Daily Markets: Financials Kick Off Earnings Season

The major focus for markets today, outside of the kickoff of earnings season, will be Brexit negotiations as optimism over a US-China agreement fades. Asian markets closed mixed with European markets also mixed by mid-day. US equity futures point to a slightly higher open despite US Secretary Mnuchin stating that if there is no deal in place with China by December, the planned tariffs will be implemented. China has continued to say it wants more talks before signing anything and is reportedly threatening to buy less of US agriculture goods if the US does not remove certain tariffs. So much for the expected trade drama fade for this week.

And sticking with trade tensions, last night President Trump said he'll boost the tariff rate on Turkey's steel imports, halt trade negotiations and impose sanctions in response to the country's advance into Syria. That’s a double shot of uncertainty ahead of Thursday’s potential US tariff implementation on Europe that is widely expected to see Europe retaliate in kind. So much for the expected trade drama fade for this week.

Following yesterday’s quiet trading day for US equities with the lowest volume full trading day since December 2017 and the lowest SPY volume day since November 2017, the proverbial sea of September quarter earnings reports begins to swell today. As the pace of those reports increases over the coming days, investor eyes and ears will focus on quarterly beats and misses relative to consensus, and updated guidance relative to consensus expectations. For the September quarter, the S&P 500 constituents are expected to see their aggregate earnings decline -4.6% year over year.

Stocks will be rewarded for surprising to the upside, and as we’ve come to see in the last several quarters, those that miss expectations for either the September quarter on the guidance front will likely be punished. Among those 160-ish reports to be had this week, 52 will be from S&P 500 companies and 7 Dow 30 constituents. These reports will set the initial tone to be had over the coming weeks, dictating the market action as investors re-jigger consensus 2019 and 2020 EPS growth expectations for the US stock market benchmark that is the S&P 500. Current 2019 and 2020 consensus for the S&P 500 are $163.91 (up 1.5% year over year) and $181.13 (up 10.5% year over year), respectively.

US equity futures point to a solid open led by the initial swath of today’s earnings reports. European markets were predominantly higher, while trading in Asian markets was mixed.

Data Download

Earlier this morning, China’s inflation rate came in slightly higher than expected at 3% year-over-year, up from 2.8% in August versus the 2.9% expected. A major driver of the increase in inflation has been the nearly 70% increase in pork prices in September over the prior year. China’s PPI met expectations, dropping to -1.2% year-over-year in September from the prior -0.8%. Outstanding Loan Growth in September rose more than expected year-over-year, up 12.% from the prior 12.4% versus expectations for a decline to 12.3%. M2 money supply also rose more than expected, expanding 8.4% from 8.2% in August, versus expectations for 8.2%.

Japan’s Industrial Production met expectations for a -4.7% decline year-over-year in August. Capacity Utilization fell more than expected in August, contracting -2.9% from July versus expectations for just -0.2% and well below the 1.1% in July from June.

France’s Harmonized Inflation rate came in as expected, running 1.1% in September, down from 1.3% in August. Those negative rates are really kicking up the inflation rate!

In the UK, the unemployment rate increased to 3.9% in August versus expectations for it to remain flat at 3.8%. Average Earnings including bonuses rose less than expected, up 3.8% in August from 3.9% in July and less than the 4% expected. Excluding bonuses rose more than the 3.7% expected at 3.8%, but down from July’s 3.9%.

And while there may be scant US economic data to be had today, there will be no shortage of Fed head speeches with ones slated from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Bostic, and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Daly.

Stocks to Watch

Already, BlackRock (BLK), United Health (UNH) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have reported earnings this morning:

Blackrock delivered EPS of $7.15, excluding non-recurring items , beating the consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue rose 3.2% year over year, matching the consensus forecast. AUM existing September was $6.96 trillion compared to $6.44 trillion a year ago.

, beating the consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue rose 3.2% year over year, matching the consensus forecast. AUM existing September was $6.96 trillion compared to $6.44 trillion a year ago. United Health beat September quarter expectations and boosted its 2019 outlook to Non-GAAP EPS of $14.90-$15.00 from $14.70-$14.90. September quarter revenue rose 6.7% year over year with gains across all the company's business segments. In response, UNH shares are up in pre-market trading.

and boosted its 2019 outlook to Non-GAAP EPS of $14.90-$15.00 from $14.70-$14.90. September quarter revenue rose 6.7% year over year with gains across all the company's business segments. In response, UNH shares are up in pre-market trading. JNJ beat September quarter expectations on both the top and bottom line and is boosting its 2019 outlook to EPS of $8.62-$8.67 from $8.53-$8.63 in July.

Still to come before today’s market open will be a swath of financials publishing their September quarter results. In addition to the quarterly revenue and EPS results, and mapping of guidance relative to expectations, investors are apt to dig into comments on the impact of Federal Reserve rate cuts, the recently inverted yield curve, loan volume growth, credit card delinquencies, and the impact of the recent as well as expected investment banking market.

Charles Schwab (SHW) : EPS of $0.64 on revenue of $2.6 billion

: EPS of $0.64 on revenue of $2.6 billion Citigroup (C) : EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $18.5 billion

: EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $18.5 billion Goldman Sachs (GS) : EPS of $4.91 on revenue of $8.3 billion

: EPS of $4.91 on revenue of $8.3 billion JPMorgan Chase (JPM) : EPs of $2.46 on revenue of $28.36 billion.

: EPs of $2.46 on revenue of $28.36 billion. Wells Fargo (WFC): EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $21.3 billion

With a growing number of restaurants embracing meat alternatives, the food ingredient business at ICL (ICL) is expanding its manufacturing as well as R&D capacity for its Rovitaris alternative protein technology.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is in deal talks with smaller rival Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) with terms reportedly under discussion.

After the close, there will be a handful of earnings reports, and those on center stage will be from:

JB Hunt Transport (JBHT) : EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $2.3 billion

: EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $2.3 billion United Airlines (UAL): EPS of $3.95 on revenue of $11.4 billion

On the Horizon

With the US Congress getting back to work, we can expect the presidential impeachment inquiry to heat up this week, adding at least a modest layer of uncertainty to the domestic stock market.

Index additions and deletions:

Before the open on Friday (Oct. 18), Glu Mobile (GLUU) will replace SolarEdge Technologies(SEDG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. SolarEdge is moving to the S&P MidCap 400 Index to replace International Speedway (ISCA), which is being acquired by Nascar Holdings.

Upcoming IPOs this week:

Bellring Brands, Inc (BRBR), a subsidiary of Post Holdings, is expected to begin trading on Oct. 17 on the NYSE. The company will be a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein®, Dymatize®, and PowerBar®, comprise all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, convenience and specialty. The offering consists of 30 million shares of its Class A common stock that are expected to be priced between $16 and $19 per share with an option for an additional 4.5 million shares granted to the underwriters for 30-days at the IPO price.

Innate Pharma SA (IPHA), a French biotechnology company focused on therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, is expected to begin trading on Oct. 17 on Nasdaq Global. The company expected to offer 10.67 million of its ordinary shares to specified categories of investors, comprised of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share, in the United States, and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe (including France) and other countries outside of the United States. The company expects to offer around 20 million shares to be priced at $7.50 per share.

Dates to mark:

Oct. 16: US Retail Sales - given slowing growth in consumer credit and rising auto loan delinquencies, this will be particularly important

Oct. 18: Date the US is expected to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion in aircraft, food products and other goods from the European Union

Oct. 18-20: Annual meeting of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC.

Oct. 23 - Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee Oct. 27 - Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco (ARMCO) is expected to publish its IPO prospectus, in what could be one of the largest offerings of the year.

is expected to publish its IPO prospectus, in what could be one of the largest offerings of the year. Oct. 29-30: Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting

Oct. 31: Brexit?

Thoughts for the Day

“Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” - Leo Tolstoy

"There are a 100 billion nerves in the human body, and there are people who have the ability to irritate all of them." - Anonymous

