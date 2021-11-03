Daily Markets: Focus Will Be on the Fed

Today’s Big Picture

The focus today will be on the Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy decision announcement, followed by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference at 2:30 ET. The pressure is on with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index, both near multi-decade highs, leading most economists to expect that the Fed will announce a $15 billion reduction in monthly Treasury and mortgage-backed security purchases. Much attention will also be paid to the use of the word “transitory” in reference to inflationary pressures. The recent surge in short-term rates has been reversing itself rather dramatically recently, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for bond market reactions to today’s announcements.

Aside from the Fed, there are 43 S&P 500 constituents that are expected to report their quarterly results today, but we are pretty sure folks in Atlanta are too busy celebrating the Braves winning the World Series to care about much else!

Markets in Asia-Pacific were mostly down today, with South Korea’s Kospi losing 1.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.2%, and the Shenzhen Component closed fractionally lower. Australia’s ASX was the sole winner, rising 0.9%. By midday trading, the main European equity indices were slightly in the red, and U.S. equity futures were mixed, but little changed.

Data Download

Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends the Pfizer (PFE) & BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine for children aged five to eleven, of which there are roughly 28 million in the U.S. The Biden administration plans to begin vaccinations for these children as early as this week.

International Economy

Today we got a few Service PMIs from around the world for October that were generally stronger than expected:

Australia’s Markit PMI rose to 51.8 from 45.5

China’s Caixin PMI rose slightly to 53.8 from 53.4

UK’s Markit/CIPS PMI rose more than expected to 59.1 from 55.4, from which it was expected to improve to 58.

The unemployment rate in the Eurozone in September declined, as expected, to 7.4% from 7.5% in August.

Domestic Economy

Democrats look to be close to a deal on the SALT cap on federal tax deductions for state and local taxes, which is a win for the moderates in the House. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, yesterday announced that Democrats had reached an agreement on lowering prescription drug costs, particularly for seniors. He said he hopes to begin a debate on the bill on November 15.

Yesterday we learned that the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index in the U.S. fell for the fifth consecutive month to 43.9 in November, the lowest level since September of 2015 and just below the prior pandemic low of 44 in July 2020.

Today we will get the ADP Employment Change report, Markit Services & Composite PMIs, ISM Non-Manufacturing & Composite PMIs, Factory Orders, and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy update.

Markets

Markets were again in a mildly bullish mood yesterday, with only minor increases for the major indices. The Dow gained 39 basis points to close above 36,000 for the first time ever. The S&P 500 rose 37 basis points, and the Nasdaq Composite added 34 basis points. The Russell 2000 lagged with just a 0.2% increase, but that was enough for it to close at a new all-time high. The Treasury yield curve saw further bull steepening with the 2-year yield falling five basis points to 0.45% while the long bond held at 1.96%. WTI crude dropped to $83.5 a barrel, and the VIX fell 2% down to 16, near its pandemic low of 15.

Stocks to Watch

Avis Budget Group (CAR) shares rose 108% yesterday thanks to strong quarterly results, marking the stock's single best day in history.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) shares were up as much as 70% during after-hours trading yesterday following a plethora of press releases that included an announcement for the launch of a digital marketplace that will sell third-party goods, a tie-up with grocer Kroger (KR), and news that the company’s stock buyback program is ahead of schedule, as well as some leadership changes. Helluva Tuesday. The massive spike was likely driven by a short squeeze as going into yesterday afternoon, BBBY was one of the most heavily shorted stocks in the nation with 28% of its shares available for trading sold short - the third-highest, according to FactSet, amongst the 1,500 largest U.S. stocks. Shares had already gained nearly 10% during regular trading hours yesterday.

Facebook (FB) announced yesterday that it will be shutting down its facial recognition system in the coming weeks amidst growing concerns raised by privacy advocates and regulators. More than one-third of the company’s daily active users have reportedly opted into the setting. This comes after the company reached a $550 million settlement last year with Illinois over a dispute which alleged the company was wrongfully using the technology on residents without their consent. The company admitted to no wrongdoing in that settlement. This same technology was also cited by the Federal Trade Commission in its $5 billion settlement in 2019 related to privacy practices.

Netflix (NFLX) announced yesterday that Android-using subscribers can start playing mobile games with its app. Games are expected to be available for iPhone users in the coming months.

Awkward relationship? Monday night Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted that his company hadn’t yet signed a contract with Hertz (HTZZ). Yesterday Lauren Luster, director of communications at Hertz, declined to discuss specific details of the agreement but said the company remains “on plan” with its announcement last week to offer 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles by the end of 2022 and that "deliveries of Teslas already have started."

Earnings Announcements & Guidance

This morning brings earnings announcements from the likes of CVS Health Corp (CVS), Humana (HUM), Emerson Electric Company (EMR), Marriott International (MAR), Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Discovery (DISCA), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH), Steven Madden (SHOO), amongst many others on this crazy-busy earnings day.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported in-line revenue and a slight EPS beat in the third quarter. Guidance for Q4 revenues came in 6% below consensus (and below the lowest estimate out of the range) on top of an adjusted EPS guidance for 7% below consensus. The company announced that it is delaying the launch of two games, a sequel to the 2016 hit “Overwatch” and a new installment of “Diablo,” due to leadership changes being made at the Blizzard Entertainment unit. Shares fell over 12% in extended trading.

Lyft (LYFT) narrowly beat on top-line revenue at $863 million, up 73% YoY on the quarter, versus expectations for $860 million. The company generated 2.7% more revenue per active rider than was expected, but active riders were 2.1% below forecasts (at 18.9 million versus 12.5 million for the same quarter 2020), yet EBITDA managed to double estimates. Net income was a loss of $71.5 million versus expectations for a loss of nearly $200 million. Riders have returned more quickly than drivers, which has led to soaring prices. Lyft reported an increase of 20% in riders over the prior quarter and claims it has been successful in onboarding new drivers, so it expects supply tailwinds that will boost Q4 service levels. Shares rose nearly 16% in after-hours trading.

Apparently, the third quarter isn’t feeling the love as Match (MTCH), the online dating behemoth, reported Q3 revenue below forecasts with an adjusted EPS that came in 23% below consensus. Guidance for Q4 revenue was 2.8% below consensus and 1.6% below the lowest estimate despite 19% YoY growth in paying Tinder customers. Weakness looks to be driven by the Hyperconnect acquisition from June.

T-Mobile's (TMUS) net adds for subscribers in the third quarter came in below expectations as the company missed on revenue but beat EPS by 8% and raised guidance for the third consecutive quarter.

Zillow (Z) announced yesterday, during its earnings call, that it is shutting down its home-buying business, “Offers,” eliminating a quarter of its workforce and liquidating its 7,000 remaining homes. The company reported misses on both top and bottom line, with revenue coming in at $1.74 billion versus expectations for $2.01 billion, and EPS (adjusted) came in at a loss of $0.95 versus expectations for a positive return of $0.16. Shares ended extended trading down 17.5% while its competitor Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) gained 2.5% in after-hours trading following a 14.7% decline during regular hours.

IPOs

Allbirds (BIRD), the sustainable shoe company, is set to start trading today on Nasdaq after setting its IPO price at $15 per share last night, above the previous range of $12 to $14. This puts the company’s valuation at around $2.15 billion.

Shares of South Korea’s most popular mobile payment app Kakao Pay (KAKA:SG), which is 39% owned by Jack Ma’s Ant Group, more than doubled this morning after the company’s delayed debut on the public markets.

For more, visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

After the close, we will hear from Qualcomm (QCOM), Roku (ROKU), Electronic Arts (EA), Hubspot (HUBS), Allstate Financial (ALL), Etsy Inc (ETSY), MGM Resorts International (MGM), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), Fastly (FSLY), Vimeo (VMEO), Rent-A-Center (RCII), Ping Identity Holdings (PING), Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), and many more.

For those looking for more on which companies are reporting and when head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

November 4: Balance of Trade, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity, weekly jobless claims

November 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate

November 9: PPI, API Crude Oil stock change

November 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims, Wholesale inventories, EIA Crude and Gasoline stocks, Monthly budget statement

November 12: JOLTs report, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing Index

November 16: Retail Sales, Export & Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, Business Inventories, Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Long-Term Tic Flows, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 17: Housing Starts, Building Permits, EIA Crude Oil and Gasoline Stocks

November 18: Weekly jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

November 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

November 23: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMIs, API Crude Oil stock changes

November 24: FOMC Minutes, Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Corporate Profits, weekly jobless claims, 2nd estimate for GDP, Goods Trade Balance, Personal Income and Spending, New Home Sales, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

November 29: Pending Homes Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

November 30: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Chicago PMI, CB Consumer Conference

Thought for the Day

"November—the very best month of autumn. It's a holiday month, but instead of the hurried rush (not to mention shopping for all those presents!) of Christmas, you get to spend time with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving traditions and take a moment to reflect on all that makes you grateful." —Maribeth Jones

Disclosures

