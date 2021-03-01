Daily Markets: Equities Rebound To Start March But Economic Data Awaits

Today’s Big Picture

Stocks in Asia-Pacific rebounded today, starting the last month of the current quarter on a positive note, led by the 2.4% climb in Japan’s Nikkei and the 1.6% move in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. Equity markets in South Korea were closed today. On the back of improving manufacturing data, European equity indices were higher across the board by mid-day trading today and U.S. futures point to equities rebounding from Friday’s late-day sell-off.

Over the weekend, top U.S. Senate Democrats abandoned a plan to impose a tax on large companies that fail to pay a specific level of wages on the concern that the measure could delay President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus pandemic stimulus bill. As investors watch that effort move through Washington, they will also be keeping a close eye once again on Treasury yields as they digest the week’s economic data that will reveal the tone of the manufacturing and services economy during February as well as job creation during the month. Should the data come in warmer -- if not hotter than expected -- we could see renewed chatter about inflation as an already improving economy is poised to get a healthy shot of fiscal stimulus. The combination of the week’s data and those concerns are likely to deliver Federal Reserve Chairman Powell a large viewership when he participates at The Wall Street Journal’s Conversation on the U.S. Economy this Thursday (March 4).

Data Download

Coronavirus

U.S. hospitalizations were below 50,000 for the second consecutive day on Sunday, falling below that level for the first time since November 2. New infections also fell to 54,288 from 70,622 on Saturday. That said, the number of new cases and deaths is usually lower on weekends because of delays in reporting.

The White House announced that the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) vaccine will arrive at vaccination sites starting Tuesday, but that supplies will be spotty until the end of next month due to production problems.

International Economy

South Korea’s Exports, which are a good metric for global trade, slowed to 9.5% YoY growth, as expected, from 11.4% in January.

This week brings an onslaught of PMI data for February from around the world, which showed a sequential slowing in China and Australia, while manufacturing in Japan and the Eurozone strengthened month over month.

China NBS Manufacturing fell to 50.6 from 51.3, below the expected decline to 51.1 as the pandemic affected both demand and supply chains. This was the third consecutive monthly decline.

China’s Non-Manufacturing PMI dropped to 51.4 from 52.4.

China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell to 50.9 from 51.5 where it was expected to remain.

Australia’s Markit Manufacturing PMI fell to 56.9 from 57.2.

Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.4 from 49.8, the fastest growth in more than two years. Output grew for the first time since December 2018.

Ireland’s AIB Manufacturing PMI rose slightly to 52.0 from 51.8 but output and new orders continued to decline.

Spain’s Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 52.9 from 49.3, nudging out the expected rise to 52.

Italy’s IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI hit 56.9 from 55.1 from which it was expected to rise to 57.

France’s Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.1 vs. January’s 51.6, besting the expected reading of 55.

Germany’s Markit Manufacturing PMI climbed to 60.7 in February vs. 57.1 the prior month, a touch better than the expected rise to 60.6.

Overall the Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI rose to 57.9 in February from 54.8 the prior month, coming in modestly ahead of the expected increase to 57.7.

The UK’s Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI hit 55.1 in February vs. January’s 54.1 reading and the expected 54.9for the month.

Domestic Economy

Friday’s release of January Personal Income and Outlays from the Bureau of Economic Analysis found that personal income rose by over 11% MoM, thanks to many receiving their $600 stimulus checks on top of the reinstatement of many enhanced unemployment benefits. Consumer spending rose 2.4%, the strongest increase since May 2020. The personal savings rose above 20% for the first time since May, accelerating from 13% in December.

Later today we will get the February IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI and the analogous reading for the ISM Manufacturing Index, January Construction Spending, and the start of February vehicle sales.

Markets

Last Friday was a rough one for international equities, with the Nikkei 225 falling 4.0%, the Hang Seng lost 3.6%, China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 2.1%, the STOXX Europe 600 fell 1.6%, and Canada’s TSX lost 0.9%. U.S. equities were mixed, with the S&P 500 falling 0.5%, the Nasdaq gaining 0.6%, and the Dow lost 1.5%. Only 3 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed in the green and just 1547 of its component stocks. The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield experienced its biggest 1-day decline in mid-April 2020, the U.S. Dollar rose 0.8%, while gold and silver both continued their decline.

Stocks to Watch

Johnson & Johnson announced the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, developed by its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies. The company also received the CDC recommendation for its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 and older in the U.S.

Logitech International (LOGI) issued upside guidance for both its fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 revenue and upped its long-term business model outlook. For 2021, the company now sees revenue up 63% YoY to $4.85 billion vs. the $4.81 billion consensus, and its prior guidance that called for 57%-60% revenue growth. For its 2022, Logitech sees revenue in up plus or minus 5%, roughly $4.61-5.09 billion vs. the $4.59 billion consensus. The company has updated its constant currency, long-term sales growth forecast to +8%-10% from the previous “high-single digits” with non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 39%-44% vs. the prior 36%-40%.

Professional dental product and technology company Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) reported December quarter results that topped consensus expectations for its top and bottom line. On an organic basis, net sales increased by 1.1% as sales of Restorative and Preventive consumables rebounded in the quarter but that gain was partially offset by declines in Lab. For the coming year, Dentsply sees EPS of $2.60-2.80, excluding non-recurring items, vs. $2.40 consensus.

Danone SA (BN:FP) announced it was taking initial steps to sell off its stake in its Chinese dairy partner as it faces pressure from shareholders to improve its performance and governance.

Polaris (PII) unveiled plans to debut an all-new 2022 electric RANGER utility side-by-side in late December 2021, advancing the Company's strategic rEV'd up electrification strategy.

CAE (CAE) plans to acquire L3Harris Technologies' (LHX) Military Training business for $1.05 billion and the acquisition is expected to be low-teens percentage EPS accretive to CAE in the first full year post-closing.

The Wall Street Journal reports cloud-communications company Twilio (TWLO) is in talks to invest as much as $750 million in Syniverse Technologies LLC as a precursor to a public listing for the private-equity-owned messaging company.

Walmart (WMT) announced it is removing the $35 minimum order requirement for Express delivery. Express delivery costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge. while Walmart+ members pay the $10 Express fee. Bloomberg reports Walmart has lured a pair of senior Goldman Sachs (GS) bankers to help lead a new fintech startup.

After today’s market close, 3D Systems (DDD), Inter Parfums (IPAR), Lemonade (LMND), Nio (NIO), and Zoom Video (ZM) are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

March 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing, EIA Energy Stocks

March 4: Jobless Claims, Nonfarm Productivity, Factory Orders

March 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

March 8: Wholesale Inventories

March 9: API Crude Oil Stocks

March 10: Inflation, EIA Energy Stocks, Monthly Budget Statement

March 11: JOLTs report for January, weekly jobless claims

March 12: Producer Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

March 15: NY Empire State Manufacturing, Net Capital Flows

March 16: Retail Sales, Export/Import Prices, Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market, Business Inventories, API Crude Oil Stocks

March 17: Building Permits, Housing Starts, EIA Energy Stocks

March 18: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

March 22: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

Thought for the Day

“When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.” ~ Viktor Frankl

