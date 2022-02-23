Daily Markets: Equities Look for Relief but Geopolitical Unknowns Remain

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets closed today’s trading mixed as India’s Sensex fell 0.12% while South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.47%, Taiwan’s TAIEX closed up 0.48%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite closed ahead 0.60% and 0.93% on the day. Japan’s markets are closed today in celebration of the emperor’s birthday. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning.

Following the last few days in which Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into separatist regions of Ukraine resulting in a “first tranche” of sanctions from the U.S., UK, and EU, equity markets seem to have responded with relief and are now waiting to see what the next step will be. Potentially complicating matters, the planned meeting between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva set for this week has been canceled. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also announced his meeting with Lavrov that had been scheduled for Friday would no longer occur. This morning Ukrainian authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency even as Putin said Moscow is ready for dialogue. Adding to the geopolitical tension, China expressed its opposition to sanctions against Russia and criticized the U.S. for inflaming the Ukraine crisis. Our advice is to buckle up, despite what looks to be a global relief rally today, given the uncertain path of what lies ahead, odds are we haven’t seen the last of market volatility just yet.

Data Download

International Economy

The European Central Bank announced January YoY CPI for the Eurozone 5.1% meeting both expectations and matching the previously reported figure. Driving the continued rise in the region’s inflation continues to be energy, services, food, alcohol and tobacco, and non-energy related industrial goods. Given yesterday’s sanctions against Russia, which included a halt on the certification process of natural gas supply line Nord Stream 2, we would expect energy prices to continue to drive inflation in the near term.

Domestic Economy

We have an extremely light U.S. economic calendar today, with the lone report being the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications index. Yesterday’s Manufacturing PMI (57.5) and Services PMI (56.7) both came in ahead of estimates and outpaced the previously reported figures in a sign that while covid is still with us authorities have, for the most part, moved away from the economically crippling response of the past two years.

Markets

Following the news that Russia decided to recognize the independence of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions and send "peacekeeping" troops to the oblasts, the U.S., UK, and EU announced sanctions against Russia, and Germany halted the approval process for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia. The intensifying geopolitical tension led the S&P 500 to fall 1% yesterday, the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.4%, and Russell 2000 closed down 1.5%. Following the 9% drop in Home Depot (HD) shares after the company reported its latest quarterly results and issued conservative 2022 guidance, the consumer discretionary sector was the weakest performer on the day.

As we tick down the remaining trading days in February, here’s how the major market indicators stack up on a year-to-date basis.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -7.5%

S&P 500: -9.7%

Russell 2000: -11.8%

Nasdaq Composite: -14.5%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -17.2%

Ethereum (ETH-USD): -28.2%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off, Bausch Health (BHC), EVO Payments (EVOP), Jack in the Box (JACK), Lowe’s (LOW), Molson Coors Brewing (TAP), Monday.com (MNDY), Overstock.com (OSTK), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), TJX Companies (TJX), Tupperware (TUP), and Wolverine Worldwide (WWW) will be among those companies issuing their latest quarterly results.

Shares of cybersecurity Palo Alto Networks (PANW) surged in aftermarket trading last night following January quarter results that topped both revenue and EPS expectations. Billings for the period rose 32% YoY to $1.6 billion, with remaining performance obligations growing 36% YoY to $6.3 billion. For the current quarter, the company forecasts revenue between $1.345-$1.365 billion, with billings between $1.59-$1.61 billion.

Teladoc (TDOC) reported a smaller-than-expected bottom-line loss for its December quarter while revenue for the period rose 44.6% YoY to $554.2 million vs the $546.5 million consensus. The average revenue per U.S. paid member increased to $2.49 the quarter, up from $1.63 in 4Q 2020 and $2.40 in 3Q 2021. However, the company issued downside guidance for 2022 with EPS of ($1.60) - ($1.40) vs. the ($1.62) consensus with revenue in the range of $2.55-2.65 billion vs. the $2.57 billion consensus. For 2022, the company sees total visits between 18.5-20.0 million with $4.3-$4.5 million in the current quarter compared to $4.4 million in 4Q 2021.

Reports suggest Activision (ATVI) may delay a Call of Duty game that had been planned for next year, the first time the franchise will be without an annual mainline release in nearly two decades.

Cerner (CERN) reported mixed December quarter results with EPS that topped the consensus forecast but even after rising 4.1% YoY to $1.45 billion, revenue for the quarter fell shy of the $1.49 billion consensus. On January 19, Oracle (ORCL) commenced a cash tender offer to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of CERN.

This week AT&T (T) is expected to shut down its 3G networks as part of its plan to repurpose the spectrum for 4G and 5G networks. T-Mobile (TMUS) is slated to do the same in the third quarter and Verizon (VZ) will do so by the end of the year.

IPOs

There are no IPO offerings expected to price this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Akami (AKAM), Allbirds (BIRD), Bandwidth (BAND), Booking Holdings (BKNG), eBay (EBAY), fuboTV (FUBO), IMAX (IMAX), Insulet (PODD), NetApp (NTAP), The RealReal (REAL), and Universal Display (OLED) will be among those companies reporting their latest quarterly results. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, Feb. 24

US: 4Q 2021 GDP – Second Estimate

US: Chicago Fed National Activity Index – January

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: New Home Sales – January

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Friday, Feb. 25

Japan: Tokyo CPI – February

Germany: 4Q 2021 GDP

Germany: Import Price Index – January

France: PPI – January

Eurozone: Business Climate, Business, and Consumer Survey – February

US: Durable Orders – January

US: Personal Income & Spending – January

US: PCE Price Index – January

US: Pending Home Sales – January

US: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (Final) – February

Thought for the Day

“A great fire burns within me, but no one stops to warm themselves at it, and passers-by only see a wisp of smoke.” ~ Van Gogh

Disclosures

