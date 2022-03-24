Daily Markets: G7 Meeting, Inflation to Drive Stocks

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading mostly lower today, led by the 0.9% decline in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and 0.6% in China’s Shanghai Composite. Japan’s Nikkei, the sole gainer today, finished 0.3% higher. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mixed, and U.S. futures point to equities looking to recover from yesterday’s sell-off.

Once again, today’s market action is likely to be focused on Russia-Ukraine related developments and implications, but also the first look at March economic data in the Eurozone, UK, and the U.S., courtesy of the March Flash PMI reports. So far this morning, that Flash PMI data confirmed inflationary pressures accelerated in the Eurozone and UK during March, and we expect much the same to be found when the U.S.-facing report is published later this morning.

G7 leaders are expected to warn President Vladimir Putin against using chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine and that they will continue to not only impose “severe consequences” on Russia by fully implementing announced sanctions, but they also stand ready to apply additional measures. Ahead of this meeting, the UK announced 65 new Russian sanctions today against a range of key strategic industries and individuals. The UK has now sanctioned over 1,000 individuals and businesses under the Russia sanctions regime since the invasion. G7 nations are also expected to call on other countries to enforce sanctions and refrain from providing support to Russia.

And while attention continues to focus on Russia-Ukraine, the White House strongly condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its test of a long-range ballistic missile, and shared the U.S. “will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies.”

This morning brought with it the March Flash PMI readings for the Eurozone, which in aggregate dipped to a composite reading of 54.5 from 55.5 in February, but came in ahead of the expected 53.9 reading. Declines were registered in both the manufacturing as well as services sector vs. prior month levels, and as many expected the firm costs and average prices charged for goods and services “rose at unprecedented rates as commodity prices surged higher and supply chain delays hit the highest since last November.” The Eurozone PMI input cost index hit 81.6 in March up from 74.8 in February and the recent 76.0 peak registered in November 2021.

The Markit/CIPS Flash March Composite PMI for the UK dipped to 59.7 vs. February’s 59.9 reading, modestly missing the expected reading of 57.8. Month over month gains in the UK’s service economy were hampered by the larger drop in manufacturing activity during the month. Inflationary pressures were more than present in the UK as the “latest data indicated the steepest increase in average prices charged since this index began in November 1999.”

Following a relatively quiet economic calendar over the last few days, today brings not only the usual weekly jobless claims report but also the latest Durable Goods Orders for February and the March Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI reports from Markit Economics. In addition to the hard data, we also have several Fed heads making the rounds today, which should catch more attention than usual following comments by Fed Chair Powell earlier this week the Fed could enact a 50-basis point move in interest rates if it is appropriate to do so.

Data from Black Knight showed the U.S. mortgage delinquency rate in February rose for the first time in nine months. The delinquency rate, consisting of loans 30+ days past due, ticked higher by 1.76% MoM in February to 3.36%, near pre-pandemic levels.

To combat higher gas prices, California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed an $11 billion relief package that includes $750 million in incentive grants to transit and rail agencies to provide free transit for Californians for 3 months, and up to two $400 rebates per vehicle.

The rebound in oil prices led the energy sector higher yesterday but led the wider market averages to give back some of their recent gains. On the day, the S&P 500 lost 1.2% while both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.3%. Falling 1.7%, the Russell 2000 was the hardest hit index yesterday. Factoring those moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -5.5%

S&P 500: -6.5%

Nasdaq Composite: -11.0%

Russell 2000: -8.6%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -10.0%

Ether (ETH-USD): -19.2%

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Darden Restaurants (DRI), FactSet (FDS), Kingsoft Cloud (KC), and Titan Machinery (TITN) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Nokia (NOK) announced it was solely selected for Software Defined Network Controller trials for Vodafone’s (VOD) fixed access network. Per the agreement, both companies are conducting proof-of-concept trials in Europe, and based on a successful outcome they aim to deploy the technology more widely later this year.

Cybersecurity stocks moved higher yesterday, with the shares of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) up 18%, amid concerns Russia may launch cyberattacks on U.S. businesses in retaliation for U.S. sanctions.

Avast (AVTTY) acquired SecureKey Technologies, a Canadian-based provider of digital identity and authentication solutions, that will expand its Identity product and services portfolio.

LG Energy, a supplier to Tesla (TSLA), General Motors (GM), and Hyundai Motor (HYMTF), announces plans to build the first-ever cylindrical-type battery manufacturing plant in North America, to meet growing demand from electric vehicle manufacturers.

Electric heavy-truck startup Nikola (NKLA) announced that it has begun production of the battery-powered version of its electric Tre semitruck at its factory in Coolidge, Arizona. The company targets truck deliveries for the second quarter.

Paysafe (PSFE) announced a partnership with Resorts WorldBET, the new mobile sports betting app for Resorts World New York, with brick-and-mortar casinos Resorts World Catskills, and Resorts World New York City.

Because it no longer meets the company's requirements for Emerging Market status, Morningstar (MORN) Indexes are reclassifying Belarus from emerging market to unclassified, effective immediately. The company will remove all Russian securities at a price of zero at the March 31 rebalance of all Morningstar Fixed Income Indexes. Similarly, Belarusian securities will be removed at a price of zero at the March 31 rebalance.

Walmart (WMT) filed a lawsuit accusing rival retailer BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) of stealing technology that powers a popular self-checkout option in the Sam’s Club mobile app. The technology in question is Scan & Go, which lets Sam’s Club customers ring up purchases on their smartphones while walking through the store, allowing them to avoid a checkout line.

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

Honest Company (HNST) and Nio (NIO) are expected to report their quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

Friday, March 25

UK: Retail Sales - February

Germany: Ifo Current Assessment, Business Climate, Ifo Expectation - March

US: Michigan Sentiment Index - March

US: Pending Home Sales - February

“Have a holy curiosity, make your life worth living.” ~ Albert Einstein

