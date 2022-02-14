Daily Markets: Geopolitics Pressure Market While Inflation Report Waits in The Wings

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading down as China’s Shanghai Composite closed off 0.98%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.41% and Taiwan’s TAIEX was down 1.66%, South Korea’s KOSPI declined 1.71%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.23%, and India’s Sensex closed the day losing 3.00%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are down across the board and U.S. futures point to a rocky market open later this morning.

Geopolitical tensions intensified over the weekend as a call between President Biden and Vladimir Putin didn't lead to any diplomacy breakthrough regarding Ukraine. Per the White House, President Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Biden made clear that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine. In a statement, the G7 Finance Ministers shared "the ongoing Russian military build-up at Ukraine's borders is a cause for grave concern. We, the G7 Finance Ministers, underline our readiness to act swiftly and decisively to support the Ukrainian economy, while also supporting the ongoing efforts to urgently identify a diplomatic path towards de-escalation.”

At a White House briefing, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan shared a Russian invasion of Ukraine could start "this week" with airstrikes, but he is still hoping for a diplomatic resolution. Over the weekend, Kyiv warned Russia already started a "hybrid war," which includes cyberattacks, economic pressure, and false bomb threats, and might seek a pretext to send its army deeper into Ukraine.

That escalating uncertainty is weighing on global equities this morning but also juicing energy prices. European gas prices soared as much as 14% while crude oil continued its climb toward $100 per barrel. With scant corporate earnings and economic data coming today, geopolitical tensions will be the primary driver of trading as investors wait for tomorrow’s January Producer Price Index (PPI). Following last week’s hotter than expected January Consumer Price Index, the PPI report has come into focus as investors will use it to gauge how quickly the Federal Reserve could boost interest rates in the coming year. Weekend comments by San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly reiterated the view that it’s critical for the Fed to be measured and data-dependent as it starts lifting U.S. interest rates lest the Fed risk destabilizing the growth and price stability it is trying to achieve. To us, this means closely listening to what the Fed heads have to say after the January PPI report to detect any near-term shift in the Fed’s thinking.

Data Download

International Economy

A light day in major international economic releases as Japan is scheduled to release preliminary figures for seasonally adjusted annualized GDP at 6:50 PM ET with expectations of a rebound to 5.3% growth from the previous quarters 3.6% contraction.

Domestic Economy

There are no significant economic releases today. However, judging from yesterday’s Super Bowl ads, it seems like the push for EVs is starting to hit its stride. Coupled with the recent policy pledge to develop 500,000 national EV charging networks should provide opportunities for job growth in 2022.

Markets

Amid escalating fears of a Russian invasion on Ukraine, the S&P 500 fell 1.9% on Friday, the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.8% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.4% and Russell 2000 moved 1.0% lower. We’d note the S&P 500 moved through its 200-day moving average at the close with 9 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closing lower on the day, including the information technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services sectors. As we start the second half of the current quarter, here are how the major market indicators stack up on a YTD basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -4.4%

S&P 500: -7.3%

Nasdaq Composite: -11.9%

Russell 2000: -9.6%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -8.9%

Ethereum (ETH-USD): -21.9%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, less than a handful of companies will report their quarterly results including Tree House Foods (THS) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG).

The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) reported passenger car sales in January totaled 2.11 million, down 4.5% YoY. Tesla (TSLA) delivered 59,845 EVs in China during the month vs. 70,847 in December. Chinese EV company Nio (NIO) delivered 9,652 vehicles in January while Xpeng (XPNG) delivered 12,922.

The U.S. paused avocado shipments from Michoacán, one of Mexico’s major producing regions on security worries. TBD as to how long this pause will be and what it may mean to the likes of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and others that count the fruit as a key menu offering.

Coinbase Global (COIN) shared it saw "more traffic than we've ever encountered" and it had to "throttle traffic for a few minutes" following its Super Bowl ad.

Amazon (AMZN) and Spotify (SPOT) are reportedly considering rival takeover approaches for Audioboom (ADBMF:PK), the London-listed podcasting group.

The Wall Street Journal reports Cisco Sytems (CSCO) recently made a takeover offer worth more than $20 billion for software maker Splunk (SPLK) but the companies aren’t currently in active talks.

IPOs

There are no IPO offering expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Advance Auto (AAP), Arista Networks (ANET), Avis Budget (CAR), and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Japan: 4Q 2021 GDP – Preliminary

Eurozone: 4Q 2021 GDP – Preliminary

Germany: ZEW Current Situation Index - February

US: Empire State Index – January

US: Producer Price Index – January

Wednesday, Feb. 16

China: CPI and PPI – January

UK: CPI – January

Eurozone: Industrial Production - December

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Import/Export Price index – January

US: Retail Sales – January

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – January

US: NAHB Housing Market Index -February

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, Feb. 17

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

Housing Starts & Building Permits – January

Philadelphia Fed Index – February

Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, Feb. 18

Japan: CPI - January

UK: Retail Sales – January

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence (Preliminary) - February

US: Existing Home Sales – January

US: Leading Indicators – January

Thought for the Day

“When you realize Super Bowl Sunday is pre-Monday, you suddenly feel flu symptoms coming on and don’t think you’re going to make it to work.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

