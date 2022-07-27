Daily Markets: Fed, Earnings Top of Mind for Investors

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.13% and China’s Shanghai Composite was essentially flat, down 0.05% while South Korea’s KOSPI eked out an 0.11% gain, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.18%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.22%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.78%, and India’s Sensex closed up 0.99%. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning.

Hang onto your hats: Today we not only see another pick up in the velocity of quarterly earnings reports, this afternoon also brings the highly anticipated July Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. We haven’t received any meaningful economic data in the last few days, and coming into the Fed’s latest meeting, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow sees GDP for the June quarter clocking in at -1.6%. With inflation indicators hovering at elevated levels, the Fed is expected to remain on track for a 75-basis point hike exiting today’s meeting, and potentially a 50-basis point hike exiting its September meeting.

Once again, Fed Chair Powell will have his work cut out for him, and odds are he’s putting his speech writers to task as he communicates what’s ahead for Fed policy without stoking fears the Fed will run the economy into the ground. We’ll be listening to hear if the Fed is seeing inflation coming down faster than the hard economic data indicates, and how it may alter its path should the economy slip into a recession.

Data Download

International Economy

South Korea’s Consumer Confidence tumbled to 86 in July from 96.4 the month before.

Following the negative surprises from the Ifo business sentiment indexes earlier this week, the GfK German Consumer Climate for August was released today at -30.6, also doing worse than expectations of -28.1 and lower than the previously reported -27.7. These levels are unprecedented over the past decade, including the lows during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, Durable Orders and Retail Inventories ex- autos for the month of June will be published. Durable Orders ex-transportation are expected to fall 0.5% MoM in June vs. the 0.7% increase posted in May. While there is no consensus forecast for June Retail Inventories ex-autos, following Walmart’s (WMT) negative pre-announcement, we strongly suspect the June figure will be more closely watched than usual.

At 10 AM ET, June Pending Home Sales will be published and the figure is expected to fall 1.5% MoM. Those figures are the opening act for the Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Statement and subsequent press conference at 2 PM ET and 2:30 PM ET, respectively.

Markets

Walmart’s earnings pre-announcement drove markets yesterday as Consumer Discretionary names traded off 4.03% and Technology declined 2.20%. The results and subsequent lower guidance also set the tone around potential Fed actions as Financials fell 0.70%. Traditional defensive positioning was on display yesterday as Utilities, Healthcare and Consumer Staples rose, along with Real Estate names. The Dow dropped 0.71%, the S&P 500 Index fell 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.87%. The Russell 2000 bucked the trend, up 0.69% on the day.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.59%

S&P 500: -17.73%

Nasdaq Composite: -26.09%

Russell 2000: -20.56%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -55.59%

Ether (ETH-USD): -61.88%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, T-Mobile US (TMUS), Bristol Meyers-Squibb (BMY), Boeing (BA), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), Waste Management (WM), Hilton (HLT), General Dynamics (GD), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Spotify (SPOT), and Shopify (SHOP) will be among the companies reporting their latest quarterly results but given we are in the quiet period for companies, readers should be on the watch for earnings pre-announcements.

Alphabet (GOOGL) modestly missed consensus expectations for the June quarter with EPS of $1.21 on revenue of $69.69 billion vs. the expected $1.27 and $69.87 billion. Google Advertising revenue increased 11.6% YoY to $56.3 billion, YouTube Ads increased 4.8% YoY to $7.34 billion, and Google Cloud revenue climbed 35.6% to $6.3 billion. Alphabet sees currency headwinds becoming a larger issue in the current quarter, one that will also likely see a further slowdown in advertising spend.

Microsoft's (MSFT) June quarter results came in below consensus expectations with EPS of $2.23 and revenue of $51.87 billion, up 12.4% YoY. Its Azure business soared 40% YoY and Server Products and Cloud Services revenue climbed 22% while its Personal Computing segment saw its revenue rise 2% YoY, coming in weaker than expected. The company’s Windows OEM revenue fell 2% YoY in the June quarter while Xbox content and service revenue dropped 6% YoY. Amassing its segment outlook discussed on its earnings conference call suggests $49.25-$50.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter vs. the $51.4 billion consensus. That said, Microsoft shared expectations for company double-digit growth in sales and operating income in fiscal 2023, with margins roughly flat. Those comments led MSFT shares higher in after-market trading last night.

June quarter results at Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) were mixed with its bottom line coming in stronger than expected while revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% YoY to $2.21 billion, a tad below the $2.25 billion consensus. Through mid-May, its same-store comps tracking to reach the top end of its 10%-12% guidance, but subsequent deceleration led comp sales for the quarter to rise 10.1%. At the same time, the company is battling menu inflation costs, which was counteracted with previous price increases. For the current quarter, Chipotle sees mid to high single-digit comps with a planned price increase of ~4% slated for August.

June quarter results at Visa (V) topped consensus expectations as its cardholders continued to travel and spend. Payments volume rose 12% YoY in constant dollars with cross-border volume up 40% and processed transactions up 16%. On its earnings conference call, Visa shared that so far it is seeing “no evidence of a pullback in consumer spending” and sees its net revenue for the current quarter growing “at the high teens to 20% range in constant dollars.”

Twitter (TWTR) has scheduled a shareholder meeting for September 13 to discuss the merger agreement with Elon Musk.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

American Water Works (AWK), Cheesecake Factory (CAKE), Coursera (COUR), Equinix (EQIX), Ford Motor (F), Hologic (HOLX), Lam Research (LRCX), Meta Platforms (META), Noodles & Co. (NDLS), Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), and Teladoc (TDOC) are among the companies slated to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, July 28

France: PPI – June

Eurozone: Business and Consumer Survey, Consumer Confidence, Consumer Inflation Expectations – July

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: PCE Prices – 2Q 2022

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, July 29

Japan: Tokyo Core CPI, Household Confidence – July

Japan: Unemployment Rate, Retail Sales – June

France, Germany, Italy, Spain: 2Q 2022 GDP

Eurozone: CPI – July

US: Personal Consumption & Spending, PCE Price Index – June

US: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – July

Thought for the Day

“You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” ~Marcus Aurelius

