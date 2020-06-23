Daily Markets: Futures Bounce After Peter Navarro Walks Back Trade Deal Remarks

Today’s Big Picture

Asian equities finished trading in positive territory today despite some turbulence associated with White House adviser Peter Navarro first stating the U.S.-China trade deal was over followed by a quick reversal when President Trump tweeted the China trade deal is "fully intact." Helping solidify that view, customs data showed China imported 370,000 tons of pork in May, up 86% YoY.

Trump’s clarification, as well as the May Flash PMI data from Japan and the Eurozone that added to the recent rash of better than expected economic data, reinforces the view that the global economy continues to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. European equities are up at mid-day trading and U.S. futures point to moving higher once again when those markets open later this morning.

In addition to the day’s economic data, at 2:30 PM ET the Senate judiciary committee will hold hearings that focus on the coronavirus and China’s culpability. Given the subject matter and U.S.-China trade deal headlines of the day, we suspect these hearings are likely to be closely watched as they are unlikely to calm U.S.-China trade tensions or uncertainty as we move deeper into the 2020 election cycle. As of this morning, it appears there will be three debates between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are now over 9.2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and 475,00 lives lost to Covid-19. The 7-day moving average of daily new cases continues to increase on a daily basis with nearly 3.8 million active cases today. After having reached a low on May 26, the number of daily deaths has also been steadily rising and is today back up to where it was in mid-May.

The U.S. is nearing 2.4 million cases with over 122,000 lives lost. The 7-day average for new daily cases has been rising every day since June 9 and is now back to where it was at the beginning of May. New daily cases have been well over 30,000 in 3 of the past 4 days. California and Texas have been responsible for the lion’s share of the new cases recently, with Florida and Arizona not too far behind.

Europe is having a very different experience. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which monitors the spread of the virus in 31 countries including the UK, new daily cases have declined by 82% since the April 9 peak. Spain has seen overall daily new cases fall 90% since the peak in late March. Italy, once the European epicenter, has seen daily new cases fall more than 95% since the March 21 peak.

Yet Europe is also not out of the woods, not by a long shot. Germany, which was viewed as having been one of the more successful nations in dealing with the pandemic, has reimposed a lockdown for the first time since it began loosening restrictions in May after more than 1,550 employees of a meat processing company in the town of Rheda-Wiedenbrück tested positive for the virus. The lockdown is expected to initially last for one week in order to determine the extent to which the spread has extended beyond those working at the facility. The lockdown has included schools and kindergartens

At the other end of the spectrum, New Jersey casinos are expected to reopen on July 2 at around one-quarter capacity.

International Economy

Today brought on an onslaught of PMI data, most of which came in better-than-expected except for Japan.

Australia’s CommBank Manufacturing PMI for June (preliminary reading) rose to 49.8 from the previous 44, besting expectations for an increase to 49.3 and just slightly in contraction territory. Service PMI rose to 53.2 from 26.9, solidly into expansion territory - anything over 50 is expansionary.

Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI (preliminary) fell in June to 37.8 from the prior 38.4, indicated even deeper contraction. Services rose to 42.3 from 26.5, still in contraction, but less so than previously.

France’s Markit Manufacturing PMI (preliminary) for June beat expectations for an increase to 46, rising to 52.1 from 40.6, solidly in expansion territory. Services PMI also beat expectations for 44.2, rising to 50.3, just in expansion territory, from 31.1.

Germany’s Markit Manufacturing PMI (preliminary) for June was less promising but still beat expectations for 41.5, increasing to 44.6 from 36.6. Services also beat expectations for 42, rising to 45.8 from 32.6.

Overall for the Euro area, flash Markit Manufacturing PMI was beat expectations for an increase to 44.5, rising to 46.9 from 39.4. Services beat expectations for 42.4, increasing to 47.3 from 30.5.

The UK’s Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI (flash) rose to 50.1 from 40.7, beating expectations for an increase to 45. Similarly, Services PMI beat expectations for an increase to 40 by rising to 47 from 29. Still in contraction, but much closer to expansion than expected.

Germany’s top economic advisors have cut their outlook for the nation, forecasting a 6.5% contraction in 2020, the biggest postwar recession, with GDP below 2019 levels until 2022.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday President Trump signed a proclamation extending and expanding the restriction from his April executive order which imposed a ban on immigration. This extension bars foreign workers with temporary work visas, think H-1B visas, from entering the U.S. through the end of 2020. The stated goal is to have Americans get whatever jobs are available first as the economy recovers from the pandemic-induced lockdowns. This move affects about 525,000 people and, in particular, agriculture and high tech companies who often employees these folks. The H-1B program has been a major talent pipeline for tech startups and big tech firms, allowing them to bring in talented, well-educated workers from around the world.

Those tracking the domestic economy have the usual weekly Redbook retail index, the IHS Markit Flash June Manufacturing PMI for the U.S., May New Home Sales data and the June reading for the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index to look forward to today.

Markets

After a weak opening on Monday, U.S. equity markets spent the remainder of the day off the morning lows and ended near the day’s high as the S&P 500 closed at 3,117.86, a 0.65% gain. Component level performance was mixed as just over half of SPX names ended the day advancing. Technology and Consumer Discretionary names led the index while Financial and Healthcare names lagged.

The Nasdaq-100 (NDX) almost doubled broad market returns posting a 1.22% gain on the day and closed at a new all-time high of 10,130.33. Following its annual WWDC event, Apple (AAPL) shares finished the day up 2%, which combined with continued gains in Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX) led the Nasdaq Composite Index to a new record close at 10,130.33. Year to date, the Nasdaq finished yesterday up 12.1% vs. -3.5% for the S&P 500 and -8.8% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Stocks to Watch

Starbucks (SBUX) announced it has partnered with Impossible Foods to sell a plant-based breakfast sandwich as part of its plan to push toward a more sustainable food menu. The Impossible sausage sandwich joins the company’s menu today as will several other items from its new summer menu. We’d note this move comes after Starbucks partnered with Beyond Meat (BYND) to offer similar plant-based sandwiches in Canada and China.

SoftBank (SFTBF) announced it will sell roughly 65% of its stake in T-Mobile (TMUS), roughly 198 million shares, to bolster its cash following the one-two combination of the failed We Work IPO in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been a headwind for several of its other investments.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) announced a new partnership with the online learning platform Coursera that will offer a series of Check Point cyber-security courses and content to security and network professionals.

Alaska Air (ALK) is looking to raise capital through the issuance of $674M of Class A Pass-Through Certificates with proceeds earmarked for “general corporate purposes.” The company sees Q2 demand significantly below historic levels and based on current trends, expects traffic reductions of 50% - 60% year over year.

Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) disclosed it received a letter from Boeing (BA) which directed the company to further reduce its 2020 737 production plan due to the impact of COVID-19 as well as the accumulated inventory of Spirit's 737 products. As such, Spirit now expects to deliver just 72 shipsets to Boeing in 2020, which includes 35 shipsets already delivered to Boeing, vs. its prior forecast of 125 chipsets. In an SEC filing, Spirit shared that as a result of the production cut it could breach the financial covenants under its credit agreement without an amendment or waiver.

Yesterday Apple held its annual World Wide Developer Conference, its showcase for what’s to be had in the coming months as it rolls out various updates across its software platforms. The company did so virtually, shaking up the format from previous years, but despite that alteration, it was an event that teemed with updates across the company’s various software platforms and featured the news that Apple will begin transitioning to its own silicon later this year, from that supplied by Intel (INTC) for its Macs with that transition expected to span the next two years.

Churchill Downs (CHDN) announced that per its agreement with the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, it would conduct spectator-free live racing meet at Arlington International Racecourse from July 23 through September 26.

Shoe Carnival (SCVL) shared it sees its sales trending higher by 28.1% quarter to date and that as of June 22, it had re-opened all but one of its 390 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The quarter to date performance was essentially driven by the company’s e-commerce business as its comp sales are up nearly 470% vs. just 4.0% for its brick and mortar comp sales.

Huntsman (HUN) expects a Q2 year over year decline of 30%-35% as sales trends continue to improve coming out of the COVID induced lockdown. The company anticipates Q2 results in its Polyurethanes division to come in modestly better than expected, but results in the Textiles Effects division likely are weaker than expected, with adjusted EBITDA for the division finishing "slightly negative."

Carnival Corp. (CCL) once again extended the operational pause of its cruises in North America this time to September 30. The company said it would give customers who wish to move their booking to a later date a future cruise credit and either a $300 or $600 onboard credit and Carnival will also offer a full refund.

Chevron (CVX) is preparing to resume operations at a project that it shares with the governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. The 80K bbl/day site has been idle since 2015 due to disputes between the Saudis and Kuwaitis over land use and environmental permits. Saudi officials have said any increased production would be paired with reductions elsewhere.

After today’s market close investors have quarterly earnings from AeroVironment (AVAV) and La-Z-Boy (LZB) to look forward to. Investors that wish to get a jump on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: June 25: Wholesale Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, Kansas City Fed Activity June 25: Before the market open, Grocery Outlet (GO) will replace Brinker International (EAT) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Brinker International will replace Anixter (AXE) in the S&P SmallCap 600. June 26: Personal Income, Personal Spending, PCE, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment June 29: Pending Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing June 30: Case-Shiller Home Prices, MNI Chicago PMI, Consumer Confidence July 1: ADP Employment Report, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Wards Vehicle Sales July 2: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Factory Orders



Thought for the Day

