Daily Markets: Equities Embrace Global Reopening But Inflation Concerns Persist

Equities in Asia-Pacific closed mostly higher, today led by the 1.2% climb in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the 0.6% gain in South Korea’s Kospi. China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.3% while Japan’s Nikkei inched 0.2% lower. By midday trading, the major European indices were up across the board and U.S. equity futures point to a positive start for the last month of the June quarter.

Soon after the open, the May IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI and the May ISM Manufacturing Index will be published. What’s contained inside could influence how equities end the first day of June. The headline figures for both reports are expected to tick higher month over month but odds are the details on job creation, new orders and input prices will be the real focus for investors. If the reports indicate inflation accelerated faster than expected, coupled with the hotter than expected May inflation data in the Eurozone, concerns over what’s next for monetary policy are likely to return.

International Economy

This week brings more signs of slowing from China, the world’s second-largest economy and largest exporter. China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI for May dropped slightly to 51 from 51.1, where it was expected to remain, but instead dropped to the lowest level since February as New Orders grew at the slowest pace in 12 months and export sales declined for the first time since February. The Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.2 from 54.9. The Caixin Manufacturing PMI in May rose more than expected to 52 from 51.9, where it was expected to remain.

We’ve also seen further signs of the inflation rate in Italy rising to 1.3% YoY in May from 1.1% and in Germany, it rose to 2.5% from 2.0%.

South Korea’s exports rose 45.6% YoY in May from 41.1% the prior months, which was slightly less than the expected 48.5% rise. The country’s Markit Manufacturing PMI declined to 53.7 in May from 54.6 in April, the lowest reading since January.

Today brings a slew of Manufacturing PMIs from Europe, which overall was largely showcased improved activity MoM:

Spain climbed to 59.4 from 57.7 from which it was expected to increase to 59.5.

Italy rose to 62.3 from 60.7 from which it was expected to increase to 62.0.

France inched ahead to 59.4 from 58.9 from which it was expected to increase to 59.2.

Germany fell to 64.4 from 66.2 the prior month but beat the expected reading of 64.0.

Overall, manufacturing activity in the Eurozone improved to 63.1 in May vs. from 62.9 in April, and the expected tick lower to 62.8.

The unemployment rates in Europe were mixed in May but overall ticked lower for the bloc:

Germany’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in May with April’s 6.0%, matching expectations.

Italy's unemployment rate increased to 10.7 percent in April of 2021 from an upwardly revised 10.4 percent in the previous month and above market expectations of 10.1 percent. It was the highest jobless rate since October 2018.

Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 8.0% from 8.1% where it was expected to remain.

Eurozone inflation rose to 2% in May, the first time the rate has surpassed the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target in more than two years. The ECB meets next week to decide its next course of monetary policy.

The Guardian reports the European Union plans on lifting quarantine restrictions for citizens of the bloc who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 starting July 1.

The OECD now sees global GDP growth at 5.8 % this year compared with its 4.2% forecast in December 2020.

Domestic Economy

New cases of the coronavirus fell to less than 12,000 Saturday, the lowest since March 23, 2020, and Friday the TSA reported the highest number of travelers since the pandemic began back on March 11, 2020, with over 1.9 million people taking to the skies.

According to the Biden administration, infrastructure talks need to show a "clear direction" toward an agreement by the time Congress returns from recess on June 7.

Today brings Markit Manufacturing PMI (final), Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing PMI, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Dallas Fed Manufacturing, and Total Vehicle Sales.

Markets

Equities rose during the last week of May, pushing the Dow Jones Industrial Average further into positive territory and carrying both the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 into the green for the month. Despite a more than 2% move higher the last few days, the Nasdaq Composite Index finished May down 1.5%. With five months of 2021 in the bag, the Russell 2000 remains in the top spot on the leaderboard, up roughly 15% year to date, closely followed by the Dow’s gain near 13% and the S&P 500’s advance of 12%. Trailing is the Nasdaq, which is up almost 7% year to date as we kick off June, the last month of the current quarter.

Stocks to Watch

In response to the attack on Colonial Pipeline by ransomware-as-a-service group DarkSide, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration announced a security directive to help identify, protect against, and respond to cybersecurity threats to critical companies in the pipeline sector. Cybersecurity companies such as FireEye (FEYE), Fortinet (FTNT), CyberArk (CYBR), and others found in the Foxberry-Tematica Research Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Index are likely to trade higher on this news.

Over the weekend, meat processing company JBS SA (JBSAY) determined its Australian and North American units were the targets of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems.

According to a tweet from CEO Elon Musk, deliveries for the Tesla (TSLA) Model S Plaid are being pushed back a week to June 10. Early today, Elon Musk tweeted the price of Tesla vehicles is increasing due to supply chain pressures across the auto industry.

XPeng (XPEV) delivered a total of 5,686 Smart EVs in May 2021, representing a 483% increase year-over-year, and a 10% increase over last month. For May, NIO (NIO) delivered 6,711 vehicles, up 95.3% YoY but a 5% MoM decrease due to auto chip shortages. Tata Motors (TTM) reported May domestic sales of 24,552 units, down 38% MoM.

The European Commission said the delay in COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the region from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is only temporary and the company remains on track to meet the year-end target for total doses.

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN) shared its ferrous and finished steel sales volumes for the third quarter will be greater than the outlook it provided on April 7. Ferrous volumes are now expected to be approximately 25% higher and finished steel volumes approximately 10% higher than the respective volumes reported for its second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Private-equity firms KKR & Co. (KKR) and Clayton Dubilier & Rice will take Cloudera (CLDR) private in a deal valued at about $5.3 billion

Daimler (DDAIF) and Nokia (NOK) signed a patent licensing agreement in which Nokia licenses mobile telecommunications technology to Daimler and receives payment in return. The two companies also agreed to settle all pending litigation between them, including the complaint by Daimler against Nokia to the European Commission.

Krispy Kreme (DNUT) filed a registration statement for a proposed IPO.

After today’s market close, Ambarella (AMBA), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), and Zoom Video (ZM) are among the companies reporting their quarterly results. Those looking to get a jump on those reports and others in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

June 2: Weekly API Crude Oil Stocks

June 3: ADP Employment for May, weekly Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs Q1, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, EIA Crude Oil Stocks, and EIA Gasoline Stocks

June 4: Non-Farm Payrolls for May and Factory Orders

June 8: Balance of Trade, JOLTs Report, API Crude Oil Stocks

June 9: Wholesale Inventories, Gasoline & Crude Oil Stocks

June 10: Inflation, weekly Jobless Claims, Monthly Budget Statement

June 11: Michigan Consumer Sentiment

June 15: Retail Sales, PPI, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Tic Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, weekly API Crude Oil stock

June 16: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Import/Export Prices, weekly energy stocks, FOMC Economic Projections, and Interest Rate decision

June 17: Weekly Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing

June 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

June 22: Existing Home Sales, weekly API Crude Oil Stock

June 23: Current Account, Markit Manufacturing & Service PMI, New Home Sales, EIA Energy Stock

June 24: Durable Goods Orders, Wholesale Inventories, Weekly Jobless Claims, GDP Price Index Q1, Goods Trade Balance, Corporate Profits Q1

June 25: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

