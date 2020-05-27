Daily Markets: Equities Extend Rally, But Path Ahead Is Far From Worry-Free

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets traded today on a mixed note while European equities moved higher, fueled by optimism over economic re-openings and speculation that the European Union will announce a stimulus package worth as much as €750 billion($823 billion). European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to announce the detailed plan, which is part of the effort to lift the EU out of a pandemic led recession. That reopening optimism has spilled over to the US equity markets, overcoming reports that the US is developing a “strong response” to China’s planned national security legislation for Hong Kong, which is expected to be unveiled before the end of the week.

US futures point to a positive market open that would continue the recent rally in US equities. In our view, the market has been thirsty for positive data on the economic, corporate, and stimulus fronts, and is drinking them even though we are staring down the latest showdown between the US and China. We’ll enjoy it for the moment, but we recognize the path ahead is far from worry-free. Tomorrow’s weekly unemployment claims report will be a reminder of just that.

Data Download

Coronavirus

There are now 5.7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and over 352,000 people have lost their lives to COVID-19. The US has over 1.725 million cases followed by Brazil and Russia as the second and third most-affected nations, respectively. The US continues to add more new cases every day than any other nation, but Brazil is seeing new cases continuing to rise and may soon surpass the US.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani today announced that his government is “close to curbing” the spread of the coronavirus in most provinces but did warn that the nation could face a second wave in the fall.

India has been forced to open share the source code of its coronavirus contact tracing app, named Aarogya Setu, to address concerns over the lack of clarity around its data privacy and security safeguards. The app has been downloaded more than 100 million times since it was launched in early April.

Mexico reported its highest single-day increase in both new confirmed coronavirus cases and fatalities yesterday. The country has nearly 75,000 confirmed cases but acknowledges that number is likely under-reporting reality because the nation has the lowest testing rate of all the nations in the OECD.

It isn’t just the airlines and hotels that are getting hit hard by the pandemic and lockdowns. Following a 95% drop in ridership and ticket revenue due to the pandemic, Amtrak is preparing to cut up to 20% of its workforce in its upcoming fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) announced it will reopen the Cboe Options Exchange trading floor in Chicago and resume operations on the floor in a modified manner on June 8.

Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) anticipates it will reopen offices on July 6 for employees who choose to return. The initial wave would make use of roughly 10% of building capacity, with a goal of 30% capacity by September.

International Economy

The European Central Bank president, Christine Lagarde, warned today during a live webinar for students that the Eurozone economy will shrink by 8-12% this year, triggering a recession twice as severe as after the 2008 financial crisis. The ECB is due to publish its updated forecasts next week.

The European Commission is considering borrowing as much as €750 billion from the public markets for spending to combat the fallout of the pandemic-induced lockdowns. The commission is proposing a set of new taxes and levies to pay for the debt over the coming decades.

We got more evidence of how the pandemic has pushed more of our lives online with data out of the UK that found online shopping has nearly doubled its share of grocery sales in the four weeks ended May 16 over the same time last year. Online grocery shopping is now 13% of total UK grocery spend versus 7% last year.

Germany’s Ifo index of employment expectations rose slightly from 86.3 in April to 88.3 in May, which indicates that the job losses may be less severe than previously feared. This is the latest sign that the country’s economy may have bottomed out.

Consumer Confidence in France declined further to 93 from 95 in May while Business Confidence rose slightly to 70 from 68 as did the Business Climate Indicator, up from 53 to 59.

The decline in profits at Chinese industrial companies slowed in April as the country’s economy came out of the lockdowns. Profits were down 4.3% YoY, better than the 34.9% decline in March. Industrial profits were down 27.4% YoY in April, up from the prior 36.7% decline. This week will also bring some key decisions that will affect relations for a few nations with China. The US and the EU are to decide on how to respond to China’s moves into Hong Kong. Today a Canadian court will decide on releasing Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Huawei, from house arrest or if she will face extradition to the US.

Japan’s government approved another 6% of GDP stimulus spend today, just one month after the prior spending program. So far, the stimulus plans collectively amount to over 40% of GDP.

Domestic Economy

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index clocked in at 86.6 for May vs. a downwardly revised 85.7 for April (the prior reading was 86.9). The key takeaway from the report was the improved short-term outlook, which is likely to be interpreted as reflecting growing optimism about reopening efforts.

In terms of the US-facing economic data to be had, today brings us the weekly reports for the MBA Mortgage Applications Index and EIA Crude Oil inventories as well as the next iteration of the Fed’s Beige Book.

If today goes as planned, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will be the first private company to send people into orbit today, namely Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who are expected to take off from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 4:33 pm ET. This will be the first US human spaceflight in nearly a decade.

Markets

Yesterday New York Governor Cuomo rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, which reopened for the first time in months. The S&P 500 rose as high as 2.2% on Tuesday, but faded into the close, finishing the day up 1.2%. By comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which celebrated its 124th birthday yesterday, finished up +2.2% yesterday, and the Russell 2000 closed the day 2.8% higher while the Nasdaq Composite increased just 0.2%. The market fade was attributed to a Bloomberg report indicating the Trump administration was considering sanctions on Chinese officials, businesses, and financial institutions in response to Beijing's plans to tighten control over Hong Kong.

The positive moves in the market were driven by more vaccine hopes as Novavax (NVAX) announced that it was beginning to enroll patients in a trial for its coronavirus candidate vaccine, and Merck (MRK) announced two experimental vaccines and one treatment. The additional injection of hopium boosted travel and leisure shares, which saw Carnival Corp (CCL) gain 12.7% and United Airlines (UAL) rose 16.3%.

Stocks to Watch

Off-price retailer Tuesday Morning (TUES) has joined the growing list of companies filing Chapter 11 as a result of the pandemic that includes Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) and JC Penney (JCP).

Walt Disney (DIS) announced Walt Disney World Resort executives will submit a proposal today to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force in Florida for a phased reopening of the resort's theme parks.

Shares of Tractor Supply (TSCO) moved higher in aftermarket trading last night following the company updating its current quarter outlook for record-breaking sales and earnings. The revised outlook for the quarter includes expectations for sales growth of 24%-29% and comparable sales growth of 20%-25%. EPS of $2.45-$2.65 is anticipated vs. $1.77 consensus.

In its mid-quarter update shared last night, Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) shared it is seeing a material increase in US same-store sales since its March quarter earnings report on April 23. For the current quarter, the company’s US total comp sales for weeks 5-8 are up 20.9% vs. the 7.1% increase in weeks 1-4. International comps for weeks 5-8: +3.3% vs-1.1% in weeks 1-4. Domino’s total US comps quarter-to-date are up +14.0% while its International comps are up +1.0% quarter-to-date. … Papa John's (PZZA) reported its May comps sales were up 33.5% in North America and 7.0% internationally”… It would seem to your authors that pizza is winning vs. low to no carb diets, and if asked, your authors are pleading the fifth.

As part of declaring its latest quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, Polaris Industries (PII) also shared, "The influx of new customers to our dealerships is very encouraging, as people seeking fun family activities while social distancing recognizes that our vehicles…”

IDEXX Labs (IDXX) also provided a business update last night sharing “With an additional four weeks of activity since our last update, we continue to see meaningful improvement in US clinical visit trends across major regions, with overall US clinical visits, non-wellness visits and wellness visits surpassing prior-year levels in the most recent week ended May 22."

Smart communications platform Ooma (OOMA) reported better than expected top and bottom-line results for its April quarter. Revenue rose 19% year over year with subscription-related revenue, accounting for 93% of total revenue for the quarter. Ooma issued upside EPS guidance for both its July quarter as well as the current fiscal year.

Reports suggest Boeing (BA) will announce job cuts for its Seattle engineering workforce this week. A spokesman for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace union shared Boeing told the union it should expect layoff notices on Friday. In April, CEO Dave Calhoun said the company would cut employees by ~10% through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover, and involuntary layoffs as necessary.

The Wall Street Journal reports Amazon (AMZN) is in talks to acquire Zoox Inc., which has been working to develop the hardware and software needed to create electric-powered, robot taxis that would be summoned by a smartphone app.

Teaming up with industry veteran Franek Sodzawiczny, global investment firm KKR (KKR) is investing $1 billion in a new data center venture in Europe, Global Technical Realty, which will develop and build data centers for large technology companies.

Walmart (WMT) is teaming with the secondhand seller of apparel, shoes, and accessories, ThredUp, to bring “thousands of pre-owned items for women and children” to its website.

As it ramps up vehicle production in its Fremont, California, factory after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns, Tesla (TSLA) shared it will cut prices in North America. Also this morning in a Weibo post (have to love the use of social media for corporate news as it sure keeps us on our toes!), Tesla China said it will cut prices for imported electric Model S sedans and Model X sport-utility vehicles in China, but it will keep prices of locally-made Model 3 sedans unchanged.

Reuters reports Volkswagen AG (VLKAY) is poised to buy 50% of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Holding(600418:CH), the parent of EV partner JAC Motors for at least 3.5 billion yuan ($491 million) and become the biggest shareholder of EV battery maker Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd (002074:CH).

After today’s close investors can look forward to earnings from Autodesk (ADSK), Box (BOX), Descartes (DSGX), HP (HPQ), NetApp (NTAP), and Toll Brother (TOL) among others. Investors that want to get a jump on those and other corporate earnings reports coming to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: May 28: Second estimate for Q1 GDP, Durable Goods report, Capital Goods, Pending Home Sales, and Kansas City Fed May 29: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Chicago PMI



Thought for the Day

