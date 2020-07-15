Daily Markets: Full Plate As Investors Digest Earnings, Positive Covid-19 News, And U.S.-China Tensions

Today’s Big Picture

Despite comments from the Bank of Japan that it sees further economic risks to the downside, Asian equities finished trading today on a positive note save for China’s Shanghai Composite Index that closed 1.6% lower. That retreat was in response to renewed trade tensions with the U.S. as China vowed to retaliate in response to President Trump signing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act that ended Hong Kong's preferential trade status and imposed sanctions on officials who crack down on rights. Adding to the renewed tension, President Trump also shared that he’s "not interested right now” in engaging in a second round of trade negotiations with China.

Despite that on-again geopolitical tension, European equities are up across the board by mid-day trading and U.S. futures point to move higher when those equity markets open later this morning. Those positive vectors are being fueled by encouraging data published by The New England Journal of Medicine regarding Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate that produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial - for more, see Data Download/Coronavirus below.

That positive development is leading airline, hotel, and other travel-related companies higher this morning as investors digest another round of mostly positive big bank earnings. While we enjoy the hopeful news regarding a COVID-19 vaccine, we suspect U.S.-China tensions will once again resume its place as the main driver of the stock market narrative. Why are we not surprised as the 2020 presidential election heats up?

Data Download

Coronavirus

Yesterday 12 states reported more than 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases and three states (Florida, Texas, and California) reported more than 100 new deaths. There were once again more than 60,000 new cases in the U.S. yesterday, the fifth day out of the past seven, as the total number of cases is now over 3.5 million with nearly 140,000 lives lost.

Worldwide the total number of cases is about 13.5 million with over 580,000 lives lost. The 7-day average for daily new cases is over 210,000

The big news yesterday was the data published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine which found that Moderna’s (MRNA) coronavirus vaccine produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial. In the trial, participants received two doses of either 25, 100, or 250 micrograms. Patients in the high dose group had antibody levels that were four times higher than in those patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

The vaccine was reported to be generally well-tolerated, but over 50% of the participants reported mild to moderate symptoms such as fatigue, muscle aches, or pain at the injection site. Moderna will follow participants for one year after the second vaccination to evaluate the durability of the immune response. Phase 3 is expected to start on July 27 and will enroll 30,000 participants across 87 locations. Shares of Moderna were up over 16% in after-hours trading.

International Economy

Earlier today we received several inflation-related data points for the UK economy. The annual inflation rate for June came in warmer than expected, rising 0.6% YoY vs. the expected 0.4% increase, as did annual core inflation figure of 1.4% YoY in June vs. the 1.2% consensus. Core producer prices for the month rose 0.5% YoY, a notch lower than the 0.6% gain in May and the expected 0.6% for June. Finally, annual retail price inflation in the UK, an older metric that is still used for inflation-linked government bonds and some commercial contracts, rose 1.1 YoY in June, up from 1.0% in May.

The Consumer Price Index in Italy inched up 0.1% in June vs. May but fell 0.2% YoY matching the drop reported for April.

Domestic Economy

U.S. consumer prices saw their first monthly increase since the pandemic-induced shutdowns, climbing 0.6% MoM in June, compared to the previous 0.1% decline, and besting expectations for a 0.5% increase. On a year-over-year basis, CPI has fallen from 2.3% in February to 0.6% in June. Rising gas prices accounted for more than half that increase. Excluding both energy and food (both highly volatile), core CPI was up 0.2%, besting expectations for a 0.1% increase, and breaking its three-month string of declines.

Yesterday also brought the Redbook Index for the week ending July 11, which saw retail sales down 5.5% YoY, the 14th consecutive week of declines. The index is based on the sales data of approximately 9,000 large general merchandise retailers representing over 80% of the equivalent 'official' retail sales series collected and published by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Today brings the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Import and Export Prices, Capacity Utilization, Industrial Production, and the Fed’s Beige Book as well as the usual weekly MBA Mortgage reports and EIA stocks reports.

Markets

Yesterday stocks managed to shake off their earlier weakness with the Nasdaq Composite rising 0.9%, the S&P 500 gaining 1.3%, (it’s biggest gain in a week) and the Dow up 2.1% as every one of its members rose on the day. Yields on Treasuries were relatively unchanged and the VIX fell back below 30.

Yesterday morning we got Q2 earnings reports from JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citibank (C), all of whom faced the double-whammy of the new CECL regime right as the impacts of the pandemic hit. The CECL regime refers to the post-financial crisis requirement for banks to reserve against losses based on reasonable expectations of future conditions, rather than past norms. The result was that the banks that have reported so far have loan loss reserves equivalent to 15% of their market cap ($10.5 billion for JPM, $9.6 billion for WFC, and $7.9 billion for C) and these reserves are created in anticipation of future losses, providing a cushion that will either be used up if things are worse than expected or will create a tailwind to EPS and capital distributions if those future losses are less than anticipated.

Stocks to Watch

BNY Mellon (BK) reported Q2 (Jun) earnings of $1.01 per share better than the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company reported a 2.2% increase in revenues YoY to $4.01 B as compared to the $3.91 B consensus. The company declared a $0.31 per share dividend.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) issued mixed June quarter results with an EPS miss despite revenue for the quarter that matched expectations. However, the company boosted its 2020 outlook with revenue now expected to decline 2-5% vs. the prior guidance for a 5% fall. PNC’s average loans increased $24.5 billion, or 10%, to $268.1 billion in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

US Bancorp (USB) reported June quarter EPS of $0.72, $0.34 better than the consensus forecast. Revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% YoY to $5.77 billion, ahead of the $5.54 billion consensus.

The General Court of the EU annuls the decision taken by the EU commission regarding Irish tax rulings against Apple (AAPL). The court concluded Apple had not been "granted a selective economic advantage and, by extension, state aid" and does not have to pay €13B in Irish back taxes.

ASML Holdings NV (ASML) reported June quarter earnings of €1.79 per share, missing the consensus estimate of €2.06. The company reported a revenue increase of 36.3% YoY to €3.33 B versus estimates of €3.51 B. ASML issued upside guidance for its September quarter with revenues of €3.6-3.8 B as compared to consensus of €3.39 B. The company also announced it has agreed to acquire all shares of Berliner Glas, a privately held manufacturer of ceramic and optical modules. The acquisition is expected to close before the end of 2020.

United Health (UNH) reported Q2 (Jun) earnings of $7.12 per share crushing the consensus estimate of $4.04. The company reported a 2.5% YoY increase in revenues to $62.1 B as compared to the $63.54 B estimate. The company reaffirmed guidance for FY20, seeing EPS of $16.25-16.55 versus the consensus of $16.38. The Q2 outperformance was attributed to a resurgence of provided care as initial coronavirus fears subsided to the point that customers resumed seeking non-COVID-19 related medical care.

Branded apparel company PVH Corp. (PVH) announced plans to streamline its North American operations to better align its business with the evolving North American retail landscape. The plan includes exiting 162 outlet store Heritage Brands Retail business and reducing its office workforce by approximately 450 positions or 12%.

Alongside a 45% drop in quarterly sales, global luxury brand Burberry (BBRYF) announced it would cut about 500 jobs globally, including 150 British-based office roles, as it forecast no quick recovery in demand, particularly from high-spending tourists.

Medical technology and services company Medtronic (MDT) and French medical device company Medicrea (MRNTF) entered into a tender offer agreement for the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Medicrea, at a price of €7.00/Medicrea share.

Component supplier to the RV industry, LCI Industries (LCII) reported preliminary June quarter net sales of $515-$530 million, well ahead of the $385.4 million consensus.

Navigation system and fleet management solutions company Tomtom NV (TMOAF) reported a 43% drop in 2Q 2020 revenue due largely to the 68% drop in its Consumer and Automotive facing businesses.

Despite a starting price of $59,305 for the 2-door model, all 3,500 reservation slots for the most expensive version of the 2021 Ford (F) Bronco have been taken. If your preference is for the 4-door model that price starts at $63,500.

Google (GOOGL) announced it will invest $4.5 billion in Jio Platforms, the broadband and streaming business built by India’s Reliance Industries (RELIANCE:IN).

Kroger’s (KR) meal kit subsidiary Home Chef announces collaboration with Impossible Foods. Each week, Home Chef will offer several recipes where customers can choose to swap out traditional animal-based proteins for the plant-based Impossible Burger as part of its "Customize It" feature.

Yesterday Wells Fargo (WFC) reported misses on both top and bottom lines, with revenue down 18% YoY and a net loss of $2.4 billion ($0.66 per share), compared to a net profit of $6.2 billion a year earlier. Total loans fell 1.5% and average deposits rose 9%. The main driver of the loss was loan-loss provisioning in anticipation of a major increase in loan defaults as a result of the pandemic-induced recession. The company also cut its next quarterly dividend by 80% to $0.10 per share.

GoHealth (GOGO) prices its upsized IPO offering of $43.5 million shares at $21 per share vs. the expected range of $18-20.

After today’s market close, Alcoa (AA) and Sleep Number (SNBR) will report their quarterly results. To get the 411 on those reports as well as those reports coming later this week, investors should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: July 16: Retail Sales, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Business Inventories, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows July 17: Options Expiration, Building Permits, Housing starts, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment July 21: Chicago Fed Activity July 22: MBA Mortgage Apps, FHFA Home Prices, Existing Home Sales July 23: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing July 24: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales July 27: Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Dallas Fed Manufacturing July 28: Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing July 29: MBA Mortgage Apps, Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Pending Home Sales, FOMC Rate Decision July 30: GDP, Personal Consumption, Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort July 31: Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Employment Cost Index, Univ of Michigan Sentiment



Thought for the Day

