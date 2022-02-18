Daily Markets: Geopolitical Risk Sets the Tone

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading mixed as Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined 1.88%, Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.41%, Taiwan’s TAIEX lost 0.20% and India’s Sensex dropped 0.10% while South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.02% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed up 0.66%. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are mixed and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Following yesterday’s market sell-off, reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Europe for talks next week are helping to ease some of the geopolitical tension. Blinken is also expected to meet with his counterparts at the Munich Security Conference this weekend, while President Biden hosts a call with the leaders of Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, the EU, and NATO. While U.S. equities look to recover some of yesterday’s sell-off, given the back and forth this week regarding Russia and Ukraine, we could see traders take a more cautious stance today.

And a quick housekeeping note, due to the observance of Presidents Day on Monday, we will not be publishing Daily Markets and will be back on Tuesday, February 22.

Data Download

International Economy

Last night Japan released YoY CPI figures for January coming in at 0.50%, lower than both expectations of 0.60% and the previous release of 0.80%. YoY Core CPI was also released and showed an increasing deflationary trend printing at -1.10% as compared to the previous figure of -0.70%.

Other YoY January CPI updates include France (0.30%), Finland (4.40%), and Sweden (3.70%) with France meeting expectations and unchanged from the previous release and the two Nordic countries exceeding both expectations and previous releases.

January UK Retail Sales showed strong growth of 9.10% as compared to the 1.70% contraction in December presumably as the nation began to recover from the late fourth quarter omicron wave.

Domestic Economy

Following yesterday’s Housing Starts release that came in 52,000 lighter than expected, Existing Home Sales is scheduled to be released today at 10:00 AM ET. Estimates call for 6.1 million homes sold in January, 80,000 lower than the previous figure. Recent near-term highs in mortgage rates are undoubtedly putting pressure on this market so investors will be looking to see just how much rates will have affected the housing market as well as any housing adjacent industries.

The Senate passed a bill that would fund the federal government through March 11, and President Biden is expected to sign that bill today.

Markets

Following warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine in a matter of days and was building up troops close to Ukraine, renewed geopolitical tension quashed the notion of buying the dip yesterday resulting in the worst day of 2022 for equities. The S&P 500 dropped 2.1%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.9%, and the Russell 2000 shed 2.5% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.8%. Nine of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in negative territory, led lower by the information technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors. Adding yesterday’s move lower into the mix, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -5.6%

S&P 500: -8.1%

Nasdaq Composite: -12.3%

Russell 2000: -9.7%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -12.2%

Ethereum (ETH-USD): -21.3%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), Barnes Group (B), Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), Deere & Co. (DE), and DraftKings (DKNG) will be among the dozen or so companies reporting their quarterly results.

While Roku (ROKU) reported December quarter results that topped expectations, the company issued downside guidance for the current quarter and shared it sees ongoing supply chain disruptions impacting not only the global economy but the consumer TV electronics space in particular. For the current quarter, Roku is calling for revenue of $720 million vs. the $756 million consensus.

At its 2022 Investor Meeting, Intel (INTC) issued upside guidance for 2022 with EPS of $3.50 vs. the $3.48 consensus on revenue of $76 billion vs. the expected $75.5 billion. The company shared that as its investments begin to deliver faster growth, its gross margins are expected to expand from the 51%-53% range over the next three years to 54%-58% in 2025 and 2026.

Citing the inability to come to terms, Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA announced it has withdrawn a proposal to acquire the remaining shares of its U.S.-based subsidiary Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC).

Celanese Corp. (CE) will acquire DuPont’s (DD) mobility and materials arm for $11 billion in cash.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Not only is it Friday, but it’s the Friday before a long weekend that has US equity markets closed on Monday. As such, there are no companies slated to report their quarterly results after today’s market close. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Italy: CPI – January

Germany: Business Expectations & Ifo Business Climate Index – February

UK: CBI Industrial Trends Orders – February

US: FHFA Housing Price Index – December

US: S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index – December

US: Markit Economics Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI – February

US: Consumer Confidence – February

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Eurozone: CPI - January

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

Thursday, Feb. 24

US: 4Q 2021 GDP – Second Estimate

US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index – January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: New Home Sales – January

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, Feb. 25

Japan: Tokyo CPI – February

Germany: 4Q 2021 GDP

Germany: Import Price Index – January

France: PPI – January

Eurozone: Business Climate, Business and Consumer Survey – February

US: Durable Orders – January

US: Personal Income & Spending – January

US: PCE Price Index – January

US: Pending Home Sales – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – February

Thought for the Day

“When a child is learning how to walk and falls down 50 times, they never think to themselves, ‘Maybe this isn’t for me.’” ~ Unknown

