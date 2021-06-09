Daily Markets: Equity Indices Tread Water Amid Meme Stock Rotation

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished trading today mostly lower with South Korea’s Kospi down roughly 1%, Japan’s Nikkei down 0.4%, and Hong Kong Hang Seng slipping 0.1% while China’s Shanghai Index rose 0.3%. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were also mostly lower while U.S. futures were little changed, indicating a modest market open later this morning.

With little in the way of meaningful economic data and a modest number of quarterly earnings reports, equities are likely to tread water once again today ahead of tomorrow’s anticipated European Central Bank policy meeting and the May U.S. Consumer Price Index. This likely means the meme mania of the last several days could continue today, with the shares of Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) and Wendy’s (WEN) now in the meme limelight.

Data Download

International Economy

South Korea’s Unemployment rate in May rose to 3.8% from 3.7% while the final estimate for Q1 GDP came in at 1.9% YoY after falling -1.1% in Q4 2020.

Data out of Australia was mostly weaker with Westpac Consumer Confidence for June declining to 107.2 from 113.1 in May. Building Permits fell 8.6% MoM in April after an 18.9% increase in March.

China’s Inflation Rate in May rose to 1.3% from 0.9% in April, weaker than the expected increase to 1.6%. Producer Prices rose 9% YoY in May after reaching 6.8% in April, beating expectations for an increase to 8.5%. This was the fifth consecutive month of increases and the steepest pace since September 2008.

Domestic Economy

The number of job openings in the U.S. in April rose to a new record high of 9.286 million, up almost a million from the prior month and utterly shattering expectations for just 8.3 million. The areas with the biggest increases in openings were Accommodations and Food Services (+349k) and Other Services (+115k) while Educational Services declined (-23k), as did Mining and Logging (-8k). The number of hires rose by 69k to 6.075 million. Large and small businesses continue to complain about the difficulty in finding workers, despite the high unemployment rate.

Late Tuesday, the Senate approved the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, a $250 billion package aimed at countering China's technological ambitions. While the bill passed 68-32 in the Senate, it still needs approval in the House.

Reports indicate President Biden has ended infrastructure talks with Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and will now focus on another group of bipartisan senators who are working on the issue.

Later today we will get the usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications report, Wholesale Inventories for April, and the usual weekly EIA Energy Stocks reports.

Markets

The major U.S. indices, outside of small caps, ended the day mostly unchanged as a lack of commitment in any direction continues. The Russell 2000 was the strongest performing rising 1.1%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%, while the S&P 500 closed flat and the Dow fell -0.1%. The Nasdaq is within 1.5% of its all-time high and the S&P 500 is less than 1% away. Treasury yields across the curve declined on the day with the 10-year falling to a 2-month low of 1.53%, and crude oil rose 1.2% to close above $70 a barrel for the first time since October 2018 while gold dropped to $1,896 an ounce. Crypto continues to struggle with bitcoin dropping as low as $31,000 yesterday, roughly 50% below its recent high.

Stocks to Watch

Investors will have a handful of quarterly earnings reports to chew through this morning, including those from Brown-Forman (BF.B), Campbell Soup (CPB), and United Natural Foods (UNFI).

Yesterday the fast-food chain Wendy’s, joined the meme stock short squeeze team, rising 28.6% for no real reason. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) rose another 8.3% because it was Tuesday, of course, and GameStop (GME), not to be ignored, also rose 8.2%. In keeping with the Reddit trading theme, shares of Clover Health Investments Corp, which went public via Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC, were up over 80% yesterday thanks to traders from Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum.

Ahead of its investor and analyst conference today, UPS (UPS) announced it sees 2023 consolidated revenue ranging from approximately $98-$102 billion vs. the $99.9 billion consensus.

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) boosted its guidance for the current quarter and now sees consolidated net sales growth in the high-teens percentage range, compared to prior guidance of the mid-to-high teens percentage range. For 2021, the company now sees $9.15-$9.45 vs. its prior guidance of $8.80-$9.07 and the $9.30 consensus forecast. Sherwin commented that: "Demand remains strong in our architectural end markets, led by residential repaint and new residential, with continued improvement in commercial and property management. Demand is also strong on the industrial side of our business and is recovering faster than expected. At the same time, the raw material inflation we experienced in the first quarter has continued in the second quarter."

Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE), which has been developing light-duty electric trucks for sale to fleet customers and went public last year through a reverse merge with a SPAC, announced yesterday that there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern in the coming year because of funding problems. Shares fell more than 20%.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) shares closed 14% higher yesterday after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is hiking menu prices by roughly 4% to cover the cost of raising its workers’ wages.

DoorDash (DASH) announced its official launch in Japan, marking its first market expansion in Asia and the third outside the U.S.

In an 8-K filing yesterday, it was revealed that Skyworks' (SWKS) deal to acquire Silicon Labs' (SLAB) infrastructure and automotive business waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino has expired.

Robinhood's (RBNHD) plan to go public is said to slip to next month after originally targeting late June.

After today’s market close, GameStop and RH (RH) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

June 10: Inflation, weekly Jobless Claims, Monthly Budget Statement

June 11: Michigan Consumer Sentiment

June 15: Retail Sales, PPI, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Tic Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Weekly API Crude Oil stock

June 16: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Import/Export Prices, weekly energy stocks, FOMC Economic Projections, and Interest Rate decision

June 17: Weekly Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing

June 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

June 22: Existing Home Sales, weekly API Crude Oil Stock

June 23: Current Account, Markit Manufacturing & Service PMI, New Home Sales, EIA Energy Stock

June 24: Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Weekly Jobless Claims, GDP Price Index Q1, Goods Trade Balance, Corporate Profits Q1

June 25: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Thought for the Day

“A bad mood is never an excuse to use cruel words. Never. Moods pass, but cruel words wound the soul.” ~Anonymous

