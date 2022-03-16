Daily Markets: Fed, Cooling Oil Prices Energize Markets

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading up across the board as Taiwan’s TAIEX eked out a 0.09% gain, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 1.44%, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.64%, India’s Sensex advanced 1.85% and China’s Shanghai Composite closed the day up 3.48%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng leaped 9.08% on news that China stated it is ready to step in to support that economy if necessary. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a strong market open.

Today sees the highly anticipated Fed meeting and based on this morning’s futures action, investors are more than ready for the Fed to fulfill expectations of a 25 basis point hike. Energy prices retreating from nosebleed territory are also fueling relief and optimism in these markets. While there are some who feel that energy costs are the real culprit behind the historically high inflation we have been experiencing, the Fed living up to expectations is essentially comfort food for these markets.

The Ukraine invasion continues to have a global impact; China has expressed concern over spillover sanctions related to its support of Russia. A potentially related development is the speculation that Saudi Arabia is giving serious consideration to pricing some of its oil sales in Yuan. If China has been deemed to be helping Russia skirt sanctions and ends up being sanctioned itself, at least it would have the ability to step away from the Dollar and Euro to keep its engines running.

Author's note: The Daily Markets column will be on hiatus until next Thursday, March 24.

Data Download

International Economy

A light day today in international economic releases. Last night South Korea released February Unemployment at 2.70%, positively surprising at 0.90% lower than expectations and the January reported figure of 3.60%. 8:30 AM ET will see Canada release February YoY CPI with expectations for a slightly higher 5.40% as compared to the previously reported 5.10%.

Domestic Economy

Today is the big day investors have been waiting for as the Fed meets and at 2:00 PM ET releases its rate actions. Expectations are for 25 basis point hike and Fed Futures are pricing in an 86% chance of this being the result.

Later this morning at 8:30 AM ET we will see the release of the Import and Export Price Indexes, both expected to sit at 1.20% from the previously reported 2.00% and 2.90%, respectively. At the same time will also see MoM Retail Sales and its ex-Autos and ex-Auto Fuel versions, all expected to drop from above 3% to under 1%. The NAHB Housing Market Index for March is set to be released at 10:00 AM ET with expectations of a slightly lower 81.0 as compared to the February figure of 82.0.

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, DouYu (DOYU) and Jabil (JBL) are expected to report their quarterly results.

Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), and IBM (IBM) are among the list of companies that could come under some pressure today as Russia has announced that it is poised to nationalize assets left behind by companies that are actively engaging in the economic boycott of that country. Putin earlier signed an order allowing for the seizure of planes that have been leased for domestic travel so that regional airlines can still operate. It has been noted that while seizing planes keeps them in-country, sanctions also prohibit maintenance or spare part deliveries for those aircraft.

IPOs

After Today’s Market Close

On the Horizon

Thursday, March 17

Eurozone: CPI - February

UK: BoE Interest Rate Announcement

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Housing Starts – February

US: Philadelphia Fed Index – March

US: Industrial Production & Capacity Utilization – February

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, March 18

Japan: CPI - February

Japan: Policy Rate

Eurozone: Trade Balance - January

US: Existing Home Sales – February

US: Leading Indicators -February

Disclosures

Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL),IBM (IBM) are constituents of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

