensus; revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% YoY to $3.15 billion, topping the expected $2.85 billion. Domestic same-store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 12.3% for the quarter.

Shares of Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK), and related digital infrastructure companies should see a boost on the news the latest U.S. Federal Communications Commission auction allocated $9.2 billion to close the digital divide in 49 states and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Island.

Thor Industries (THO) reported better than expected October quarter results and while it offered no specific financial guidance, the company shared it supports the updated RV Industry Association 2021 shipment forecast that calls for an 18.7% YoY increase.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) boosted its organic revenue growth to increase in the high-single-digit percent range. During the first two months of the quarter, its organic revenue growth increased 10% and is expected to remain above historical levels during December.

United Microelectronics (UMC) reported its November sales increased 6.0% YoY to NT$14,73.

Toll Brothers (TOL) reported better than expected October quarter results on both its top and bottom line. Net signed contract value was $2.74 billion, up 63%, and contracted homes were 3,407, up 68%. Backlog value exiting the quarter was $6.37 billion up 21% while the number of homes in backlog was 7,791, up 24%. For the current quarter, Toll sees deliveries of ~1,675 homes with an average price of between $780,000-$800,000 and adjusted home sales gross margin of approximately 22.4%.

Intuit (INTU) updated its guidance to factor in its acquisition of Credit Karma, which closed last week. For its current quarter, the company sees EPS of $1.25-1.31 with revenue in the range of $1.935-1.965 billion vs. the consensus EPS of $1.33 and $1.84 billion in revenue.

Shares of data analytics company Palantir Technologies (PLTR) jumped in aftermarket trading last night following the news the company was awarded a $44.4 million contract by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The three-year contract covers data and analytics services to the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) to speed its review of potential new medicines.

Shares of Smartsheet (SMAR) jumped in aftermarket trading last night as the company reported better than expected quarterly results that included 37% revenue growth, and upside guidance. Subscription revenue for the quarter was up 41% YoY to $90.9 million and the number of new customers with ACV of $5,000 or more grew 33% to 11,172 while the number of customers with ACV of $50,000+ increased 73% to 1,331. For the current quarter, Smartsheet sees revenue of $102-103 million vs. the $99.5 million consensus.

Uber (UBER) sold its self-driving car division to Aurora Innovation Inc. and in exchange for investing $400 million in Aurora, Uber will get a 26% ownership stake in the company. The deal also guarantees that when Aurora releases its self-driving vehicles, they’ll launch on Uber’s network.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has received all required antitrust clearances for intended combination with DuPont's (DD) Nutrition & Biosciences business; transaction on track to close in Q1 of 2021.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) agreed to sell its federal IT and mission support services business to Veritas Capital for $3.4 billion in cash. The business provides advanced technology solutions including cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, mission-critical application development, and advanced engineering to defense, intelligence, space, civil and health customers.

After today’s market close, AeroVironment (AVAV), Chewy (CHWY), and GameStop (GME) will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those and other such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 9: Wholesale Inventories, JOLTs Report, EIA Crude Energy Stocks

December 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims

December 11: PPI, Michigan Sentiment, Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

December 15: Import and Export Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Overall Net Capital Flows, Net Long-Term TIC Flows

December 16: Retail Sales, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Economic Projections & Press Conference

December 17: Weekly jobless claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts

December 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Ho ho ho

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and good riddance to 2020!

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

Thought for the Day

“Almost everyone is born a genius and buried an idiot.” ~Charles Bukowski

