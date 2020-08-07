Daily Markets: Geopolitical Concerns Reignite As Trump Takes Action Against China, Canada

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the first week of August on a lower note with declines in Japan, Hong Kong, China, and India. European bourses were mostly lower by mid-day trading and U.S. futures point to a down open when those markets open later this morning. The day's trading reflects the step-up in action President Trump is taking against China ahead of the August 15 trade talks.

Those steps include:

The signing of an executive order banning TikTok and WeChat in the U.S. in 45 days unless they are sold to another company;

The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) recommending the SEC take steps to implement recommendations put forth in President Trump’s Memorandum on Protecting United States Investors from Significant Risks from Chinese Companies;

Trump issuing an executive order to help increase production of essential medicines, medical equipment, and protective gear in the U.S.; according to data published by IHS Markit, the U.S. imported $3 billion of pharmaceutical raw material from China in 2017.

In addition to the above, the White House confirmed the U.S. will initiate 10% tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports. As noted by Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, "the new NAFTA ensures 70 percent of the aluminum purchased by North American automakers is produced in North America" so we have yet to see what ripple effects these tariffs will bring.

Needless to say all of the above has reignited geopolitical concerns as well as retaliatory steps that are likely to emerge from China and Canada in the coming days, adding to investor uncertainty that has been focused primarily on the current earnings season, the pandemic and Washington gridlock on any next round of pandemic related economic stimulus. On that last item, reports suggest stimulus talks in Washington have fallen further apart rather than moving closer toward a solution in the last 24 hours. If you were thinking for a quiet summer weekend, we’re sorry to say that will likely prove to be elusive.

Taking center stage before U.S. equity markets open will be the July Employment Report, which is expected to show 1.6 million jobs added during the month vs. 4.8 million in June. Between the rebound in the coronavirus and the expiration of economic impact payments, investors will be picking through the report to determine the root cause of the MoM drop in job creation and what it means for the speed of the domestic economy.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The U.S. has lost more than 1,000 lives to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day yesterday while the number of new cases was the highest in the past five days. The total number of cases in the United States is above 5,000,000, and the total number of deaths has reached 162,000. Yesterday Texas (pop. 29M) had 306 deaths, one of its worst days on record. The U.S. lifted its level-four travel advisory yesterday for Americans traveling internationally. It will instead issue country-specific guidelines moving forward.

Canada (pop. 38M) saw 374 new coronavirus cases yesterday and four new deaths. The country now has 118,561 cases total and 8,966 deaths.

New Zealand has seen no new local COVID-19 cases from an unknown source in 98 days and there have been no new cases at the nation’s quarantine and managed isolation facilities in the past 24 hours.

The London marathon is the latest pandemic casualty as it has been cancelled for the majority of runners, with the event reduced to participation by just a few elite athletes.

Per Reuters, Facebook (FB) will allow employees to work remotely until June of 2021 and will provide $1000 per employee for home office needs.

International Economy

Japan’s Household Spending fell 1.2% YoY in June, better than the prior 16.2% decline and far better than the expected 7.5% contraction. Average Cash Earnings contracted 11.7% YoY, up from the previous 2.3% contraction. Japan’s Leading Economic Index jumped to 86.0 in June, up from 78.4 in May.

China's Balance of Trade rose to $62.3 billion from the previous $46.4, and besting expectations for $42.0 billion. Exports rose 7.2% YoY after rising 0.5% last month and much better than the -0.2% decline expected. Imports declined 1.4% YoY after rising 2.7% last month, below the expected 1.0% increase.

Germany’s Exports climbed 14.9% in June after rising 8.9% during the prior month and compared to expectations for a 13.3% increase. Imports also rose by 7% after rising 3.6% last month and compared to expectations for a 10.9% increase.

Spain’s Industrial Production fell 14% in June after dropping 24.7% YoY in May and compared to expectations for a decline of 15.4%.

Domestic Economy

Word on Capitol Hill is that the Democrats and Republicans aren’t getting any closer to a deal, but appear to be committed to finding some sort of compromise. Investors so far look to be confident that some agreement will be reached for additional stimulus.

Yesterday the New York Fed released its update on consumer credit for Q1. Total outstanding debt, on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, fell for the first time since 2014 after an 8.5% QoQ drop in outstanding credit card debt. Credit card balances were down almost 6% YoY and installment debt, (excluding mortgages, auto, and student loans) fell 2.1%. Auto loans and mortgage debt grew at a slower pace than we’ve seen in recent quarters. That may be in part because of tightening lending standards which saw the median FICO score for mortgage origination rising to 784 with 70% of loans originated in Q1 over 780.

Yesterday’s weekly unemployment report found that 1.2 million people filed for unemployment benefits the week ended August 1, less than the 1.4 million expected. This week’s report broke the two weeks of rising claims, but claims remain extremely elevated. Yesterdays would have been a record high before the pandemic lockdowns.

Last week was the first time continuing jobless claims rose in nearly two months, but this week’s report reversed those gains and then some as continuing claims fell below 16.107 million - the lowest level since April 10. Nevada, Hawaii, and Washington DC currently have the highest continuing claims as a percentage of their labor force in February.

Investors will be heavily focused on tomorrow’s jobs report for July from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The consensus average estimate is for a gain of 2 million jobs after the 4.8 million added in June. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 10.5%.

Markets

Yesterday the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1% to close above 11,000 for the first time while the Dow gained 0.7% and the S&P 500 0.6%, now within less than 1% of its all-time high. Advancers and decliners were nearly dead even for the day and gold reached a new high today, gaining 1% to close at $2,051.50, up for the 14th day in the past 15.

Stocks to Watch

Dropbox (DBX) reported better than expected June quarter results for its top and bottom line as the number of paying users hit 15.0 million, up from 13.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Average revenue per paying user was $126.88, as compared to $120.48 for the same period last year. The company now sees September quarter revenue in the range of $481-$484 million and revenue for 2020 in the range of $1.89-$1.91 billion vs. the $1.89 billion consensus.

Shares of Yelp (YELP) moved higher in after-market trading following better than expected revenue and EPS for the June quarter. Net revenues fell 32% to $169 million due largely to the 32% drop in ad revenue to $162 million. Transactions revenue rose 26% to $4 million on increased takeout/delivery orders during the pandemic, and other services fell 53% to $3 million mainly due to $5M in customer relief via waived fees. The company shared that during June it saw “the return of spend from many customers who received relief in April and May," leading to June revenues down just 25%. However, traffic began to plateau again in July as the number of COVID-19 cases rebounded.

Axon Enterprises (AAXN) shares came under pressure in after-market trading following the company reporting a surprise June quarter loss and a revenue outlook that was below consensus expectations. Axon says it is not seeing changes in buying activity due to police defunding concerns, "but there is enough uncertainty in how the current crisis will affect our customers that we don't feel that our internal estimates should be considered formal guidance."

Domtar Corporation (UFS) announced Q2 (Jun) adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share, as compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.48) as revenues fell 23.2% YoY to $1.01 B versus the $1.02 B expectation. The company a cost savings program with expected annual savings of $200 million stating "We expect the overall environment to continue to be challenging. In Paper, we expect demand to remain weak, with some incremental recovery expected in quarter three and towards year-end… Overall raw material costs are expected to remain stable."

Dish Networks (DISH) announced Q2 (Jun) earnings of $0.78 per share, $0.21 better than the consensus estimate of $0.57 as revenues fell 0.6% YoY to $3.19 B versus the $3.1 B expectation. The company stated that DISH TV subscribership decreased by approximately 40,000 in Q22020 versus a decrease of 79,000 in Q22019 while SLING TV net subscribers decreased by approximately 56,000 in Q22020 as compared to an increase of 48,000 in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) are moving higher in pre-market trading following June quarter results that bested consensus expectations. Revenue for the quarter rose 50% YoY to $65.2 million and the company guided revenue for the current quarter to $76-$83 million vs. the $59.1 million consensus. Per the company, it continues to see "increased data center demand for a diverse set of customers and improving 5G-related activity that began earlier this year."

June quarter results from Trade Desk (TTD) came in significantly ahead of consensus EPS expectations as the company continued to benefit from the shift in advertising spend to connected TV and mobile. Exiting the quarter, the company commented its ad spend growth turned positive on a YoY basis. Trade Desk sees revenue for the current quarter in the range of $177-$181 million vs. the $159 million consensus.

Orders for Class-8 truck orders rose 28% MoM in July and investors could see the positive flow through to shares of Paccar (PCAR), Navistar International (NAV), and Cummins (CMI).

Construction Partners (ROAD) announced Q3 (Jun) earnings of $0.30 per share, $0.05 better than the consensus estimate of $0.25 as revenues fell 4.4% YoY to $217 M versus the $233.95 M expectation. The company issued downside guidance for FY20, seeing revenues of $810-$820 M versus $823.76 M expectations.

After today’s market close, there are no companies slated to report their quarterly results, but investors looking to get a jump on those reports to be had next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 10: JOLTs report August 11: PPI August 12: Core CPI August 14: Retail Sales August 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing, TIC Net Long-Term August 18: Building Permits, Housing Starts August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing, August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales, Kan



Thought for the Day

“The universe doesn’t allow perfection.” ~ Stephen Hawking

