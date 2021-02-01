Daily Markets: GameStop (GME), Silver, and the Fiscal Stimulus Top of Mind for Investors

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the first day of February trading higher across the board, led by the 5% jump in India’s Sensex, the 2.2% rise in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and the 1.5% gain in Japan’s Nikkei. By mid-day, equities in Europe were also higher and U.S. futures point to a positive start to the second month of 2021.

As equities look to recover from last week’s worst weekly sell-off since October, investors will have to grapple with reduced trading restrictions from Robinhood and Interactive Brokers; in addition, the day’s spike in silver is being attributed to Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. Fiscal stimulus hopium is likely to be rekindled today as the ten Senate Republicans who proposed a $600 billion stimulus compromise will meet with President Biden late this afternoon. As that conversation gets underway, we suspect many will also be watching weather forecasts as Winter Storm Orlena enters the Northeast, bringing heavy snow and strong winds with it.

All of that will set the stage for the usual start of the month economic data that will reveal the speed of the global economy in January while the pace of the December quarter earnings season heats up considerably. Over the coming trading days, almost 100 S&P 500 companies will report their quarterly results including Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Alibaba (BABA), Ford Motor (F), Exxon (XOM), Pfizer (PFE), and UPS (UPS).

Data Download

Coronavirus

Over the weekend, hospital admissions in the U.S. fell below 100,000 for the first time since December 1. For the first time since November 1, not one state recorded a new record high for new cases over the past week, according to the Covid Tracking Project. While January ended on a good note, it was a tough month in which deaths from Covid-19 set a new monthly record, surpassing December’s total by over 20,000 with 95,211 lives lost to the virus and a record-high number of hospital admissions.

The pandemic has entered the “let’s have fun with variants” phase. Mexican health authorities are now trying to assess if a mutation of the Covid-19 virus detected in Jalisco is the strain first found in South Africa or a brand new variant.

International Economy

China's January Manufacturing PMI expanded for the 11th consecutive month hitting 51.3 vs. the expected 51.9, and the pace of expansion slowed for the second month in a row.

In South Korea, exports slowed to 11.4% YoY growth in January, from 12.6% in December, beating expectations for 9.8% growth. We track this as it is a good barometer for global trade.

Yesterday and today bring an onslaught of PMI data for January. Overall the PMIs indicated manufacturing sectors activity slumped month over month but fared better than expected:

Australia rose to 57.2 from 55.7.

South Korea rose to 53.2 from 52.9.

Japan dropped into contraction at 49.8 from 50 but was slightly above the expected drop to 49.7.

Ireland’s manufacturing sector declined sharply in January to a 3-month low, with its PMI dropping to 51.8 from 57.2, as lockdowns took their toll.

Spain fell to 49.3 in January from 51.0 the prior month and expectations for a wee little drop (economist term) to 50.9.

Italy’s January manufacturing PMI rose to 55.1 from 52.8 versus expectations for a smidgen (another technical term) of a drop to 52.4.

In France, the manufacturing PMI for January climbed to 51.6 from 51.1, a tad better than the expected 51.5.

Germany’s came in a touch better than expected at 57.1 but was still down month over month from the December reading of 58.3.

Overall despite coming in slightly ahead of expectations, the European Union Manufacturing PMI for January contracted to 54.8 vs. 55.2 in December.

Manufacturing PMI activity in the UK fell to 51.1 from 57.5 the prior month but topped the expected 52.9.

Domestic Economy

Last week’s growth in personal income was stronger than expected, rising by 0.6% MoM in December versus expectations for an increase of just 0.1%. Spending declined 0.2% MoM after a 0.7% decline in November versus expectations for a bigger decline of 0.4%. Pending home sales rose 21.4% YoY in December after a 16.6% increase in November. On the other hand, Michigan Consumer Sentiment for current conditions slowed to 86.7 from 90.0 while expectations fell slightly to 74.0 from 74.6. Overall sentiment in January dropped to 79.0 from 80.7.

Later today we will get the final January Markit Manufacturing PMI, December Construction Spending, the January ISM Manufacturing Index, and Total Vehicle Sales for January.

Markets

Friday was a decidedly down day with the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow both losing 2.0%, S&P 500 fell 1.9%, the Russell 2000 dropped 1.6%. Most of the world’s major equity indices also closed in the red on the day with Mexico and India experiencing the biggest declines.

After spiking up over 1% on Friday, the Nasdaq Composite quickly reversed course and was down over 1% from its prior close by midday trading only to then move up again to near-record highs, closing up 0.7%. This type of intra-day volatility is highly unusual. Over the past 30+ years, this was only the 19th time the index has spiked more than 1% at the open, then dropped more than 1% from the prior day’s close then rallied again to finish in the green. The majority of the times this phenomenon occurred were between 1999 and 2002.

Last Tuesday ended a streak of 52 trading days during which the percent of S&P 500 stocks that were above their 50-day moving average had remained above 70%. This was the longest streak since September 2009 and the fourth-longest one over the past 40 years. By Friday the percent of stocks above their 50-day moving average fell below 50%. Wednesday snapped a streak of 20 consecutive trading days during which more than 90% of S&P 500 stocks traded above their 200-day moving average.

Stocks to Watch

Robinhood reduced its stock trade restrictions from 50 stocks down to eight, including GameStop (GME), Koss Corp (KOSS), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Express Inc (EXPR), Blackberry (BB), and Nokia (NOK). The company has indicated a maximum number of shares and options contracts to which one can increase his or her position for each of those securities.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) lifted all trading restrictions on options in AMC Entertainment, Blackberry, Express, GameStop, Koss Corp., and other options that experienced recent market volatility.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) announced the flight window for a rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity will open on February 13 and it expects opportunities to fly throughout February, pending good weather conditions and technical readiness.

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) reported December quarter EPS of $0.66 vs. the expected $0.59 as revenue for the quarter increased 4.2% YoY to$ $3.49 billion, topping the $3.36 billion consensus. The company issued upside guidance for 2021 with EPS of $2.67-2.77 vs. the $2.62 consensus. The company expects to deliver 2% to 4% organic sales growth with high single-digit adjusted EPS growth and free cash flow conversion of about 120% in 2021.

The Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau reported January gross revs fell 63.7% YoY to HKD 8.0 billion vs -65.8% in December. Casino stocks that will likely feel the reverberation from that data include MGM Resorts (MGM), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN).

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company NIO Inc. (NIO) delivered 7,225 vehicles in January 2021, a new monthly record representing a strong 352.1% year-over-year growth. XPeng (XPEV) achieved a record monthly delivery of 6,015 Smart EVs in January 2021, representing a 470% increase from January 2020, marking the third consecutive month of record-breaking delivery numbers. Tata Motors (TTM) reported January domestic sales growth of 28% YoY to 57,742 units, up 8% MoM.

More than 135 investors managing more than $2 trillion are forming a coalition to force Exxon Mobil (XOM) to make significant changes including refreshing its board and focusing more on energy transition.

United Airlines (UAL) warned that about 14K jobs are at risk after a second round of federal aid expires this spring.

Ryanair (RYAAY) expects to lose ~$1.2 billion in its current financial year but CEO Michael O’Leary sees a "dramatic recovery" this summer on widespread vaccine roll-out, particularly in the UK.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) is focusing on power trading and rapid growth in hydrogen and biofuels markets as it shifts away from oil, rather than joining rivals in a scramble for renewable power assets,

After today’s market close, Cirrus Logic (CRUS), Kennametal (KMT), NXP Semiconductor (NXPI), Rambus (RMBS), and others will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on that report and others in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

February 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

February 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Service PMI, ISM Non- Manufacturing PMI, EIA energy stocks

February 4: Jobless claims, Nonfarm Productivity Q4, Factory Orders

February 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

February 8: Consumer Inflation Expectations

February 9: JOLTs report, weekly Redbook report, WASDE Report, weekly API energy stocks

February 10: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation rate, Wholesale Inventories, weekly EIA Energy stocks, monthly budget statement

February 11: Weekly jobless claims

February 12: Lunar New Year in China: Year of the Ox, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig count

February 16: NY Empire State Manufacturing, weekly Redbook, Net Capital Flows

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

February 22: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

February 23: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

February 24: New Home Sales, weekly EIA Energy Stocks

February 25: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

February 26: Personal Income & Spending, Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“He who has a why to live for can bear almost any how.” ~ Friedrich Nietzsche

Disclosures

Nio Inc. (NIO), XPeng (XPEV) are constituents of Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

