Daily Markets: Gas Price Spike? Investors Focused on Colonial Pipeline Attack

Coming into this week, consumers are bracing for paying more at the gas pump following the cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the largest petroleum pipeline between Texas and New York that carries 2.5 million barrels a day to the East Coast, or 45% of its supply of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel. Colonial is reportedly working on a restart plan following the ransomware attack. The U.S. government declared a state of emergency to keep fuel supply lines open.

Equity indices in Asia closed the day’s trading mostly higher, led by South Korea’s Kospi that finished 1.6% higher. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5% and China’s Shanghai Index added 0.3% while the Hong Kong Hang Seng inched 0.1% lower. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were mixed as were U.S. futures. There are no major economic data points before U.S. equity markets open, which means investors will be focused on the impact of the Colonial attack and what they learn from the rash of quarterly earnings reports out this morning - see Stocks to Watch for more on that.

Later this week, President Biden will hold a meeting with Republican senators to discuss and hopefully gain support for his infrastructure plan. Also later this week, several Fed heads will be discussing the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy at both the Society for Advancing Business Writing and Editing Conference and the National Association for Business Economics International Symposium.

International Economy

China’s Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% YoY in April after falling 0.2% the prior month and the expected 0.3% gain. For the month, China's producer prices rose by 4.4% YoY up from the 1.7% gain in March and the expected 3.5% increase.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s U.S. payrolls number missed expectations by the most since at least 1998 with only about a quarter as many jobs added as expected.

On the other hand, U.S. home prices are booming, at the fastest pace for any 8-month period in the history of the Case-Shiller data set with inventories at record lows across combined new and existing homes.

Yesterday the U.S. declared a state of emergency after a cyberattack shut down a key pipeline. The move lifted limits on the transport of fuels by road to ease the fallout from the continuing closure of the Colonial pipeline, which carries nearly 50% of the fuel consumption on the East Coast after a ransomware attack on Friday.

The total number of filings of 40,886 across all chapters of bankruptcy procedures fell some from 41,156 in March but has risen 16% over the average of the prior seven-month period, according to bankruptcy filing statistics from AACER bankruptcy information services.

Later today, we will get Consumer Inflation Expectations. For anyone who has finally been able to join friends for a cocktail or done something wild like hit the grocery store for provisions, it sure seems like things are more expensive post-pandemic, but then again, the Fed keeps saying that this is all "transitory."

Markets

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished Friday up 0.7%, setting both intraday and closing record highs as investors looked past the huge April Employment report miss relative to consensus expectations. Both the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 outperformed on the day, rising 0.9% and 1.4%, respectively. The U.S. dollar sank sharply on the weaker-than-expected payrolls data Friday and is now barely higher on the year after a rally to start 2021.

Stocks to Watch

This morning investors will have a number of quarterly earnings reports to dig into including those from Ceva (CEVA), beauty company Coty (COTY), Marriott (MAR), and Tyson Foods (TSN).

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) reported April revenue that rose 16% YoY (down 13.8% MoM) to NT$111.315 billion. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) reported April 2021 revenue rose 23.1% YoY to NT 2.283 billion.

Mattress company Temper Sealy International (TPX) reaffirmed its guidance for 2021 calling for revenue growth of +20% and EPS of $2.50-$2.70 vs. $2.43 consensus. The company is expected to launch several products this year including essential, posturepedic, and posturepedic plus ones.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (SFOSF) and BioNTech (BNTX) are setting up a joint venture in China with the capacity to manufacture up to 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Insurance giant AIG (AIG) reiterated plans Friday to spin off nearly 20% of its Life & Retirement unit via an IPO, with CEO Peter Zaffino saying M&A offers for the division proved to be inadequate.

Western Union (WU) and Korea Investment & Securities will collaborate to offer Western Union consumer-to-consumer money transfers, via retail and digital channels.

Ford Motor Co (F) is recalling 661,000 Explorer sport utility vehicles in North America at the request of U.S. regulators because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle.

The Wall Street Journal reports Pentagon officials are considering pulling the plug on the star-crossed JEDI cloud-computing project that was awarded to Microsoft (MSFT), which has been mired in litigation from Amazon (AMZN) and faces continuing criticism from lawmakers.

After today’s market close, a host of companies including 8x8 (EGHT), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Inter Parfums (IPAR), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Nautilus (NLS), Rackspace Technology (RXT), SailPoint (SAIL), and The RealReal (REAL) will report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get those reports as well as others in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

May 11: NFIB Business Optimism Index, JOLTs Job Openings, weekly Redbook retail sales, API Crude Oil Stock Change

May 12: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, EIA Energy Stocks reports, World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Report, Monthly Budget Statement

May 13: PPI, weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Natural Gas Stocks

May 14: Retail Sales, Import/Export Prices, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production, Capacity Utilization, Business Inventories, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report, Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count

May 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital Flows

May 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, weekly Redbook Retail Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

May 19: weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, weekly EIA energy stocks, FOMC Minutes

May 20: weekly jobless claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing

May 21: Markit Services, Manufacturing, and Composite PMIs; Existing Home Sales

May 24: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

May 25: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

May 26: Mortgage Applications

May 27: Durable Goods Orders, GDP Price Index, Corporate Profits, weekly Jobless Claims, PCE Prices, Pending Home Sales, Kansas Fed Manufacturing Index

May 28: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 31: US equity markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday

