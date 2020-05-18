Daily Markets: Fed Chair Says 'We're Not Out of Ammunition By A Long Shot'

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia started the second half of the current quarter on a positive note for the most part with Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China Shanghai Composite finishing the day higher. By mid-day trading, European equities were meaningfully higher with the FTSE 100, DAX, and CAC 40 each up more than 2% following data showing the slowest rate of growth in new-virus cases since late February. Austrian, Belgian, Greek, French, Italian, and Spanish securities regulators have jointly decided to end their short-selling bans that had been in place since the middle of March when trading in those markets concludes later today.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave an interview on 60 Minutes last night during which he said, “We’ve done what we can as we go. But I will say that we’re not out of ammunition by a long shot. No, there’s really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have. So there’s a lot more we can do to support the economy.” After those words of support, US equity futures point to a more than 1% move higher when those markets open later this morning.

While Powell said Americans need to prepare for a tough road ahead in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recovery could stretch through the end of next year, he went on to say, “The one thing I can absolutely guarantee is that the Federal Reserve will be doing everything we can to support the people we serve. And that means providing some relief and stability now. It means supporting the recovery when it comes. And it means doing everything we can to avoid longer-term damage to the economy.” That sure sounds like “don’t fight the Fed” to us, and signals easy money will be with us for some time.

While equity markets are taking in Powell’s comments, we’d be remiss if we didn’t at least mention that trade tensions between the US and China continue to heat up. China’s foreign ministry wants the US to stop the “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies. Meanwhile, Reuters reports Washington is crafting proposals to foster American companies moving their operations or those of key suppliers out of China that could include the use of tax breaks, new rules, and carefully structured subsidies. Included among the proposals is a potential “reshoring fund” of $25 billion that would “encourage US companies to drastically revamp their relationship with China.” We suspect this tension will likely take center stage in the coming days once investors have factored Powell’s latest comments into their investment framework.

And you thought market volatility might take a holiday this summer.

Finally, before we get going with the day ahead, your authors would like to call out US Postal Service worker Josh Crowell and his kind gesture (delivering gift cards) toward 2020 graduates on his mail route that have had their high school and college graduations postponed or canceled. Crowell’s actions have us recalling the words from Harold S. Kushner about kindness - “Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.”

Coronavirus

Today the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Assembly begins, which has health ministers from around the world discussing the pandemic and the global response at yet another virtual meeting.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide will reach 5 million this week. Today there are over 4.8 million with nearly 320,000 lives lost. The US has passed 1.5 million confirmed cases with just shy of 91,000 fatalities. Russia has become the second most affected nation, with over 290,000 cases, but a surprisingly low number of deaths at under 3,000.

Italy, once the world’s most affected nation and the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, is now the sixth most affected with just over 225,000 cases, and over 125,000 of those have recovered, and nearly 32,000 have died. The nation began to loosen its more than two-month lockdown two weeks ago and yet the past five days new daily cases have been below 1,000 with Sunday’s new cases the lowest since March 4 - a reason for optimism as this was the first western nation hit hard, giving the rest insight into the path of reopening. Shops and restaurants are opening in the country today, provided that social distancing measures are in place, and everyone wears those ever-so-elegant face masks. Gyms and pools are set to reopen on May 25 with cinemas and theaters to follow on June 15. One of your authors lives in the Lombardy region, the area hardest hit, and will be keeping our readers posted on how the reopening is progressing. We have to learn how to live with this blasted virus as a vaccine cannot be made available within months, and the world’s economies cannot survive extended lockdowns.

This morning brought some good news from Moderna (MRNA), the first US company the put a vaccine into human trials. The vaccine boosted the immune systems of participants to have the same or higher levels of protection as those who have recovered from the disease. The company’s CEO, Stéphane Bancel said he could not have expected better data, telling the Financial Times that, “What is really special about mRNA technology is we have pushed it to a place where more antibodies are made than a natural infection so it should provide a long immunity.”

We’ve written before how dogs, cats, lions, and even tigers have been shown to have the virus in their systems. The UK is now going to use dogs to help combat the virus with a UK trial to teach docs to sniff out people infected with the virus. This isn’t wholly unprecedented as dogs area already being used to sniff out diseases such as malaria. Current medical detection dogs have been able to screen as many as 250 people an hour and can be trained to detect the odor of a disease at roughly the equivalent dilution of one teaspoon of sugar in a body of water double the size of an Olympic pool. For all the dog lovers out there (which includes your authors!), so far, the coronavirus is not thought to be a threat to dogs, although they have been found to test positive for it.

If you’d rather not wait for the pooches to be trained, the FDA has authorized the first at-home COVID-19 sample collection kit, developed by Everlywell, which can be used with multiple authorized lab text. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization, which allows individuals who have been screened using an online questionnaire that is reviewed by a healthcare provider to self-collect a nasal sample at home using the Everlywell kit. The collection kits are then tested by either Fulgent Therapeutics (FLGT) or Assurance Scientific Laboratories.

International Economy

This morning’s data out of Japan was overall better than expected. The first estimate for Japan’s GDP in Q1, which contracted 3.4% annualized, was better than the 7.3% decline in Q4 and expectations for a 4.6% decline. While better than expected, it does mean that Japan entered into a recession yet again, its sixth recession since 2000. Capital Expenditures in Q1 fell -0.5% QoQ, up from the prior 4.8% decline and better than the expected -1.5%. GDP Private Consumption fell 0.7%, improved from the prior 2.9% decline, and better than the expected -1.6%.

Japan won’t be alone by the time Q2 comes to a close looking at the Q1 GDP growth rates in the Eurozone, all numbers annualized:

Germany -8.6% is in a recession after having contracted in Q4 as well.

Eurozone -14.2%

Italy -17.7%

Spain -19.4%

France - 21.4%

Domestic Economy

Expectations for Friday’s Retail Sales report were for a record-breaking decline of a 12% MoM decline, but those expectations were not nearly dire enough as the actual decline came in at 16.4%. Excluding autos, the decline was 17.2% versus expectations for -8.5%. Excluding autos and gas, the decline was 16.2%, more than double the expectations for -7.6%. If that wasn’t enough of a gut-punch for you, March was also revised downward - frankly, we wrote that this was to be expected - from a headline decline of 8.3% to 8.7%, ex-autos was dropped from a 4% decline to a 4.5% decline and ex-autos and gas worsened from a 2.6% contraction to a 3.1% contraction.

Digging into the details while non-store (online) sales rose 8.4% MoM, the second-best increase in history, these categories all saw the single worst monthly contraction:

Food and Beverage Stores

Health and Personal Care

Total Retail Sales

General Merchandise

Miscellaneous

Gas Stations

Sporting Goods

Furniture

Electronics and Appliances

Clothing

Bars and restaurants experienced their second-worst decline only because March was their single worst monthly decline. Autos and Parts dealers similarly had their third-worst monthly decline, again because March was their worst.

While the retail sales report was brutal, the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment found a surprising improvement in sentiment, with the headline index improving from 71.8 to 73.7 versus expectations for a decline to 68. Sentiment remains near a 10-year low, but we’ll take what we can get. Expectations about the future continue to decline; however, likely related to a record-high number reporting that they had heard news of recent unfavorable changes in business conditions. That sounds about right!

Friday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta released their latest estimate using their GDPNow model for Q2, which declined further from -34.9% on May 8 to -42.8%. Wow.

The docket is light for domestic economic data today, with the only release being the May NAHB Housing Market Index.

Markets

Markets Friday lacked commitment in any direction with almost an equal number of shares rising as were falling. The Dow closed up 0.3%, the S&P 500 up 0.4% and the Nasdaq closed up 0.8% on the day. Interest rates did very little as well. Overall, US equities fell slightly over last week as they continue their sideways moves in their late-April/May range. The Nasdaq 100 is amazingly within 10% of its 52-week high.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Centric Brands (CTRC), the company behind licensed clothing brands including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Nautica, are tumbling this morning in pre-market trading following the news Centric will voluntarily file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and expects to emerge from bankruptcy as a private company.

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) halted new orders from Huawei Technologies” in response to tighter US export controls aimed at further limiting the Chinese company’s access to crucial chip supplies. After Apple (AAPL), Huawei is TSMC’s second-largest customer, accounting for 15-20% of its annual revenue. In response, shares of SK Hynix (000660:KS), the second-largest memory chip maker that also counts Huawei as a customer, came under pressure in trading today and we are likely to see other memory chip suppliers, such as Micron Technology (MU) do the same later today.

The Wall Street Journal reports that while merger talks between Uber (UBER) and Grubhub (GRUB) continued over the weekend, Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney rebuffed Uber’s latest offer of 1.9 UBER shares for each GRUB share. Meanwhile, reports suggest Uber is preparing another round of layoffs this week as it looks to navigate through the pandemic.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) and Italy’s top lender Intesa Sanpaolo SpA are negotiating a state-backed credit line of as much as $6.8 billion in Europe’s biggest government-guaranteed financing for a carmaker since the coronavirus pandemic.

CNBC reports Ryanair (RYAAY) is negotiating pay cuts, unpaid leave, and up to 3,000 job cuts as the pandemic reduced its passenger numbers by over 5 million. The company expects to resume at-most 50% of its scheduled flights during the upcoming September quarter.

Air Canada (ACDVF) says it plans to lay off at least 20,000 workers, more than half of the company’s 38,000 employees, as the pandemic has crushed travel demand, causing Air Canada to ground 225 airplanes and slash flight capacity by 95%. Reuters reports that after slashing wages for its 43,000 employees, LATAM Airlines Group (LTM) will lay off 1,400 employees, roughly 3% of its workforce.

In response to the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on the usage of third-party sellers’ data, Amazon (AMZN) will make someone available to testify to, but the company did not promise it would be CEO Jeff Bezos.

Apple shared that nearly 100 of its stores globally have reopened their doors to customers, and the company plans on opening more than US stores as well as 10 in Italy this week. Walt Disney (DIS) will partially reopen its Disney Springs entertainment and shopping complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida on May 20. General Motors (GM) is tentatively planning to restart operations at its auto assembly plant in the Mexican city of Silao on May 20. Tesla (TSLA) has been given the green light to resume operations at its Fremont, Calif., auto plant.

Ford (F) is moving ahead with preparation for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E entry into the mainstream electric-vehicle market and shared the model will recover 61 miles of range in just 10 minutes, 30% more than the 47 miles in 10 minutes that Ford quoted last fall. Ford also announced that it had added 1,000 more charging stations and 5,000 more charge connectors to its FordPass Charging Network,

Late Friday, WW (WW) shared its plans to lay off workers and eliminate jobs worldwide as it tries to cut costs amid the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In an SEC filing, the company said it expects to spend about $12 million in employee-termination payments and other expenses.

Reports suggest following an $18 billion loss at its Vision Fund, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) may sell a significant portion of its T-Mobile US (TMUS) to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) and will raise $11.7 billion by selling Alibaba (BABA) shares to fund share buybacks.

Facebook (FB) announced it would acquire Giphy, a search engine and database for short, animated images known as GIFs. Giphy is expected to become part of the company’s photo-sharing site Instagram.

The Washington Post reports the Justice Department and top state attorneys general are likely to file antitrust lawsuits against Google (GOOGL) in the coming months.

After today’s close, there are no market-moving earnings reports expected, but investors may want to get a jump on the sea of retail earnings reports to be had later this week. Investors looking to get the nitty-gritty on those reports to be had next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

May 21: Existing homes sales and Philly Fed Outlook May 25: US stock market closed for Memorial Day May 26: Chicago Fed Activity, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales, Dallas Fed Manufacturing May 27: Fed Beige Book May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



