Daily Markets: Fed Minutes, Russia Sanctions Set the Tone for Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board, with Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries down 0.69%, India’s Sensex 0.97%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 1.23%, China’s Shanghai Composite 1.42%, Korea’s KOSPI 1.43%, and Japan’s Nikkei 1.69%. Hardest hit was Taiwan’s TAIEX which closed the day 1.96% down. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Headwinds that began in the prior quarter continue to keep pressure on the markets. For example, there have been reports of Russia preparing an eastern offensive in Ukraine while Ukraine requests more military equipment from NATO, obviously signaling the war isn’t likely to end anytime soon. The European Union is set to vote today on a plan to ban Russian coal as part of the fifth round of sanctions, a move likely to lead commodity prices, particularly for energy, higher.

Meanwhile, China's two-part covid lockdown that began on March 28, which includes Shanghai's container shipping port, the world’s largest, is estimated by the EU Chamber of Commerce to have led Shanghai port volumes down by about 40% week-on-week. Those restrictions have yet to be lifted, pointing to at least a mini-wave of supply chain disruptions ahead.

Also today, the St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard, Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, and Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans are all scheduled to speak but at separate events. Following the release of the Fed’s latest monetary policy meeting minutes yesterday that essentially confirmed a 50 basis point move at its upcoming May monetary policy meeting, comments earlier this week about the pace of potential tapering of its balance sheet will have Fed watchers digging into what is said by those three Fed heads.

Data Download

International Economy

Early this morning saw the release of preliminary March figures for Japan’s Leading Index, which posted at 100.9, reversing an expected upward trend from February’s reported figure approaching the September 2021 low of 100.

Germany reported MoM February Industrial Production showing a 0.20% growth rate, slower than expected and well off January’s reported 1.40% growth. As with almost all European economic releases in the past month, the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent war continues to take its toll not just on Ukraine but the entire continent.

China reported March Foreign Currency Reserves of $3.188 billion, down $12 billion from expectations and $26 billion away from February’s reported figure. The main driver of the drop has been attributed to weakness in the yuan against the dollar as well as overall dollar strength in the global currency markets.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET will see the release of Weekly Initial (04/02) & Continuing (03/26) Jobless Claims. Expectations are for Initial Claims to decline slightly to 200,000 from the previously reported 202,000 and for Continuing Claims to also dip 7,000 to 1.3 million.

3:00 PM ET will see the Federal Reserve release February Consumer Credit figures. Expectations are for an increase to $17.5 billion from the previously reported $6.8 billion which, while significant, would put this metric in line with historical norms.

Markets

The combination of the Fed’s hawkish stance, rising interest rates, and prospects for slower economic growth ahead weighed on equities with the S&P 500 finishing the day 1.0% lower. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.2% while the Russell 2000 moved 1.4% lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4%. Including yesterday’s moves, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -5.1%

S&P 500: -6.0%

Nasdaq Composite: -11.2%

Russell 2000: -10.2%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -9.1%

Ether (ETH-USD): -14.6%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Apogee Enterprises (APOG), Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), and Lamb Weston (LW) are expected to report their latest quarterly results. Investors should also be on the lookout for those that pre-announced their March quarter results.

Costco Wholesale (COST) reported March comparable store sales that rose 12.2% year over year excluding the impact of gasoline prices and foreign exchange. For the month, the company’s U.S. comps rose 12.7% while those for Canada climbed 12.2% and e-commerce 9.2%. For the thirty-one weeks of the company’s current fiscal year, reported net sales totaled $130.00 billion, up 16.7% from $111.37 billion during the similar period the prior year.

Oil and natural gas production company Shell (SHEL) shared "For the first quarter 2022 results, the post-tax impact from impairment of non-current assets and additional charges (e.g. write-downs of receivable, expected credit losses, and onerous contracts) relating to Russia activities are expected to be $4-$5 billion… Details of the accounting treatment and impact of ongoing developments will be provided at the first quarter 2022 results announcement."

Meta Platforms (FB) moved higher in aftermarket trading last night on reports it plans to launch virtual coins for the metaverse, not crypto, more for in-app purchases.

Paramount Global (PARA) and RECUR announced that Star Trek will be the first NFT digital collection to drop from their multi-year partnership to bring Paramount's beloved entertainment brands and characters to the metaverse.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is headed back to the metaverse as well. Starting today with National Burrito Day, the company is launching its Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox (RBLX), a "new simulation experience that will challenge players to roll burritos in the metaverse to earn Burrito Bucks." The first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange for an entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app or the chain's website in the U.S. and Canada through April 13 or while supplies last.

Today Google’s (GOOGL) Wing is set to launch the first-ever commercial drone delivery service starting small in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with service to tens of thousands of suburban homes in the City of Frisco and Town of Little Elm. Initial partners include Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Frisco, Little Elm, easyvet, Texas Health, and ice cream from Blue Bell Creameries.

Shares of HP Inc. (HP) got some lift in after-hours trading last night following the revelation that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) purchased nearly 121 million shares, roughly an 11.4% stake in the company.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) cuts its 2022 net revenue guidance to below consensus to reflect the latest extension of the Federal student loan payment moratorium. For the year, it now sees revenue of $1.47 billion vs. its prior guidance of $1.57 billion and the $1.51 billion consensus.

Vapotherm (VAPO) withdrew its 2022 revenue guidance issued on January 12 of this year due to a slowdown in the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations. The company also guided its March quarter to $20.5-$21.5 million vs. the $25.8 million consensus.

Jacobs (J) was selected alongside General Electric (GE) and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC to support preliminary phase life extension work at the Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk, United Kingdom.

Axon (AXON) announced the acquisition of Foundry 45, a virtual reality (VR) studio focused on developing immersive training modules for large enterprises.

IPOs

There are no companies expected to price their IPO offerings this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

PriceSmart (PSMT) and WD-40 (WDFC) are expected to report their quarterly results, but we will be on watch for earnings pre-announcements as well. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, April 8

China: New Yuan Loans & Loan Growth - March

US: Wholesale Inventories – February

Monday, April 11

UK: Construction Output, Industrial Production, Manufacturing Production – February

Tuesday, April 12

Japan: Domestic CGPI – March

Germany: CPI – March

UK: ILO Unemployment Rate – February

Germany: ZEW Current Situation and Economic Sentiment – April

US: NFIB Small Business Index – March

US: Consumer Price Index – March

US: Average Workweek, Hourly Earnings – March

Wednesday, April 13

China: Import/Export – March

UK: PPI Output – March

UK: CPI -March

Eurozone: Industrial Production – February

Canada: Bank of Canada Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Producer Price Index – March

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, April 14

Eurozone: ECB Governing Council decision on Monetary Policy

Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Import/Export Prices – March

US: Retail Sales – March

US: Business Inventories – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, April 15

US: Empire State Index – April

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – March

Thought for the Day

“April is the kindest month. April gets you out of your head and out working in the garden.”

— Marty Rubin

