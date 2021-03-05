Daily Markets: February Jobs And Treasury Yields in Focus

Today’s Big Picture

Asian equities indices finished the week off on a sour note, down across the board today, led by the 0.9% slump in India’s Sensex. By mid-day trading, European equity indices were mostly lower while U.S. futures point to a rebound following yesterday’s sell-off. Ahead of that open, the February Employment Report will be published, and given Fed Chairman Powell’s focus on employment, job creation data will be a must-watch for the market. Economists expect to see that 210,000 payrolls were added in February, compared to just 49,000 in January. Alongside the report, equity investors will want to watch the response in Treasury yields, which will likely dictate how equities finish this turbulent week.

Data Download

Coronavirus

U.S. hospitalizations for Covid-19 on Thursday fell to their lowest level since late October. The U.S. has averaged 1,743 coronavirus-related fatalities per day over the last week, falling to a 3-month low. Overall the country has lost over 510,000 lives to the virus.

Moderna (MRNA) announced Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) submitted a New Drug Application to the Government of Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to import and distribute Moderna's vaccine candidate against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273 or TAK-919) in Japan. TAK-919 is Takeda's development code for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

International Economy

China’s Premier Li Keqiang said the country would target GDP growth of 6% or more this year, a figure that was lower than most economists' expectations of around 8%. Meanwhile, other reports inform China's regulators are telling banks, including foreign and state-owned lenders, to trim their loan books this year to guard against risks emerging from bubbles in its domestic financial market.

Germany Factory Orders rose 1.4% in January vs. the 2.2% decline posted in December and well above the expected increase of 0.7% for the month.

Retail sales in Italy dropped 6.8% YoY in January after falling 3.2% YoY in December, missing the expected 3.2% decline for the month.

Oil prices jumped in early trading today, hitting their highest in nearly 14 months after OPEC and its allies agreed not to increase supply in April as they await a more substantial recovery in demand.

Domestic Economy

Updates to the January manufacturing data were released yesterday and were overall positive. While durable goods data was revised down slightly, overall orders were better than expected. On a 3-month over 3-month annualized basis, durable new orders are up more than 20%, that fastest pace since 2014, excluding recent Covid-related anomalies.

U.S. factory orders for January rose 2.6% after a 1.6% increase in December, well above the 2.1% expected increase. Factory orders ex-transports rose 1.7%, slowing from the prior 1.9% increase.

Nonfarm productivity in Q4 fell 4.2% QoQ, better than the expected 4.7% decline while unit labor costs rose 6% QoQ, below the expected 6.6% increase.

Initial jobless claims were 6k higher this week, rising to 745k, but were 5k better than expected. The highest level prior to the pandemic was 695k in 1982. Claims from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program also saw a minor increase, rising from 427.5k to 436.7k. For the week of February 12, continuing claims across all programs were lower at 18.1 million, which is the strongest reading since the week of January 15th when claims fell to 17.9 million.

Later today, we will get the January Jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Balance of Trade for January.

Markets

The S&P 500 finished yesterday down 1.3%, well off its lows that saw it down as much as 2.5%, following the resumed ascent of long-term interest rates. The catalyst for that move higher were comments from Fed Chair Powell yesterday acknowledging that he is well aware of the recent upward adjustment in real rates but affirmed the current policy stance was appropriate. In terms of the other major market indices, the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.1%, and Russell 2000 fell 2.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.1%. As of yesterday’s close, the Nasdaq Composite is down 9.7% from its recent highs, Russell 2000 down 6.6%, the S&P 500 down 4.2%, and the Dow down 3.3% while gold is down over 10%.

Shares hardest hit by the selloff were those super-growth stocks with very high multiples. The Russell 3000 stocks with the highest decile of forward price-to-sales valuations fell more than 4% yesterday versus the bottom 7 deciles that were down 2% on average. Tesla (TSLA) shares are down nearly 30% from the late January highs.

Stocks to Watch

Hibbett Sports (HIBB) issued mixed January quarter results with EPS that topped consensus expectations while revenue, despite rising 20.4% YoY, came in modestly below the consensus forecast. Brick and Mortar comparable sales for the quarter rose 17.7% while E-Commerce comparable sales jumped 44.8%. For the coming year, based on comp sales ranging from negative low-single digits to positive low-single digits, the company sees EPS of $5.00-5.50 vs. the $5.13 consensus.

January quarter EPS results at Big Lots (BIG) topped consensus expectations while revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% YoY to $1.74 billion, matching the consensus forecast. Comp sales for the quarter rose 7.9% vs. the expected 8.4%. For the current quarter, Big Lots sees EPS of $1.30-1.45 vs. the $1.33 consensus based on its forecast for a low-single-digit comparable sales increase.

Despite reporting January quarter results that topped consensus expectations, shares of Broadcom (AVGO) traded off in aftermarket trading last night. Revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% YoY with Semiconductor Solutions revenue up 17% YoY while Infrastructure Software revenue rose 5% YoY. During the quarter wireless related semiconductor revenue jumped 52% YoY, accounting for 40% of the Semiconductor Solutions revenue, and Broadcom sees its wireless revenue in the current quarter up 30%-40% YoY. Networking chip revenue rose 15% YoY “driven largely by data center span in the cloud and global telcos, who continue to upgrade their infrastructure and network.” For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $6.50 billion vs. the $6.33 billion consensus

February quarter results from Costco Wholesale (COST) topped revenue expectations rising 14.6% YoY but EPS for the quarter came in at $2.14 per share, missing the $2.31 consensus. Excluding changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, total company comparable stores for the quarter rose 12.9% YoY with the US up 12.6%, Canada up 10.6%, Other up 12.9%, and e-commerce up 74.8% YoY. During the quarter, membership fees rose 8% YoY to $881 million. Impacting the company’s results for the quarter and the trailing 12-months was the $1.6 billion it spent on COVID-related items. During the quarter, Costco opened no new warehouse locations but targets 13 more units in the coming quarters.

January quarter results at Gap (GPS) were mixed with EPS coming in better than expected while revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% YoY to $4.42 billion, missing the $4.66 consensus. Comparable sales for the January quarter were flat YoY including a 49% increase in online sales. Old Navy Global Net sales increased 5%, with comparable sales up 7%; Gap Global Net sales were down 19% and comparable sales were down 6%; Banana Republic Global Net sales were down 27% and comparable sales were down 22%, and Athleta Net sales increased 29% with comparable sales up 26%. Gap expects its 2021 net sales to reflect mid-to high-teens growth versus 2020 and sees EPS in the range of $1.20-1.35 vs. the $1.31 consensus.

Slack (WORK) reported a smaller than expected January quarter bottom-line loss while revenue for the quarter rose 37.8% YoY to $250.6 million vs. the $240.31 million consensus. Exiting the quarter the company had over 156,000 Paid Customers, up 42% YoY. As a reminder, in December, Salesforce (CRM) and Slack entered into a $27.7 billion definitive agreement under which Salesforce will Slack.

Bally's (BALY) announced the formation of a multi-year strategic partnership designating Bally's as an Authorized Sports Betting Operator of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Sify Technologies (SIFY) ADRs ripped higher in premarket trading after a report that Blackstone (BX) is eyeing a minority stake in the company.

Shutterfly, which was acquired by Apollo Global Management (APO) in June 2019, is in talks to go public through a merger with a blank-check company.

Reuters reports the US Senate is considering including in a new bill to boost competitiveness against China $30 billion in funding for previously-approved measures to supercharge the country’s chipmaking industry. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports China has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips and artificial intelligence in its latest five-year targets. China also targets getting 56% of the country on faster fifth-generation or 5G networks.

After today’s market close, no companies are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to see who's reporting next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 8: Wholesale Inventories

March 9: API Crude Oil Stocks

March 10: Inflation, EIA Energy Stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

March 11: JOLTs report for January, weekly jobless claims

March 12: Producer Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing, Net Capital Flows

March 16: Retail Sales, Export/Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, EIA Energy Stocks

March 18: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

March 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

Thought for the Day

“Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush.” - Doug Larson

Disclosures

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.