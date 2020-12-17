Daily Markets: Equities Rise as a Stimulus Deals Inches Closer

Today’s Big Picture

Equity markets in Asia-Pacific closed mostly higher today on increasing hopes for a U.S. stimulus bill and a dovish Fed. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.2%, and Australia’s ASX 200 added 1.2%, but South Korea’s Kospi closed just slightly lower. By midday trading, European equities were mixed while U.S. equity futures indicate gains at the open.

This morning we learned that French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus, joining the list of world leaders that have been infected with the virus. He reportedly has mild symptoms and will isolate for seven days while continuing to work. The major focus for investors today is twofold: 1) negotiations for a U.S. fiscal stimulus bill, which may be unveiled today and is now expected to include stimulus checks; and 2) an agreement between the EU and UK before the end of the year. These come after a relatively dovish Fed served to keep the dollar on its downward trajectory. Expectations are for little improvement from last week’s unexpected surge in initial jobless claims.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Yesterday, the U.S. broke pandemic records across the board yet again. According to data from Johns Hopkins, there were over 247,000 new cases, surpassing the previous record high of 233,133 from last Friday. There were 3,656 lives lost to Covid-19, breaking the prior break high of 3,306 from last Friday. Hospitalizations, according to the Covid Tracking Project, hit a new record high for the eleventh consecutive day, reaching 113,090 with another record high of 21,936 patients in intensive care.

The FDA authorized Abbott Lab’s (ABT) BinaxNOW Covid-19 test for home use yesterday. This is the second home test authorization this week, following Tuesday’s approval for Ellume USA LLC’s antigen test that is now available OTC and without a prescription.

The first known allergic reaction to the BioNTech (BNTX) / Pfizer (PFE) vaccine occurred in Alaska when a health-care worker in Juneau, who had no history of allergies, experienced flushing and shortness of breath 10 minutes after receiving a shot. The individual was admitted to the emergency room, given Pepcid, Benadryl, and epinephrine through an IV drip. The patient remained in the hospital overnight and is reported to be in stable condition.

Yesterday, U.S. officials announced that Pfizer would deliver 900,000 fewer doses next week than it expects to deliver this week, with no explanation offered for the decline from 2.9 million to 2.0 million. There was also a holdup of around 3,900 doses to California and Alabama yesterday when the trays holding them were found to be much colder than the 94 degrees Fahrenheit at which the vaccine needs to be stored. As we’ve said before, this is a logistical challenge of near biblical proportions, so hiccups are to be expected.

In an interview yesterday on CNBC, Dr. Fauci said, “So if we can get the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated by let’s say the end of the second, the beginning of the third quarter – by the time we get into mid-fall of 2021, we can be approaching some level of normality.” Just what does that proportion need to be? According to Fauci, between 75% and 85% would need to be inoculated to create an “umbrella” of immunity, which translates to a minimum of 247.5 million people or 495 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In his annual Christmas address, the King of Sweden said that he believes the country’s no lockdowns strategy for fighting coronavirus has failed. Sweden has lost 7,802 people to Covid-19 while Norway and Finland, its two neighbors who both have roughly 50% of its population, have death tolls of just 402 and 472 respectively, or 5% and 6% of Sweden’s.

International Economy

The European Union Parliament yesterday approved the bloc’s €1.8 trillion stimulus package, which will now go to the national parliaments for approval. The plan will allow the EU to issue commonly backed debt that it can then give out to member nations in the form of grants and concessional loans. At least a third of the amount is earmarked for climate spending.

Things remain fishy (wait for it) between the EU and the UK as they head into the final (no really, this time they mean it) negotiations over a post-Brexit trade deal. Those in the know report that the major stumbling block continues to be over what access EU boats will have to fish in UK waters. According to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, “On fisheries, the discussion is still very difficult,” and, “In all honesty, it sometimes feels that we will not be able to resolve this question.”

Yesterday, the U.S. designated both Switzerland and Vietnam as currency manipulators for the first time and kept China on its “watch list” after having removed it from the “manipulator” list back in January. That “watch list” includes Japan, Korea, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and Malaysia. Thailand, Taiwan, and India were added yesterday. The Swiss national bank simultaneously denied the change and pledged to keep intervening in its currency market to keep the franc from strengthening too much. It’s 2020, so anything goes.

The unemployment in Australia declined unexpectedly to 6.8% in November from 7.0%, where it was expected to remain, as the labor force participation rate rose to 66.1% from 65.8% in October, versus expectations for an increase to just 66.0%.

The auto sector continues to face material headwinds, with new passenger car registrations in the EU down 12% YoY in November after falling 7.8% in October. France saw a 27% decline, Spain 18.7%, Italy 8.3%, and Germany 3%.

The headline inflation rate in the European Union remained at -0.3% YoY, as expected. Core Inflation also remained at 0.2%, as expected.

This morning we will also hear from the Bank of England on their latest policy decisions.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Retail Sales report was a disappointment across the board. October was revised downward from a 0.3% MoM increase to a 0.1% decrease. November saw a 1.1% MoM decline, making for the second consecutive down month, and was nearly four times the expected decline. Taking into account the downward revision for October, November’s retail sales fell 1.5% MoM versus expectations for a -0.3%. Breadth was weak as well, with 10 of the 13 sectors all lower. Sales at clothing stores dropped the most, down 6.8% MoM, followed by Bars and Restaurants, down 4.0%. The three sectors that rose during the month were: Food and beverage stores up 1.6%, and Building Materials up 1.1%, and Online Sales, up 0.2%. As expected, Nonstore retail sales for the month surged, rising just over 29% YoY.

What is most impressive is that Retail Sales completely reversed the record-breaking decline from the pandemic shutdowns in just five months, compared to the forty months it took to recover from the Great Financial Crisis. That said, the share of the consumer’s wallet has changed since January. Online sales have unsurprisingly gained the largest portion of consumers’ spending, up 3.2% since the start of the year, followed by Food and Beverage Stores, up 0.9%. On the end of the spectrum, Bars and Restaurants have lost the greatest share, down 2.6%, followed by Gas Stations, down 1.6%, and Clothing, down 0.9%. That sounds about right. We shop online, and the car is covered in dust. We cook and drink at home and are living in sweat pants. Viva 2020!

The IHS Markit Flash Manufacturing PMI for December declined, but less than expected, falling to 56.5 from 56.7 in November, compared to expectations for a decline to 55.7. Digging into the details, Supplier Deliveries were the weakest on record going back to 2007, driven by shortages in raw materials, supplier capacity limitations, and logistics constraints while selling prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly ten years. The spiking costs of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) was cited specifically concerning rising prices.

The December Flash Services PMI was weaker than expected, dropping to 55.3 from 58.4, from which it was expected to decline to 55.9, which moved activity from the highest level in over five years back to where it was over the summer. The overall composite PMI fell to 55.7 from 58.6.

Business Inventories rose 0.7% MoM in October after rising an upwardly revised 0.8% in October (the previous estimate was 0.7%, a pace at which it was expected to remain.

After making new record highs for four consecutive months, the National Association of Home Builders Index fell more than expected yesterday, dropping to 86 from 90 in November, from which it was expected to decline to just 88. This is still the second-highest reading on record going back to 1985, so while it was a pull-back, it is still in nose-bleed territory. The MBA’s weekly mortgage application data reinforced this report with purchase applications up 1.8% WoW and running at the strongest level in over ten years.

The bottom line for yesterday’s Fed announcement is that while both estimates for GDP and unemployment were improved, no changes were made to the trajectory of policy, making for a relatively dovish outcome. In his post-Federal Open Markets Committee meeting, Chair Powell announced there would be no change to the target federal-funds rate range (0 to 0.25%) and the bank will continue to buy $80 billion worth of Treasury bonds every month and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities, "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals.” Most of the group’s projections call for rates to remain where they are through 2023. Fed official project that GDP will contract 2.4% in 2020, an improvement from September’s estimate for a 3.7% decline. Unemployment expectations were revised lower, from 7.6% to 6.7% by the end of 2020, from 5.5% to 5.0% in 2021, from 4.6% to 4.2% in 2022, and from 4.0% to 3.7% in 2023.

Later today, we will get the usual weekly jobless claims, Philly and Kansas Fed Manufacturing Indices, Building Permits are expected to drop from 1.54 million to 1.52 million and, Housing Starts are expected to remain flat at 1.53 million (SAAR).

Markets

Domestic equity markets closed mixed yesterday after Federal Reserve Chair Powell made absolutely zero waves. Markets dipped slightly right after the decision release, the dollar moved higher, and yields steepened, but after markets had time to digest the details, all that reversed. The Dow fell 0.2%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%.

The U.S. dollar index fell to a 32-month low while bitcoin rose 7% to $22,800 for the first time yesterday, more than 2x its September lows. This morning it rose above $23,000. WTI crude rose to just under $48 a barrel for the first time since February, and gold rose to $1,867 an ounce.

Despite record-high Homebuilder sentiment, as we mentioned earlier, the S&P 1500 Homebuilders group is currently 11.5% below its October 15 high and is below its 50-day moving average, having closed below that mark 33 out of the past 43 trading days.

Stocks to Watch

Accenture (ACN) will host its earnings call for its Q1 2021 results this morning at 8 am ET. The consensus EPS estimate is for $2.05, which is a decline of 1.9% YoY, and for revenue of $11.36 billion, which is essentially flat YoY. Analysts are looking for a gross margin of 32% and an operating margin of 15.6%.

Workers at an Amazon (AMZN) warehouse in Alabama were given the go-ahead by federal regulators to form what would be the first union at a U.S. facility, or what we like to affectionately call the deflationary retail death star.

CalAmp (CAMP) will announce its Q3 results before the market opens today. The consensus estimate for EPS is $0.02, which is a decline of 86.7% YoY on revenue of $82.98 million, a 14.1% YoY decline.

General Mills (GIS) will report Q2 results before the market opens today with consensus estimates for EPS of $0.97 (2.1% YoY) and revenue of $4.64 billion (+5.0% YoY). Organic growth is expected to rise 6.2% on an adjusted gross margin of 34.8% and an adjusted operating margin of 17.5%. Other quarterly earnings reports on the docket this morning include Jabil (JBL), Rite Aid (RAD), and Sanderson Farms (SAFM).

Lennar (LEN) reported better than expected November quarter results, with both EPS and revenue for the quarter topping consensus expectations. While deliveries for the quarter were down 2% YoY to 16,090 homes, new orders rose 16% YoY to 15,215 homes. That led Lennar to guide its February quarter to 12,200-12,500 deliveries and 62-64K homes to be delivered during 2021.

Boeing (BA) is hiring as many as 160 pilots to be embedded at airlines to help ensure its 737 MAX has a smooth comeback after its 20-month safety ban.

Concerns over a hard Brexit and a resulting 10% tariff prompted Nissan (NSANY) to shift its plans and ship its Ariya model from Japan rather than manufacture the vehicle at its Sunderland assembly plant in Great Britain.

After today’s market close, Blackberry (BB), FedEx (FDX), and Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those and other such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Ho ho ho

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and good riddance to 2020!

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

Thought for the Day

"Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection." – Winston Churchill

Disclosures

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) is a constituent of Tematica Research’s Cleaner Living Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.