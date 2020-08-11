Daily Markets: Equities Buoyed By Potential Progress In Pandemic Relief Talks, U.S.-China Tensions

Today’s Big Picture

Asian markets posted strong gains as Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index closed 1.90% higher, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed up 2.10% and Korea’s Kospi rose 1.40% on the day. China’s Shanghai Composite was the only outlier, closing down 1.2%. European markets were also posting midday gains with France’s CAC 40, Germany’s DAX and Britain’s FTSE 100 all up over 2.40%. In as much as global markets were buoyed by news that the U.S. is seeing progress toward additional pandemic related relief and an impending return to U.S.-China trade talks this weekend, Chinese markets are still hearing the rattle of sabers as the U.S. continues to apply pressure through new mandates on the treatment of Hong Kong. The latest rattling includes goods manufactured in Hong Kong now to be labeled “Made In China” and the recent edict by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Chinese firms that do not meet accounting standards will be delisted from U.S. exchanges at the end of 2021.

With the velocity of corporate earnings reports slowing this week, we suspect the majority of investor attention will continue to be captured by the lead up to August 15 U.S.-China trade talks and happenings in Washington. And as much as that Washington focus will be on pandemic related stimulus, it is widely expected this week that Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden will reveal his VP pick this week. On that news, we expect the 2020 Presidential race to move to the forefront of headlines and extended pontificating by political pundits.

In response to public dissatisfaction over their performance leading up to and after the 2,700-ton ammonium nitrate explosion that devastated that country’s capital last week the Prime Minister and entire cabinet of Lebanon resigned yesterday. The government had been under pressure for some time due to what its citizens have characterized as rampant corruption. As the country looks to stabilize itself, donations can be made through the Lebanese Red Cross and this list of aid organizations.

Data Download

International Economy

The Economic Watchers Current Survey in Japan rose to 41.1 in July from 38.8 in June but fell short of the expected 44 mark. The Outlook survey fell to 36 in July from 44 the prior month and came in well below the expected 49 reading.

The ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for the Euro Area in rose to 64.0 in August from July’s 59.6. For Germany, the ZEW Economic Sentiment Index hit 71.5 in August from July’s 59.3 and compared to expectations for a decline to 58.0 while the Current Conditions Index registered -81.3 after July’s -80.9 which was expected to improve to -68.8.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s JOLTs report (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for June confirmed the improvements in the labor market in late Spring with 5.899 million job openings in June, besting expectations for 5.3 million. Actual hires on the other hand fell from 5.4% to 4.9% but remain at a historically strong level. The total nonfarm quit rate rose from 1.6% in May to 1.9% in June.

Yesterday President Trump signed executive orders to extend $400 per week enhanced unemployment, student loan relief, keep evictions on hold, and deferred payroll taxes. The order maintains that states would be required to fund 25% ($100) of each payment. It is expected that the Democrats will challenge the legality of the orders.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) released its Small Business Optimism Index report for July, which dipped to 98.8 from the prior 100.6 and the expected 100.0. Later today, we will also get the Producer Price Index (PPI) which is expected to come in at 0.3% after the prior -0.2% and Core PPI, which is expected to be 0.1% versus June’s -0.3%.

Markets

Yesterday was an upside-down day with the Dow the strongest of the major equity indices, gaining 1.3% while the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4% and the S&P 500 gained 0.3%. The Dow Transports rose 2.8% as airline stocks lead for the first time in a while on the news that the number of people passing through TSA checkpoints at U.S. airports rose for a second consecutive week, reaching the highest level since March 17. Good news to be sure, but to put it in context, TSA traffic remains at about 30% of the levels from one year ago. Dow Transports has also been outperforming of late thanks to UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) which have both seen double-digit gains over the past week while Alaska Airlines (ALK), United (UAL), and Delta (DAL) are all up around 15% and American Airlines (AAL) is up over 25%.

Yesterday was also the first time since June 4 that the iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) outperformed the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) by at least 2.5 percentage points. Volumes are lower with the average daily volumes in August for the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) just 54% of the 200-day moving average, which is unusual this time of year. Typically the first 10 days of August (hat tip to Bespoke Investment Group) sees volumes 25% above the 200-day moving average.

Stocks to Watch

Casper Sleep (CSPR) announced a Q2 (Jun) loss of $0.61 per share, $0.11 better than the consensus estimate of -$0.72 as revenues rose 15.6% YoY to $110.2 M versus the $104.76 M expectation. The company stated that, unsurprisingly, it benefited from an acceleration of online shopping by consumers during the pandemic while seeing greatly reduced brick and mortar sales.

Canada Goose (GOOS) announced a June quarter loss of $0.35 (CAD) per share, better than the expected -$0.42 (CAD) as revenues fell 63.3% YoY to $26.1 (CAD) M versus the expected $20.32 M (CAD). In the company’s wholesale channel (74% of revenue in the quarter), shipments to partners continue to be materially lower as they restart their retail operations. On an annual basis, the company expects lower wholesale revenue, and later shipment timing, relative to fiscal 2020. In its DTC channel, reopened retail stores globally have had slow starts, with traffic considerably lower than in the comparative quarter. The current period is a low point for online purchasing due to the limited in-season relevance of the offering. Preparations for the peak online selling season continue to remain on-track.

Auto sales in China rose 7.7% YoY in July to 1.6 million units according to data published by the China Passenger Car Association. This marks the strongest monthly sales percentage growth in over two years. Companies that are likely to trade higher on this news include Ford Motor (F), General Motors (GM), Tesla (TSLA), and Honda Motor (HMC) among others.

Shares of Chinese EV company Nio Inc. (NIO) are moving higher in pre-market trading following the company’s June quarter EPS and revenue beat. For the quarter, the company delivered 10,331 vehicles up from 3,553 in the year-ago quarter. The vehicle margin for the June 2020 quarter reached 9.7% vs. 24.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services company ChipMOS (IMOS) reported quarterly results that topped consensus forecasts with GAAP EPS of NT$0.75 vs. the expected. Revenue rose just shy of 11% YoY to $184.4 million, modestly beating expectations.

Outlet shopping focused REIT Taubman Centers (TCO) reported quarterly FFO per share of vs. $0.78 in the year-ago quarter, missing the expected $0.68. Because of its pending transaction with Simon Property Group (SPG), which is currently being kicked around in the courts, Taubman did not hold an earnings-related conference call. However, Simon Property Group also reported its quarterly results last night, which also missed FFO expectations as its domestic and international operations were hurt by ~$1.13 per share on reduced lease income and ancillary property revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nautilus (NLS) shares were moving higher in aftermarket trading last night following quarterly results that topped the highest analyst estimate. Sales rose ~94% YoY fueled by demand for cardio and strength products, particularly connected-fitness bikes, Max Trainer, and treadmills.

Quarterly results of fragrance company Inter Parfums (IPAR) were mixed with EPS better than expected but revenue falling 70% YoY, modestly missing the consensus forecast. Per the management team, “Business has picked up since the April lows, but not near normalized levels. In recent months, sales and new orders have been moving in a positive direction, especially from Europe and Asia.”

Shares of cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) came under pressure following the company’s quarterly results that missed top and bottom-line expectations despite revenue for the quarter rising almost 10% YoY. While the volume of cannabis equivalents sold during the quarter rose 104.5% YoY, the average cannabis net selling price per gram fell 42.7% YoY and Tilray’s gross margin dropped to -10.7% vs. 27% in the June 2019 quarter and 21% in the March 2020 quarter.

Bloomberg reports American Express (AXP) is in advanced talks to buy the online small-business lender Kabbage Inc., which is backed by SoftBank Group (9984:JP) and Reverence Capital Partners.

France's data privacy watchdog CNIL has opened a preliminary investigation into Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok, which is already under investigation over privacy concerns by the US, European Union, and Dutch authorities. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) said in June it would set up a task force to assess TikTok's activities across the bloc after a request from an EU lawmaker concerned about its data collection and security and privacy risks. Now to see how this influences conversations with Microsoft (MSFT) and other potential suitors.

After today’s market close, K12 (LRN), OneSpan (OSPN), and Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) among others will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and others to be had this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

Dates to mark: August 12: Core CPI August 14: Retail Sales August 17: NY Empire State Manufacturing, TIC Net Long-Term August 18: Building Permits, Housing Starts August 20: Philly Fed Manufacturing August 21: Manufacturing PMI, Markit Composite PMI, Services PMI, Existing Home Sales and Options Expiration August 24: Chicago Fed Activity Index August 25: Case-Shiller Home Prices, New Home Sales, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing, August 26: MBA Mortgage Applications, Durable Goods August 27: GDP, Personal Consumption, Initial Jobless Claims, Bloomberg Comfort, Pending Home Sales



Thought for the Day

“August is that last flicker of fun and heat before everything fades and dies. The final moments of fun before the freeze. In the winter, everything changes.” – Rasmenia Massoud

Disclosures

