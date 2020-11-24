Daily Markets: Equities Cheer a Biden Transition And a Yellen Nomination

Today’s Big Picture

Equity indices in Asia finished the day on a mostly higher note, led by the 2.5% gain in Japan’s Nikkei and the 1% climb in India’s Sensex. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose 0.4% while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3%. By mid-day trading, European equities were higher across the board and U.S. futures point to a solid market open later this morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing in on the 30,000 mark.

While we understand the mainstream media's focus on that indicator of 30 stocks, our preferred one is the S&P 500 given its wider representation of the economy and its widespread use as a benchmark for institutional investors and funds. We also favor the Nasdaq 100, which represents the 100 largest, most actively traded U.S. companies listed on the Nasdaq across the retail, biotechnology, industrial, technology, health care, and other sectors.

The catalyst for the day’s move in stocks is the increased likelihood of a peaceful presidential transition in the U.S., and news that President-elect Joe Biden has selected former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary. The prevailing thought is Yellen would concentrate on the economy rather than a progressive Democratic agenda. As markets cheer that news, the spread of the coronavirus continues, setting new records ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday that could accelerate cases counts even further.

While recent COVID-19 vaccine news makes us hopeful for a better 2021, we continue to think the virus and the response to contain it will be a material speed bump for the global economy in the near-term. President-elect Biden continues to urge congressional leaders to work out the details of another stimulus bill before 2020 comes to an end. With the need to fund the federal government before its December 11 shutdown, TBD if a coronavirus fiscal stimulus package will be had before year-end.

Data Download

Aye-corona!

According to data from John Hopkins University, worldwide cases of the coronavirus have risen above 59.1 million and 1.4 million lives have been lost to Covid-19. Cases are rising in several Asian countries, with Malaysia reporting its highest ever new daily cases. The lockdowns in Europe are having an impact, with daily cases in many countries well below their prior peaks. France’s 7-day rolling average for daily new cases is down nearly 70% from its November 7 peak, Spain is down 50% from its October 27 peak, and Italy is down 8% from its November 16 peak.

The U.S. is up to 12.8 million cases and nearly 264,000 deaths from Covid-19. The 7-day rolling average for daily new cases has made a new high every day since September 12, yesterday rising to over 176,000. The number of people in the U.S. hospitalized for Covid-19 hit a new record high for the fourteenth consecutive day on Monday, rising to nearly 86,000, an 80% increase in patients in November alone. The number is also 43% highest than April’s peak, which was surpassed on November 10. The U.S. has averaged just under 1,500 deaths from the virus every day over the past week, the highest rate since mid-May. This comes as nearly 1.05 million people passed through TSA checkpoints on Sunday, the most since mid-March. We expect to see some brutal numbers in the coming weeks as all those travelers are likely to induce a material acceleration in the spread of the virus.

International Economy

Germany’s economy saw material growth in the third quarter but has not recovered from the pandemic lockdowns with Q3 GDP up 8.5% QoQ but down 4.0% YoY. The Ifo Business Climate Indicator for Germany fell to 90.7 in November from a downwardly revised 92.5 in October but was better than the expected drop to 90.1. Current Conditions indicator also decline, falling to 90.0 from 90.4, but better than the expected drop to 87. A double-dip for the German economy looks inevitable.

November Business Confidence in France, which measures the manufacturing climate, fell to 92 from 94, better than the expected decline to 91. That indicator, however, remains well below pre-pandemic levels and the longer-term average of 100. The Business Climate Indicator plummeted to 79 from 90, the second consecutive decline and is now back to the same level it was at in June. According to the statistics office, “The general business outlook has darkened considerably compared to the previous month.”

Domestic Economy

Yesterday the Chicago Fed released its October National Activity Index, which reveal that while growth remains above-trend, the pace is decelerating.

The Markit Flash PMI for Manufacturing rose to its highest level since 2014. New Orders rose at the fastest pace in 30 months, driven primarily by domestic orders with only slight improvements in new export orders. The service sector activity in October reached the highest level since 2015, with employment the strongest since 2009, when the survey began.

While President Trump did not offer a formal concession, yesterday he said his administration will begin cooperating with President-elect Biden’s transition team, removing another potential volatility risk, providing an additional boost to markets.

Today’s a rather light economic data day with the September Case-Shiller Home Price Index, November FHFA Housing Price Index, November Consumer Confidence, and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for November.

Markets

Yesterday was the third consecutive Monday that started off with constructive news concerning a coronavirus vaccine, this time from AstraZeneca (AZN) and Oxford University. The good news helped continue the impressive rally in energy, leaving the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) up 7.1% on the day, up 32% month-to-date, and up 62.7% from the March 23 low and crude oil rose 1.5%. For the day, the Dow gained 1.1%, the S&P 500 0.6%, the Nasdaq Composite 0.2% and the small-cap Russell 2000 dominated again, rising 1.9%. Previously hard-hit retailers also benefited from the vaccine news, with Macy’s (M) and Nordstrom (JWN) gaining 15%, and 10% respectively.

China’s renminbi is on track for its best six months ever against the U.S. dollar, as the country’s management of the pandemic and economic recovery surpass that of much of the western world.

Stocks to Watch

Before U.S. equity markets open, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Analog Devices (ADI), Best Buy (BBY), Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), Guess? (GES), and JM Smucker (SJM) are expected to report their quarterly results. We’ll be parsing not only the quarterly results but their respective outlooks, should they issue them, to see if they jive with 2020 holiday shopping forecasts.

In keeping with the above, the National Retail Federation released its forecast for 2020 holiday season retail sales, expecting growth of 3.6%-5.2% to $755.3-$766.7 billion. E-commerce sales are expected to grow 20%-30% to reach as much as $218 billion, up from $170 billion last year. Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and other retailers that have embraced digital shopping are poised to capture consumer wallet share while the overall surge in digital shopping should benefit UPS (UPS) and other delivery and logistics companies.

The UK is considering a ban on the installation of 5G equipment from Huawei Technologies as soon as next year to appease hawks pushing for tighter restrictions on the Chinese network equipment maker. Investors in Ericsson (ERIC), Nokia (NOK) and other mobile equipment companies will want to monitor developments in the coming weeks.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) crushed October quarter expectations as comp sales for the quarter rose 3% YoY vs. the expected decline of 3.6%. For the current quarter, the company sees a mid-single-digit percentage decline in total net sales YoY and anticipates the successful completion of the merger transaction with LVMH in early 2021. Movado (MOV) also reported stronger than expected quarterly results but given the pandemic opted to not furnish forward guidance.

Hormel Foods (HRL) missed October quarter expectations as revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% YoY. Leading revenues lower, U.S. food service sales fell 23% YoY while U.S. retail net sales rose 7%, U.S. deli net sales inched ahead 1% YoY, and International sales rose 2%.

Specialty contractor Dycom (DY) reported quarterly results that included slightly better than expected EPS on revenue that was largely in-line with the consensus forecast. The company believes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operating results, cash flows and financial condition is uncertain, unpredictable and could affect its ability to achieve January quarter results. Dycom currently expects lower contract revenue for the current quarter with margins that range from in-line to modestly higher vs. the October quarter.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported better than expected October quarter results as comps sales for the quarter came in flat YoY vs. the expected decline of 4.2% By brand, comparable Retail segment sales increased 17% at Free People and 4% at Urban Outfitters and decreased 9% at the Anthropologie Group. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 24%. Total company sales-to-date in the current quarter are essentially in-line with the October quarter as stores have de-accelerated slightly due to new restrictions, and the digital channel has improved slightly.

October quarter results at Ambarella (AMBA) bested expectations and the company guided the current quarter above consensus expectations. For the current quarter, the company sees revenue in the range of $56-60 million vs. the $51.8 million consensus.

Agilent (A) reported October quarter results that topped consensus forecasts but offered a mixed outlook relative to expectations. For its January quarter, the company sees EPS of $0.85-0.88 vs. the $0.89 consensus with revenue in the range of $1.42-1.43 billion vs. the $1.41 billion consensus.

Private equity firm L Catterton will sell Cholula, a leading producer and distributor of hot sauce to McCormick & Company (MKC) for $800 million.

BlackRock (BLK) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aperio from Golden Gate Capital and Aperio employees for $1.05 billion in cash. Aperio is a pioneer in customizing tax-optimized index equity separately managed accounts (SMAs) to reflect each client's unique risk, tax, and personal values preferences.

Emerson (EMR) completed its purchase of Beverly headquartered 7AC Technologies, a technology start-up offering an emerging approach to air conditioning technology that enables energy savings and sustainable air management.

MercadoLibre (MELI) selected Amazon’s Amazon Web Services as its primary cloud provider to support the development of a common platform to gain insights from more than 20 years of data gathered from its marketplace, digital payments, logistics, advertising, and software services divisions.

After today’s market close, American Eagle (AEO), Dell (DELL), Gap (GPS), HP (HP), Nordstrom (JWN), and several other companies are slated to report their latest quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump those reports and others to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 25: Personal Income/Spending, PCE, Retail Inventories, GDP, Durable Goods, University of Michigan Sentiment, New Home Sales

November 26: Markets Closed for Thanksgiving

November 27: Black Friday

November 30: Cyber Monday

December 11: Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

Thought for the Day

"Coexistence: What the farmer does with the turkey—until Thanksgiving." ~ Mike Connolly

