Daily Markets: Four Factors To Focus On Today

With the Federal Reserve October meeting and rate cut now in the rearview mirror (see below for more on that), today’s market will be centered on four factors - the latest economic data, the return of geopolitical tension, yet again renewed US-China trade uncertainty, and of course the continuation of the September quarter earnings season.

Equity indices in the Asia-Pacific region ended Thursday mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei up 0.4% and China’s Shanghai Composite down 0.4%. China reported weaker than expected October Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI data, pointing to a continued economic slowdown for one of the world’s largest economies.

It is being reported this morning that Chinese officials are skeptical about the likelihood of a comprehensive long-term trade deal being reached with the US even as the two countries inch closer to signing a "phase one" agreement. That adds to yesterday's trade-related drama that Chile, due to the ongoing protests in the nation, called off the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled to be in Santiago in mid-November. That's the same summit President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping were excepted to meet at the summit to further discuss that “phase one” deal. Adding to the geopolitical tension, this morning North Korea fired two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

In response to all of the above, the majority of European equity markets are trading lower this morning despite September quarter GDP for the Euro area that was in line with expectations.

US equity futures point to a down open following the S&P finishing yesterday at a new all-time high after the Federal Reserve, as expected, lowered the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points for the third time this year. The text in the Fed's statement gave reason to believe the market should not expect further cuts unless the economic data materially degrades. The market looked to be reasonably satisfied as the major equity indices moved slightly up during Chair Powell's press conference. Powell told reporters that the Fed will only raise rates if they see significant inflation, which means that rate normalization is totally off the table - super-low interest rates are now the new normal. Chair Powell also stated that he believes the rate is currently slightly below neutral thus slightly accommodative.

And Happy Halloween! According to the National Retail Federation, more than 172 million Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year, spending some $8.8 billion on the holiday.

Early morning we had a slew of international economic data being reported that will be used to update 2019 global growth expectations:

China’s October manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 49.3 from 49.8 in September, below expectations and shrinking for the sixth consecutive month. China’s non-manufacturing PMI also fell to 52.8 in October from 53.7 in September, also below expectations and hit its lowest level since February 2016.

Preliminary data released by this morning showed the Hong Kong economy shrank by 3.2% in the September quarter, well below the expected contraction of 0.6%, marking the second consecutive quarter of falling GDP. Per the classic definition, it means Hong Kong has fallen into a recession.

In Japan

October Consumer Confidence came in at 36.2, well ahead of consensus and the 35.6 September figure

came in at 36.2, well ahead of consensus and the 35.6 September figure September Housing Starts fell 4.9%, which was better than the expected 6.7% drop, rebounding from the 7.1% drop in August.

fell 4.9%, which was better than the expected 6.7% drop, rebounding from the 7.1% drop in August. September Construction Orders dropped 6.8% year over year, which while still contracting was better than the near 26% fall in August.

dropped 6.8% year over year, which while still contracting was better than the near 26% fall in August. The Bank of Japan kept left monetary policy unchanged following its two-day meeting, gave itself some room to increase stimulus.

In the Eurozone:

The flash year over year reading on 3Q 2019 Eurozone GDP was reported at 1.1%, in line with expectations and down from 1.2% in the prior quarter.

was reported at 1.1%, in line with expectations and down from 1.2% in the prior quarter. The initial core figure for October inflation in the Euro Area came in at 1.1% year over year, a tick higher than the expected 1.0%.

came in at 1.1% year over year, a tick higher than the expected 1.0%. September Unemployment in the Euro Area registered at 7.5% unchanged from the previous month and slightly above market expectations of 7.4%.

registered at 7.5% unchanged from the previous month and slightly above market expectations of 7.4%. September German retail sales rose 0.1% month over month and 3.4% year over year, modestly missing expectations but advanced nicely compared to August levels.

Turning to today's pre-market opening economic data includes the October Challenger Job Cuts, the September Personal Income & Spending and US Employment Cost Index for the September quarter. Later today, the MNI Chicago Business Barometer reading for October will be published.

The daily barrage of earnings continues today, although not quite a brutal as yesterday during which firms representing more than a quarter of a trillion dollars in quarterly revenues reported results!

Skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care product company Estee Lauder (EL) beat September quarter forecasts for EPS and revenue but guided below consensus expectations. The company sees current quarter EPS between $1.83-$1.86 vs. the $1.93 consensus due in part to the negative impact of currency on its business as well as increased spending to support innovation and upcoming holiday programs.

Household and personal care products company Church & Dwight (CHD) reported Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 for the September quarter, beating expectations by $0.05 as revenues rose 4.8% year over year for the quarter. The company now sees 2019 revenue rising 5% year over year with organic sales growing 4%.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (DNKN) beat September quarter consensus EPS expectations but missed on quarterly revenue despite growing revenue 1.7% year over year. Global systemwide sales growth was 4.7% in the September quarter, with US comparable stores up 1.5% due primarily to higher average ticket sales, which offset traffic declines. Baskin-Robbins U.S. comparable store sales grew 3.6% in the third quarter driven by an increase in average ticket and flat traffic.

International Paper (IP) reported September quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $1.09, $0.10 better than expected; revenue for the quarter came in at $5.57 billion, down 5.6% year over year, and missed the consensus forecast by $60 million.

Meal kit company Blue Apron (APRN) missed on both the top and bottom line for the September quarter. EPS came in at a loss of $1.99, $0.10 worse than the single analyst estimate of -$1.89; revenue fell almost 34% year over year to $99.5 million and total orders for the quarter fell to 1.7 million vs. 2.6 million in the year-ago quarter as the company's total customer count dropped to 386K from 646K.

Vehicle propulsion systems company Delphi Technologies (DLPH) reported in-line September quarter EPS but missed on revenue expectations for the quarter and reduced its 2019 outlook. The company now sees 2019 revenue in the range of $4.30-$4.33 billion vs. its prior forecast of $4.425-$4.475 billion, and 2019 EPS in the range of $2.25-2.35 vs. the prior $2.65-2.85 guidance.

Ingredients solutions company Ingredion (INGR) beat September quarter EPS and revenue expectations and guided 2019 in line with consensus forecasts. Commenting on its outlook, Ingredion shared it sees “ongoing macroeconomic pressures in the fourth quarter resulting from the impacts of trade disputes, uncertainty from the political transition in Argentina, and Brexit postponements.”

Clorox (CLX) beat September quarter expectations by $0.05 with revenue in line with expectations. The company reaffirmed its 2020 outlook that calls for EPS $6.05-6.25 vs. the $6.15 consensus. Clorox continues to anticipate that sales will be down from the low single digits to up 1%, reflecting about 2 points of foreign currency headwinds.

YETI Holdings (YETI) beat September quarter EPS and revenue expectations and raised its 2019 EPS and revenue guidance above consensus.

Oyster Point Pharma , Inc. (OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development of treatments for ocular surface disease, priced its 5 million share IPO at $16, the low end of the expected $16-$18 range.

Samsung (SSNGY) reported early Thursday morning that its operating profit for the September quarter fell 56% vs. the same period last year, and rose 18% from the previous quarter, beating guidance the company had provided earlier this month. As the 5G smartphone market heats up in terms of both consumer demand and competition, Samsung shared it plans to offer more 5G devices and foldable products. In 2020, Samsung sees 5G, artificial intelligence, auto, IoT, power, and fingerprint recognition applications driving chip demand.

Wednesday after the close Apple (AAPL) reported EPS of $3.03 that beat expectations for $2.84 as did the company's revenue. iPhone; wearables, home, and accessories; and services all beat on revenue expectations while iPad and Mac missed. Revenue from greater China was slightly less than in the prior quarter.

Yesterday Deutsche Bank (DB) reported a net loss of €832 million that was worse than the €778 expected as the company continues its restructuring.

Facebook (FB) reported after yesterday's close, beating on EPS, revenue, revenue per user and daily active users and matched monthly active users despite the rough PR backdrop. Mobile ad revenue rose to 94% of total ad sales, up from 92% a year earlier. Daily and monthly user counts are amazingly still growing in the oldest markets Facebook serves - the US and Canada. Shares were up over 3% in after-hours trading.

Wednesday Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) and French carmaker PSA Group (PEUGF) agreed to merger terms that will create the world's fourth-largest automaker. Subject to approval by the French government, the deal calls for paying a special dividend of €5.5 billion Fiat investors and for PSA to spin-off to its shareholders a €3 billion stake in parts maker Faurecia (FURCF).

Ford (F) has reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union on a new labor contract for its U.S. workers, avoiding a strike that cost competitor General Motors (GM) an estimated $3 billion.

Lyft (LYFT) reported in after-hours Wednesday, beating on both top and bottom-line expectations and raised full-year guidance for 2019. Shares rose nearly 3% in after-hours trading. The company lost $1.57 per share on revenue of $955.6 million.

Netflix (NFLX) shares rose +3.8% yesterday on the news that WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max streaming service in May 2020, priced at $14.99 a month versus Netflix’s most popular service tier priced at $12.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) beat both EPS and revenue expectations and lifted guidance for full-year EPS.

Starbucks (SBUX) reported late Wednesday EPS that was in-line with expectations and revenue that beat. Global sales grew 5% with robust comp sales in North America where the company reported 6% growth versus 4.5% expected - suggesting good things about the consumer.

Yesterday Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey announced that the company will no longer allow political ads, in contrast to Facebook (FB) which recently announced that not only will it not fact-check or remove misleading ads by politicians. Twitter shares fell 3% in after-hours trading after the announcement.

Universal Display (OLED) beat on both EPS and revenue with a 26% year-over-year increase in sales with guidance for full-year 2019 above consensus.

Western Digital (WDC) beat on both revenue and EPS with guidance in-line for revenue of $4.1 to $4.3 billion but EPS of $0.45-$0.65, below consensus expectations for $0.75. Shares were down over 10% in after-hours as CEO Steve Milligan announced he intends to retire but will remain in his role until a replacement is found. He will then remain in an advisory role until September 2020.

After the bell the following companies, among others, will report their earnings:

AMN Healthcare (AMN) is expected to report EPS of $0.73 on revenue of $562.7 million.

is expected to report EPS of $0.73 on revenue of $562.7 million. Avis Budget (CAR) is expected to report EPS of $3.64 on revenue of $2,844.2.

is expected to report EPS of $3.64 on revenue of $2,844.2. B&G Foods (BGS) is forecasted to deliver EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $405.7 million.

is forecasted to deliver EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $405.7 million. El Pollo Loco (LOCO) is expected to report EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $110.2.

is expected to report EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $110.2. Live Nation (NYV) is expected to report EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $4,076.8 million.

is expected to report EPS of $0.77 on revenue of $4,076.8 million. MasTec (MTZ) is expected to report EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $2,144.9 million.

is expected to report EPS of $1.62 on revenue of $2,144.9 million. MobileIron (MOBL) is forecasted to deliver EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $52.7 million.

is forecasted to deliver EPS of $0.01 on revenue of $52.7 million. Olin (OLN) is expected to report EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $1,751.8 million.

is expected to report EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $1,751.8 million. Pinterest (PINS) is expected to report a loss of -$0.04 per share on revenue of $282.1 million.

is expected to report a loss of -$0.04 per share on revenue of $282.1 million. RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) is expected to report EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $71.4 million.

is expected to report EPS of $0.57 on revenue of $71.4 million. Select Medical (SEM) is expected to report EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $1,314.8 million.

is expected to report EPS of $0.21 on revenue of $1,314.8 million. US Cellular (USM) is expected to report EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $1,006.2 million.

is expected to report EPS of $0.36 on revenue of $1,006.2 million. ViaSat (VSAT) is expected to report EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $560 million.

is expected to report EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $560 million. Western Union (WU) is expected to report EPS of $0.46 on revenue of $1,311.1.

Fangdd Network Group (DUO), an online real estate marketplace in China, is expected to offer 7 million shares at a price between $13 and $15 and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Friday. LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU), a blank check company led by Marc Gabelli and the co-founder of L3 Technologies targeting the aerospace and defense industries, is expected to offer 12.5 million shares at $10 per share and will be trading on the Nasdaq. Leaping Group Co ., LTD (YZCM), a Shenyang, China-based multimedia service provider that operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang and Liaoning, is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Capital on October 31st at a share price of $5.00. Merida Merger I (MCMJU), a blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry, is expected to offer 10 million shares at $10 a share and will be trading on the Nasdaq. Osprey Technology Acquisition (SFTW.U), a blank check company led by Edward and Johathan Cohen targeting the tech industry, is expected to begin trading on NYSE this week, offering 25 million shares to be priced at $10 a share.



November 1: Monthly US Employment Report (likely a throw-away report given the impact of the GM strike will add a lot of noise to the numbers), ISM Manufacturing Report and October Caixin China General Manufacturing PMI November 4: Tokyo Stock Exchange Closed



