Daily Markets: Fall Trading Begins Amid Renewed Concerns Over Chip Shortages, Delta Variant

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished the day’s trading mostly higher, led by the more than 1.5% move in China’s Shanghai Composite following stronger than expected August Export data. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were a sea of red and U.S. futures point to a mixed but little changed market open later this morning.

While it may be a light day in terms of economic data and earnings-related news, there are ample items on investor’s minds: Renewed concerns over the supply of auto chips and the delta variant are spurring a fresh round of GDP forecast cuts ahead of the European Central Bank’s next monetary policy meeting on Thursday, September 9. At that meeting, the ECB will decide if it will trim back its emergency pandemic stimulus. Also this week, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to make his choice on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are now around 210 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide and 5.5 billion vaccinations doses have been administered.

International Economy

Today El Salvador becomes the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender.

Yesterday brought a slew of Construction PMIs for August from Europe; the main two, Germany and the UK both declined, with Germany dropping from 47.1 to 44.6 (into deeper contraction) and the UK from 58.7 to 55.2.

China saw its Exports increase unexpectedly to 25.6% YoY in August from a 19.3% increase in July, versus expectations for a decline to 17.1% YoY. Imports continue to outpace exports and also rose unexpectedly to 33.1% YoY in August from 28.1% YoY in July, from which they were expected to slow to 26.8%.

Germany’s Industrial Production increased 1% MoM in July, rebounding from the 1.3% MoM decline in June and was slightly stronger than the expected +0.9%.

The Eurozone saw employment rose 1.8% YoY in Q2 (final estimate), matching expectations after falling 1.8% in Q1. The region’s GDP in Q2 jumped 14.3% YoY following the 1.2% and topped the +13.6% YoY expectations.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the supplemental federal unemployment insurance payment of $300 a week ended in the states that have not already cut the benefit, which will be affecting around 11 million people. This is expected to push millions back into the labor market and help address the bizarre labor shortages at a time when the active workforce remains well below the early 2020 levels. The expiration of these unemployment benefits could lead to a cut in consumer spending over the next two months of around $8 billion, according to University of Massachusetts economist Arindrajit Dube.

Last Friday’s jobs report was a massive miss, coming in at just 235,000 new jobs in August versus expectations for 720,000, marking the smallest jobs gain since January. Leisure and hospitality saw no new jobs after averaging around 350,000 a month over the past six months while restaurants lost 42,000 jobs and retailers lost 29,000. While the slowing job growth isn’t great news for the labor market, it likely will push back any plans the Fed may have for tapering.

The only major economic release today will be the Federal Reserve’s latest beige book, which gives some insight into the economy, hiring, and business conditions in the Fed’s twelve districts.

Markets

In observance of the Labor Day holiday, U.S. equity markets were closed. Catching our readers up a bit, the stock market ended last week on a mixed note with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing down 0.03% and 0.2%, respectively. The Nasdaq added 0.2% to hit its latest closing record, while the small-cap laden Russel 2000 closed down 0.5%. Despite the grim jobs report, investors seemed to be unconcerned with trading volume on the sixth quietest day of the year.

With summer now in the rear-view mirror, and with investors, traders, and economists back from the beach, here’s how the major market indices stack up on a year-to-date basis as we get ready to rock and roll from here to the end of 2021.

S&P 500 +20.8%

Nasdaq Composite +19.2%

Russell 2000 +16.1%

Dow Jones Industrial Average +15.6%

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets open this morning, there are no expected quarterly earnings reports.

Perhaps the most important news of the week is that someone is finally looking into what is going on at McDonald’s (MCD) with those ice cream machines! No McFlurry, No Peace! Thank you, FTC for trying to get to the bottom of this massive problem in the nation.

August sales at United Microelectronics (UMC) grew 26.6% YoY to NT$18.8 billion, bringing its January-August 2021 sales up 15.5% YoY to NT$135.2 billion.

Hon Hai Precision (HNHAF) reported its August revenue fell 4.9% YoY to NT$400 billion, leaving its year-to-date revenue up 22% YoY.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales rose 29% YoY in July to $45.4 billion. Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Intel (INTC), and other chip companies will be in focus on this news. BMW (BMWG.DE) expects supply chains, particularly for auto semiconductors. to remain tight well into 2022. Qualcomm shared it will supply a key computing chip for the digital dashboard in a new Renault SA (RNLSY) electric vehicle.

Reports suggest the display for Apple’s (AAPL) new Apple Watch 7 is causing production headaches and could limit the new model's availability at launch.

Reports suggest deliveries of Boeing's (BA) 787 Dreamliner are delayed until at least late October.

Volta (VLTA) is partnering with Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to make EV charging accessible to its guests at their parks across the United States. This makes Six Flags one of the first theme park companies to have Volta charging stations available to its guests.

FAT Brands (FAT) is growing its footprint in the Middle East with 136 brick-and-mortar restaurant locations across five countries.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) and Cinemo announced a collaboration to integrate Dolby Atmos into vehicles.

State Street (STT) announced it will acquire Brown Brothers Harriman's (BBH) Investor Services business for $3.5 billion in cash. BBH will continue to independently own and operate its separate Private Banking and Investment Management businesses.

Before the start of trading on September 20, Match Group (MTCH) will replace Perrigo (PRGO) in the S&P 500 and S&P MidCap 400 constituents Ceridian HCM (CDAY) and Brown & Brown (BRO) will move to the S&P 500.

Autonomous-driving software firm Cyngn (CYN) filed Friday for an IPO late last week at an unspecified valuation.

After today’s market close, Coupa Software (COUP) and Casey’s General Store (CASY) will be among the handful of companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on the earnings reports in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

September 8: US JOLTs Report IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

September 9: weekly Jobless Claims, EIA Energy Stocks,

September 10: PPI, Wholesale Inventories

September 13: Monthly Budget Statement

September 14: Inflation, API Crude Oil Stocks

September 15: Export & Import Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, EIA Crude & Gasoline Stocks

September 16: Retail Sales, weekly Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, Business Inventories, Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment

September 17: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Report

Thought for the Day

“It's a sad man my friend who's livin' in his own skin and can't stand the company.’ ~ Bruce Springsteen

Disclosures

Intel (INTC), Nvidia (NVDA), Qualcomm (QCOM) are constituents of the Tematica BITA Digital Infrastructure & Connectivity Index

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.