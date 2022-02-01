Daily Markets: Google, PayPal, Starbucks and AMD on Deck for Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Of the Asian markets that were open today, Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.28% and India’s Sensex gained 1.46%. Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, and South Korea markets remained closed in observance of the Lunar New Year. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a lower open.

As we shut the books on the worst month for equities since March 2020, we face a pronounced pick up in the pace of quarterly earnings today, including reports from Alphabet (GOOGL), PayPal (PYPL), Starbucks (SBUX), and AMD (AMD). The results will offer a scorecard not only technology names, but also another view on how omicron is impacting labor availability and consumer spending. Those comments will be contrasted against what we learn on the supply chain and inflationary fronts in today’s January manufacturing reports from both Markit Economics and the Institute for Supply Management. As we digest all of that, the market’s mood will likely continue to monitor developments amid geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Russia’s troop buildup on Ukraine’s borders. Meanwhile, other reports indicate that France and Germany in particular are pursuing negotiations with Russia that could lead to a peaceful resolution.

Data Download

Coronavirus

A Danish study has found that the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron COVID-19 variant is more transmissible than the more common BA.1 and more able to infect vaccinated people.

The Pfizer (PFE)-BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine could be authorized for children under the age of five years old by the end of February.

A study from Johns Hopkins Institute of Applied Economics concludes that lockdowns have had little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality. It finds that lockdowns in Europe and the United States only reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2% on average.

International Economy

Today saw several countries reporting Manufacturing PMI with Germany (59.8), France (55.5), Italy (58.3), Spain (56.2), and the Eurozone (58.7). The overall trend in these figures shows France and Spain flat as compared to the prior reading and all others printing lower than last month’s numbers. All actual numbers came in lower than expectations except for Spain. Omicron and supply chain effects were evident in these numbers. Despite this, any print above 50 still points to manufacturing growth which, of course, is a positive.

UK Manufacturing PMI bucked the trend and posted 57.3, coming in higher than both the previous month’s number and estimates.

German Unemployment tightened slightly to 5.1% from the previous reading of 5.2% despite the advances of omicron and the emergence of what has been labeled as omicron BA.2.

Domestic Economy

As we noted above, today brings the January manufacturing reports from both Markit Economics and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). While the headline figures will indicate how the domestic manufacturing economy started off 2022 and new order data will suggest what’s likely to emerge in the balance of the March quarter, given the market’s concern over the rate of Fed interest rate hikes, the focus will be on supply chain and inflation facing comments.

Markets

Equities continued to rebound yesterday with the S&P 500 finishing the day 1.9% higher, reclaiming its 200-day moving average. All 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the green led by the consumer discretionary, information technology, and communication services sectors. The Nasdaq Composite and Russell 2000 outperformed with gains over 3.0%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged with its 1.2% gains for the day. And as we closed the books on January with yesterday’s market close, as we start the month of February here are how the major market indicators stack up:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -3.3%

S&P 500: -5.3%

Nasdaq Composite: -9.0%

Russell 2000: -9.7%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -17.9%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Manpower (MAN), NVR (NVR), PulteGroup (PHG), Sirius XM (SIRI), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), and UPS (UPS) will report their December quarter results.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) reported stronger than expected December quarter results led by the consensus beating 21.3% YoY increase in revenue for the quarter. Sequential revenue improvement was posted at each of the company’s Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Mobile, and Communications & Infrastructure businesses. The company also issued upside guidance with revenue for the current quarter of $3.025-$3.175 billion vs. the $2.96 billion consensus.

J&J Snack Food (JJSF) reported December quarter results that missed the EPS mark despite booking revenue that climbed 32% YoY to handily beat the consensus forecast. Per the company, inflationary pressures, and higher-than-expected cost increases across many facets of the business, from raw materials and ingredients, to transportation, packaging, and labor led to margin pressure. On a positive note, J&J shared customer venues across theaters, sports, amusement, convenience, schools, and restaurants and strategic accounts are experiencing a surge in post-pandemic demand driving strong sales in its core products.

Despite reporting better than expected December quarter results, cable access and video solution company Harmonic (HLIT) shared that while it sees a strong demand environment in 2022, it’s continuing to face supply chain challenges, “which means that our current outlook for 2022 is supply-constrained and burdened by exceptionally high costs.”

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported January 2022 gross revenue fell 20.9 YoY to HKD 6.344 billion versus +1.8% in December of 2021. The ripple effect of that news will be seen in the shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), and the shares of other gaming companies.

Li Auto (LI) delivered 12,268 Li ONEs in January, up 128.1% YoY, but down 12.9% vs. December 2021 deliveries of 14,087 units. Nio (NIO) delivered 9,652 EVs in January, 33.6% more YoY but down 8% compared to December 2021 deliveries of 10,489 vehicles.

T-Mobile (TMUS) invested nearly $3 billion in the FCC’s Auction 110, securing additional mid-band spectrum to further fuel its Ultra Capacity 5G network.

ACI Worldwide (ACIW) entered a partnership with global payments service provider COMO Global S.A. to support the company’s ambitious expansion plans into new markets.

Equifax (EFX) agreed to acquire Efficient Hire, a provider of cloud recruiting, onboarding, and HR management solutions.

Microsoft's (MSFT) will face the review of the Federal Trade Commission for its announced deal to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI) not the Justice Dept. This means the review could fall under the purview of vocal tech critic Lina Khan, who heads the FTC and has taken an aggressive stance against deal-making.

And sticking with gaming, Sony’s (SONY) Sony Interactive Entertainment entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100% of the shares of Bungie, an independent video game developer, for $3.6 billion.

IPOs

Falcon Acquisition Corp. II, a SPAC backed by veteran investment banker Alan Mnuchin, brother of former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, withdrew plans to file for a $400 million initial public offering.

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amdocs (DOX), Electronic Arts (EA), General Motors (GM), Gilead Sciences (GILD), Match Group (MTCH), PayPal (PYPL), and Starbucks (SBUX) among others will report their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

