Daily Markets: Equities Wait for Stimulus Details as Deadlines Loom

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific closed mostly in the red today. Those in negative territory include Japan’s Nikkei 225 which fell 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which fell 1%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 that lost 1.2%. Those gaining ground included South Korea’s Kospi, which closed fractionally higher, and China’s Shanghai Composite, which gained 0.3%. By mid-day trading, European equities were mixed and U.S. futures pointed a mixed open with little direction either way.

Investors are waiting with bated breath to see if the U.S. Congress will cobble together a last-minute pandemic stimulus bill and one that would continue to fund the federal government before the 12:01 AM ET Saturday deadline. Reports suggest recent hurdles include a Democratic request for federal funds to match 100% of FEMA payouts for pandemic-related disasters while Republicans demand an end to the Federal Reserve’s emergency lending program by year’s end. Should the House and Senate need more time, another short-term funding bill would be necessary, but candidly that is not what equity markets were expecting to hear this week.

Meanwhile, reports suggest details over British fishing waters have led to another snag in Brexit negotiations with “hours remaining to find a deal.”

Optimism for a Brexit deal and U.S. stimulus helped prop up equities earlier this week, so should it look like we will head into the weekend with neither situation resolved, U.S. equities could close lower today.

Coronavirus

The U.S. set yet another record-high of 241,620 new daily cases yesterday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Hospitalization also reached a new all-time high of 1114,237. Deaths from Covid-19 yesterday were 3,438, down slightly from the record-high of 3,448 on Wednesday. Southern California has run out of ICU beds. The Vice Chairman of the Tokyo Medical Association said yesterday that “We have exhausted all extra capacity. We’ve just got to reduce the number of patients,” as the surging numbers of hospitalizations and critically ill patients strain facilities. The Covid winter is here.

For those who still aren’t sure if the coronavirus is more dangerous than the seasonal flu, a study published yesterday in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine may be of interest. Using the French national administrative database, the study found that Covid-19 hospitalization rates were two times those for influenza in the 2018-2019 flu season, (which was the worst season out of the prior 5 in France) and the death rate was almost three times higher. Much more detailed data is available in the article.

Brazil’s supreme court ruled that inoculation for the coronavirus can be made compulsory, opening the door for officials to impose fines and/or restrictions on those refusing to be vaccinated.

The FDA yesterday granted Moderna’s (MRNA) coronavirus vaccine Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and is now working on the written information for doctors and patients that will accompany it.

International Economy

A hard Brexit remains likely come January 1 as European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that “big differences remain to be bridged, in particular on fisheries. Bridging them will be very challenging.” What else about 2020 isn’t fishy? We remain skeptical of a deal, as we’ve mentioned before. The pain for the EU will not be as sharp and as fast as for the UK, which means the EU will have a stronger bargaining position post-hard Brexit.

Japan’s central bank announced that there will be no change to “yield curve control” under which it purchases government bonds as is necessary to keep the yield on the 10-year around 0% and the short-term rate around -0.1%. Policymakers surprised the markets by adding that they have launched an overall review of the central bank’s monetary policy for the first time since 2016 in order to identify a better way to achieve its 2% inflation target. The review will be released in March 2021.

Inflation remains nonexistent in the European Union as well according to the Producer Price Indices.

Germany rose 0.2% MoM after rising 0.1% in October and is down -0.5% YoY in November after falling -0.7% in October.

Italy saw a 2.3% YoY decline in November from a 2.4% YoY contraction in October.

Retail sales in the UK slowed more than expected, rising just 2.4% YoY in November from a faster 5.8% prior pace, versus expectations for slowing to a 2.8% annual pace. Ex Fuel sales were better than expected, rising 5.6% YoY after a 7.8% YoY increase in October from which they were expected to slow to 4.1%.

Domestic Economy

Progress on another stimulus package on Capitol Hill stalled yesterday on disagreements over the authority for Federal Reserve lending programs and eligibility for the direct checks which are expected to be worth around $600. According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R, KY), “We’re going to stay right here until we’re finished, even if that means working through the weekend, which is highly likely.”

Yesterday’s Philadelphia Fed reading on the region’s manufacturing saw the headline index fall to 11.1 in December, the second consecutive monthly decline and worse than expectations for a drop to 20. This was the slowest pace of growth in the past six months. While Tuesday’s report from the New York Fed also saw a decline in the headline index for December, most of the sub-indices managed to gain ground. For the Philly Fed report, breadth was much worse with all but two of the nine sub-indices losing ground - delivery times and inventories were the only ones to see a MoM increase. Most concerning is that New Orders dropped from a near-record high of 37.9 to a barely expansionary 2.3 - a drop so large that it ranks in the bottom 1% of all monthly moves going back to the start of the index in 1980. The decline in Unfilled Orders was also in the bottom 1%.

The Kansas City Fed’s Manufacturing Production Index also declined from 20 to 12, the lowest level in five months and the third consecutive month of declines. Over half of those firms surveyed said they plan to reduce capital outlays for facilities in 2021.

The housing industry continued to knock it out of the ballpark. Building permits in November rose 6.2% MoM, coming in 5% above market expectations and hit the highest level since September 2006. Single-family permits rose 1.3% MoM (22.3% YoY) while multi-family rose 22.8%. Housing starts rose 1.2% MoM, again beating expectations with single-family starts up 0.4% and multi-family up 8.0%.

Housing is rosy, but the labor market is not. The number of Americans filing for unemployment for the first time rose to 885k from the prior 862k, well above expectations for 800k, and has been rising for four of the past five weeks.

Later today in the U.S., we will get the Current Account for Q3 which is expected to drop to -$189 billion from -$170.5billion in Q2. We will also get the CB Leading index and the usual weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report.

Markets

Yesterday saw each of the major U.S. equity indices close at record highs as the stock market continued to move higher in anticipation of a pandemic relief bill and the funding of the U.S. federal government ahead of the deadline for a government shutdown later today. The Russell 2000 rose 1.3%, allowing it to continue its recent outperformance over the other market indices. For the day, the S&P 500 rose, 0.6%, the Nasdaq Composite 0.8%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.5%. With nine trading sessions left in 2020, the Nasdaq Composite is up 42.3% year to date, while the Russell 2000, S&P 500, and the Dow are up 18.65%, 15.2%, and 6.2% on that basis as of last night’s market close.

Bitcoin has risen by roughly 20% over the past two days while the recent decline of the U.S. dollar has reached extremely oversold levels, with its broad, trade-weighted index down almost 6% from its 200-day moving average. This is the biggest negative divergence from its 200-day going back to 1994.

Stocks to Watch

Yesterday a Securities and Exchange Commission(SEC) enforcement action accused the trading platform Robinhood of hiding for years that the bulk of its revenue came from selling client orders to Wall Street securities firms. In December 2014, Robinhood added a section to its website that said its revenue from payment for order flow was “negligible” and that it would inform customers if that changed. According to the SEC, in 2015 through mid-2016, the practice accounted for 80% of the company’s revenue. In October 2018, Robinhood started to disclose that almost half of its revenue came from payment for order flow. the company agreed to a $65 million fine without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

Earnings reports are expected from Darden Restaurants (DRI) and Winnebago (WGO) this morning. Investors will be eyeing Darden’s results and guidance to gauge the impact of renewed pandemic restrictions on the restaurant industry following competitor Brinker International (EAT) pulling its guidance for the current quarter earlier this week.

Tesla (TSLA) shares are likely to see robust demand this morning as the electric vehicle maker joins the S&P 500 and investors scramble to adjust their portfolios.

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMICY), which supplies a number of US companies including Qualcomm (QCOM) and Broadcom (AVGO), slumped in trading today a Reuters report that the company along with 80 other ones will be added to the U.S. Commerce Department's Entity List.

In an 8-K filing after yesterday’s market close, SolarWinds (SWI) shared that while security professionals and other experts have attributed the recent SUNBURST cyber-attack on several federal government agencies and companies to an outside nation-state, it has not independently verified the identity of the attacker. The attack was a highly sophisticated one that inserted a vulnerability within its Orion Platform products. The company swiftly released hotfix updates to impacted customers that it believes will close the code vulnerability when implemented.

Microsoft (MSFT) shared it found malicious code “in our environment, which we isolated and removed." Palo Alto Networks (PANW) launched a rapid response program to help SolarWinds Orion customers navigate risks from cyberattacks.

Blackberry (BB) reported mixed November quarter results that included EPS of $0.02 vs. the -$0.01 consensus but revenue for the quarter fell 20% YoY to $224 million, modestly missing the consensus forecast, and gross margin for the quarter of 70.0% missed the expected 72.1%. The company reaffirmed its guidance for FY21 (Feb) revenue of $950 million vs. the $946.2 million consensus.

FedEx (FDX) reported November quarter EPS of $4.83, well above the $3.99 consensus as revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% YoY to $20.56 billion, beating out the $19.45 billion consensus. While the company did not provide forward guidance, the management team shared it expects “earnings growth in the second half of fiscal 2021 driven by the anticipated heightened demand for our services as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities."

US Steel (X) issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of -$0.85, well below the current -40.59consensus, with adjusted EBITDA of $55 million, 47% below the consensus view of $102.75 million in adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

Coca-Cola (KO) announced it will cut about 2,200 jobs in its global workforce as part of a broader restructuring plan that was accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spotify (SPOT) announced it will launch its service in South Korea in the first half of 2021.

Philips (PHG) and BioTelemetry (BEAT) announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement in which Philips will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of BioTelemetry for $72.00 per share. With 2019 sales of $439 million, BioTelemetry annually monitors over 1 million cardiac patients remotely; its portfolio includes wearable heart monitors, AI-based data analytics, and services.

PPG (PPG) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tikkurila, a leading producer and distributor of decorative paint and coatings with operations in 11 countries and more than 80% of its revenue coming from Finland, Sweden, Russia, Poland, and the Baltic states.

DuPont’s (DD) board approved the separation of DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences (N&B) business, which will be followed by the simultaneous combination of N&B with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction that will see shares of N&B stock converted into shares of IFF common stock.

Poshmark (POSH) filed an S-1 registration statement for a proposed IPO and its Class A common shares will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “POSH”.

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has confidentially filed a draft S-1 registration statement with the SEC to take itself public.

The Wall Street Journal reports Walt Disney (DIS) executive chairman Robert Iger would be interested in serving as U.S. ambassador to China

After today’s market close, Nike (NKE) is expected to report its quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on that report and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 21: Tesla (TSLA) to be added to the S&P 500 and Chicago Fed National Activity Index

to be added to the S&P 500 and Chicago Fed National Activity Index December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Ho ho ho

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and good riddance to 2020!

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

