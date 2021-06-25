Daily Markets: Equities Lift on Infrastructure Progress and Bank Stress Test

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished the week on a positive note led by the 1.4% gain in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and China’s Shanghai Composite finished the day up 1.2%. Japan’s Nikkei closed the day 0.7% higher, and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5%. By mid-day trading, equity indices in Europe were mostly higher, and U.S. futures point to a positive open when those markets open later this morning.

While equities are in an ebullient mood following progress on U.S. infrastructure spending and the Federal Reserve announcement saying that the biggest U.S. lenders could easily withstand a severe recession, inflation concerned investors will be watching the May U.S. core personal consumption expenditures index that will be reported at 8:30 AM ET. Expectations call for that May reading to come in at 0.6%, and a hotter or cooler figure will likely dictate how U.S. equity markets close out this last full week of June.

Data Download

International Economy

Loans to households in the Eurozone rose 3.95 YoY in May after rising 3.8% in April. Loans to companies rose 1.9% YoY in May, slowing from a 3.2% YoY increase the previous month, marking the smallest increase in companies lending since June 2016

Italian Consumer Confidence jumped 4.5 points MoM to 115.1 in June, topping the expected reading of 112. Business Confidence left to 114.8 in June from May’s 110.2, also topping the expected increase to 112 as well.

Domestic Economy

Probably the biggest news yesterday was that a bipartisan group of Senators came to an agreement with the Biden administration on a roughly $1T infrastructure plan. The details include $579 billion in new spending, $312 billion for transportation and tens of billions for water infrastructure, broadband, environmental remediation, power and the electrical grid.

Funding is expected to come in part from new IRS enforcement. Other financing plans include $100 billion in public/private partnerships and $65 billion in 5G wireless spectrum sales. At the moment, there are fewer than 60 votes for it right now in the Senate, so this is anything but a done deal.

The second biggest news for the markets was the Federal Reserve’s announcement on the bank stress test results, which found that the biggest banks would be able to withstand a severe recession, with all 23 institutions “well above” the minimum required capital levels. This gives the industry a level of autonomy that will likely lead to dividends and share repurchases.

Yesterday’s new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 411k from a revised 418k in the previous period but was higher than the expected decline to 380k. The total number of those claiming unemployment remains close to the pandemic lows, which was reached earlier this month, but employers nationwide are complaining about how hard it is to hire due to ongoing labor shortages driven by enhanced benefits, pandemic fears and childcare needs.

The MoM composite Kansas City Fed manufacturing activity index for June came in at 27, up slightly from 26 in May, but well below April’s 31. Respondents continue to comment on difficulties with hiring entry-level employees.

Later today, we will get data on Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment.

Markets

The Nasdaq closed up 0.7% yesterday for its 17th record high in 2021. Not to be outdone, the S&P 500 gained 0.6% to make its 30th record close for the year and the Dow added nearly 1%. The long bond remained fairly steady at 2.1%, while WTI crude rose back above $73 a barrel and gold dropped lower to $1,775 an ounce as the VIX fell below 16, near to its pandemic lows.

Stocks to Watch

FedEx (FDX) reported May quarter EPS of $5.01 vs. the $5.00 consensus as revenue for the quarter came in 30% higher YoY to $22.57 billion vs. the $21.5 billion consensus. The company sees FY2022 EPS in the range of $20.50 to $21.50 vs. the $20.48 consensus.

May quarter earnings from Nike (NKE) crushed consensus expectations and the company guided its FY2022 revenue to above $50 billion vs. the $48.5 billion consensus. As physical retail re-opened, NIKE Brand Digital continued to deliver strong revenue growth of 41% YoY and 147% vs. the May 2019 quarter. North America delivered record revenues, up 141% YOY and up 29% vs. the same quarter in 2019. Despite temporary COVID-19 related store closures, Nike’s EMEA revenue increased 124% YoY and was 21% higher than the level in 2019. Greater China sales during the quarter were up 17% YoY. On its earnings call, Nike noted that NIKE Direct is approaching 40% of the company’s brand business and expects it will represent around 60% of the business in fiscal ‘25, led by growth in digital.

Blackberry (BB) reported better than expected May quarter revenue with EPS that matched the consensus forecast. By reporting segment, Cyber Security revenue fell 10% to $107 million, Internet of Things (IoT) revenue jumped 48.3% to $43 million, while Licensing and other revenue fell 58.6% to $24 million. The company noted that design activity for its IoT business remained strong as the number of vehicles with QNX software embedded has increased to 195 million.

JinkoSolar (JKS) reported better than expected March EPS of $0.15 vs. the -$0.01 consensus, but guided current-quarter revenue to $1.2 to $1.25 billion, missing the $1.42 billion consensus. For its June quarter, the company expects total shipments to be in the range of 5.1 GW to 5.3 GW with solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.0 GW to 4.2 GW.

Top and bottom-line May quarter results from CarMax (KMX) topped consensus expectations as comparable-store units increased 99.1% YoY. During the quarter, retail used unit sales increased 100.6% to 270,799 vehicles.

Reuters reports Credit Suisse (CS) may be mulling over a merger with rival UBS Group (UBS).

Renault Group and STMicroelectronics (STM) announced strategic cooperation on the design, development, manufacturing, and supply to Renault Group of STMicroelectronics' products and related packaging solutions for the power electronics systems of battery-operated and hybrid vehicles.

Deluxe (DLX) announced it will collaborate with Microsoft (MSFT) to provide HR, payroll and accounting tools for small businesses.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) agreed to acquire cloud-native smart manufacturing platform Plex Systems for $2.22 billion in cash.

After today’s market close, there are no companies expected to report their quarterly results. Why? Because it is Friday! Those looking to get a jump on those reports in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

June 28: Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

June 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

June 30: ADP Employment report, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

July 1: Weekly jobless claims, Markit Manufacturing PMI (final), Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI

July 2: Balance of Trade, Nonfarm Payrolls, Factory Orders

July 6: Markit Services PMI (final), ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism

July 7: JOLTs Job Opening Report, FOMC Minutes, API Crude Oil stocks

July 8: Weekly jobless claims, EIA Energy stocks

July 9: Wholesale Inventories

July 13: Inflation, Monthly Federal Budget statement, API Crude Oil stocks

July 14: Producer Price Index, EIA Crude Oil stocks

July 15: Weekly jobless claims, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, Import & Export Prices

July 16: Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, Business Inventories, Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment

July 19: NAHB Housing Market Index

July 20: Building Permits, Housing Starts, API Crude Oil stocks

July 21: EIA Energy stocks

July 22: Weekly jobless claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

July 23: Markit Manufacturing PMI (flash), Markit Services PMI (flash)

Thought for the Day

“For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness,” says Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Disclosures

