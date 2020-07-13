Daily Markets: Equities Continue To Shrug Off Rising Coronavirus Case Counts

Today’s Big Picture

Asian equities closed trading today higher across the board with notable gains in Japan, China, and South Korea. by mid-day trading, European equities were higher across the board and U.S. futures point to another move higher for equities when those markets open later this morning. Equities continue to shrug off reports about rising coronavirus case counts as well as diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and China following better than expected quarterly results and a fresh round of M&A activity.

This week the June-quarter earnings season moves up a gear as 115 companies, including 32 S&P 500 constituents, report their latest quarterly results. In recent days, several companies have upped their outlook for the June quarter but we’ve also seen some wide misses relative to expectations as well with companies citing uncertainty tied to the pandemic. After seeing improvement in May and early June, specialty apparel and accessories retailer Express (EXPR) shared that as Covid-19 cases began to spike in late June, the company saw declines in both sales and traffic in Arizona, California, Florida, and Texas, which were significant enough to impact total results. Comments from Ford (F) and other companies also suggest supply chain issues could pose a problem that plagues some during the June quarter as well as the current one.

For the year in full, 2020 EPS for the S&P 500 is expected to fall 22.2% and that forecast hinges on EPS in the second half of the year growing almost 22% compared to the first half of the year, which is expected to drop 30% YoY. Consensus expectations for the second quarter for S&P 500 companies call for a 12% drop in revenue YoY and a 44% drop in earnings. We continue to suspect that after the sharp rebound in the equities off their late March bottom, the June quarter earnings season will set the direction for equities in the near-term.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Friday the United States recorded more than 70,000 new cases - yet another new record-high. There are now more than 50,000 people in the U.S. hospitalized due to Covid-19, which is nearly double the number just one month ago. Over 41 states are seeing cases rising.

Florida reported yet another new record-high for all states of 15,299 new cases on Sunday, surpassing the previous high by almost 4,000. The state has over 270,000 cases and more than 18,000 people have been hospitalized as over 40 hospitals in the state max out their ICU capacity. For reference, Italy, once the epicenter of Europe, has a total of just over 243,000 cases. Of the 143,000 people tested in Florida on Saturday, 11.25% of the tests came back positive. Despite the rising cases in Florida, Disney (DIS) World Parks in Orlando, Florida opened again after being shut down for almost four months.

Once again, the problem is a shortage of supplies with a deficit of swabs and reagents in many communities that are hard hit. For example, in Sacramento, community testing sites that had been launched by the University of California, Davis, Health system had to shut down after supply chains dried up.

The CEO of the German biotech firm BioNTech (BNTX), which has partnered with Pfizer (PFE) to develop a coronavirus vaccine, says he is confident that his company will be able to seek regulatory approval by the end of 2020. The vaccine uses experimental technology known as messenger RNA or mRNA and expects to begin Phase 3 trials at this end of this month which would include 30,000 people. This final stage is designed to test the efficacy of the drug in protecting from infection. The company has also said that several hundred million doses of the vaccine could be produced before approval.

International Economy

President Trump told reporters Friday that Phase Two of the trade deal with China was no longer on the agenda. Meanwhile, China’s purchases of American goods is well behind schedule. Doesn’t look like investors can count on any meaningful progress in the trade war anytime soon.

Tensions are rising between the U.S. and France as well with White House threatening to impose tariffs on $1.3 billion of French imports if France doesn’t back down on its plans to impose a new digital services tax that would hit American tech companies particularly hard. The tariffs on French imports of certain cosmetics and handbags would be set at 25%, but wouldn’t take effect until January 2021, giving all parties time to work it out.

June wholesale prices in Germany dropped by 3.3% YoY, following a 4.3 percent fall in the previous month. On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose by 0.6 percent in June, after a 0.6 percent decline in May.

Domestic Economy

Today is a very light day for domestic economic data. We will get Consumer Inflation Expectations and the Monthly Budget Statement.

Markets

While all the major U.S. equity indices closed in the green Friday, there wasn’t much conviction behind the move. The Dow was the big winner on the day, rising 1.4%, the S&P 500 rose 1.1%, and the Nasdaq 0.7%, but total stock trading volume on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq was the lowest since February 21, before the markets were impacted by concerns over the coronavirus.

Around 75% of the stocks on the Nasdaq Composite are trading above their 200-day moving average, while only about 40% of the S&P 500. The Nasdaq 100 is more than 22% above its 200-day moving average, which is the biggest spread since 2000.

Stocks to Watch

Analog Devices (ADI) has agreed to acquire Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) in an all-stock transaction for more than $68 billion to expand its offerings in sectors like autonomous vehicles and 5G. Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of ADI common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2021. This morning Maxim upped its outlook for the August to October 2020 quarter to revenue near $545 million vs. its prior forecast of $480-$540 million and the consensus of $511 million. Analog also increased its outlook for its July quarter to EPS of $1.28-$1.38 vs. the $1.08 consensus with the revision due to better than expected demand across Analog's end markets with particular strength in Communications and Industrial.

PepsiCo (PEP) reported better than expected non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 on revenue that fell 3.0% YoY but bested the consensus forecast. Organic volume growth for the quarter was -0.3% YoY vs. the -2.8% consensus. The company did not provide a financial outlook for the upcoming quarter but noted “an improvement in our business performance and channel mix dynamics.”

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced preliminary June quarter results with revenue near $1.83 billion and EPS of $1.33-$1.36. Testing volumes in the company's base business (excluding COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing) declined ~34% YoY.

Digitimes reports Apple (AAPL) is planning to increase its new MacBook Pro orders toward the end of 3Q 2020 with companies in Apple’s “upstream supply chain” saying there will be 20% more MacBook Pro shipments in the quarter vs. the prior one.

Reuters reports Foxconn (2317:TW) plans to invest up to $1 billion to expand a factory in southern India where the Taiwanese contract manufacturer assembles Apple iPhones.

According to the Swiss weekly newspaper SonntagsZeitung, Credit Suisse (CS) could cut "hundreds" of jobs to reach profit targets as part of a new savings program.

Fabless semiconductor company Nordic Semiconductor (NDCVF) reported better than expected results for the June quarter with revenue of $88.5 million, up 25.5% YoY. The company reported strong demand in several verticals in both the first and second quarters for its Bluetooth Low Energy solutions, including healthcare, consumer electronics, and home office equipment.

Shares of French videogame maker Ubisoft Entertainment (UBI) were under pressure this morning after the company announced a shakeup due to allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior.

Tesla (TSLA) cut the price of its Model Y crossover by $3,000 to $49,990 according to the company’s website, less than four months after starting sales.

American Airlines (AAL) has threatened to cancel some of its 737 Max orders from Boeing (BA) as it struggles to secure financing for the 17 jets it had expected BA to deliver in 2020.

Carnival Corp (CCL) expects to cut its fleet by 13 ships, which accounts for about 9% of its capacity, as it is forced to develop ways to simply survive amid sailing suspensions and ships that cannot simply be turned off and parked. Friday the company reported a loss of over $4 billion in its most recent quarter and expects to burn about $650 million a month for the rest of 2020.

Following the share price surge in electric vehicle (EV) companies Tesla and Nio Inc. (NIO), Chinese EV company Li Auto (LI) has filed for a $100 million IPO in the US. As of June 30, 2020, Li Auto has delivered 10,473 Li ONEs, including 6,604 in Q2. Li Auto has not been profitable since its inception.

In its annual shareholder letter, Alibaba (BABA) set a goal to serve more than 1B consumers in China and see more than $1.4T flow through its platform over the next five years. By 2036, Alibaba wants to provide services to 2B global customers, create 100M jobs, and help more than 10M small and medium-sized enterprises to become profitable.

Cell biology company Berkeley Lights (BLI) will look to raise up to $133.2 million in its IPO as it targets selling 7.4 million shares in the range of $16 and $18 per share.

After today’s market close there are no expected corporate earnings reports to be had. Investors that wish to get a jump on the corporate earnings reports to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: July 14: NFIB Small Business, CPI, Real Average Hourly Earnings July 15: MBA Mortgage Apps, Import/Export Prices, Empire Manufacturing, Capacity Utilization, Industrial Production, Fed Beige Book July 16: Retail Sales, Philly Fed Outlook, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Business Inventories, Homebuilder Sentiment, TIC Flows July 17: Options Expiration, Building Permits, Housing starts, Univ of Michigan Consumer Sentiment July 21: Chicago Fed Activity July 22: MBA Mortgage Apps, FHFA Home Prices, Existing Home Sales July 23: Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Leading Index, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing July 24: Preliminary Markit PMIs, New Home Sales July 27: Durable Goods, Capital Goods, Dallas Fed Manufacturing July 28: Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing July 29: MBA Mortgage Apps, Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Retail Inventories, Pending Home Sales, FOMC Rate Decision July 30: GDP, Personal Consumption, Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort July 31: Personal Income and Spending, PCE, Employment Cost Index, Univ of Michigan Sentiment



Thought for the Day

Disclosures

