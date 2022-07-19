Daily Markets: Equities Attempt Another Rally Ahead of Netflix Earnings

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed as some tech-heavy markets reacted to Apple’s (AAPL) hiring announcement yesterday. China’s Shanghai Composite eked out a 0.04% gain, India’s Sensex rose 0.45% and Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.65%. Taiwan’s TAIEX and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.17% and 0.18%, respectively, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries declined 0.51%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way, down as falling property developers helped push the index 0.89% lower. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning.

The annualized inflation rate in the Eurozone hit a record high of 8.6% in June, up from 8.1% in May and 1.9% in June 2021. While the biggest factor driving inflation once again was energy prices, strong price increases were also seen for food, alcohol & tobacco, services, and non-energy industrial goods. In an effort to tame record high inflation, reports suggest European Central Bank policymakers are considering raising interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points at their meeting on Thursday. The ECB has been noticeably absent in the global fight against inflation and they might just follow Canada’s surprise 1% lead last week, exceeding rate hike expectations. Meanwhile, the U.S. could face another round of inflationary pressures and supply chain issues as we face trucking disruptions in California even as unions and West Coast port employers are negotiating a new labor contract. For context, California's ports handle about 40% of container goods that enter the U.S.

Data Download

International Economy

The unemployment rate in the UK held at 3.8% in May, unchanged with April and a tick below the expected 3.9% rate indicating labor market remains robust. During May, the number of people in employment increased by 296K, the biggest gain since August 2021. Regular pay in the UK, excluding bonuses, went up 4.3% in May after a 4.2% increase in April, matching consensus expectations. Adjusted for inflation, average real earnings excluding bonuses in May were 2.9% lower YoY, the seventh straight month of declines.

Domestic Economy

At 8:30 AM ET, June Housing Starts and Building Permits will be reported, and consensus expectations call for 1.58 million and 1.65 million, respectively.

The Washington Post reports President Biden is considering declaring a national climate emergency as soon as this week. The decision could redirect funds for clean energy projects and restrict offshore drilling, or even curtail the movement of fossil fuels aboard ships, trains and pipelines.

Ahead of a crucial vote in the Senate, the Department of Defense is reportedly pressing lawmakers to back legislation to fund the domestic production of semiconductor chips, arguing it is essential for national security. Reuters reports Senate aides shared the bill would include $52 billion to rebuild the U.S. semiconductor industry as well as tax incentives for companies to build plants in the United States.

Markets

Despite starting on a positive note yesterday, markets ended yesterday down after news hit that Apple is the latest tech name planning to scale back hiring and spending in some divisions. While there have been similar announcements from other high-profile names, Apple’s announcement had more to do with future planning than it did with the company reacting to a poor quarter or trying to fix some other current issue. This coupled with yesterday’s Housing Market Index negative surprise (55) at levels we haven’t seen since 2014 seem to be reinforcing the idea that we will have to endure some pain before exiting this part of the cycle.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -14.49%

S&P 500: -19.62%

Nasdaq Composite: -27.39%

Russell 2000: -23.50%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -53.71%

Ether (ETH-USD): -59.52%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Halliburton (HAL), Hasbro (HAS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and Lockheed Martin (LMT) are among the companies expected to report their latest quarterly results.

IBM (IBM) reported June quarter EPS of $2.31, $0.02 better than the consensus of $2.29, while revenue rose 9.3% YoY to $15.54 billion vs the $15.2 billion consensus. Revenue at the company’s Software segment rose 6.4% YoY to $6.2 billion with Red Hat up 12%, Automation up 4%, Data & AI flat, and Security flat. Revenue at the Consulting segment rose 9.8% YoY to $4.8 billion while its Infrastructure segment posted 19% YoY revenue growth. IBM reaffirmed its FY22 revenue guidance, but shared using the mid-July 2022 foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a six-point headwind. Weighing on IBM shares was the revised free cash flow guidance for the year of $10 billion, the lower end of its previous $10-$10.5 billion range.

Netflix (NFLX) is cracking down on password sharing by implementing new fees for some customers who want to let people outside their homes use their Netflix accounts. The company will likely share more about this initiative when it reports its quarterly results after today’s market close and yes, what it has to say about the number of subscribers for the June quarter and the current one will be in focus.

At the Farnborough International Airshow, General Electric (GE) announced it completed the world's first test of a megawatt-class and multi-kilovolt hybrid electric propulsion system in altitude conditions that simulate single-aisle commercial flight.

Shares of Comstock (LODE) moved higher in after-market trading last night after disclosing it filed for a new patent to produce renewable diesel, marine, sustainable aviation fuel and gasoline from wood biomass, "at dramatically improved yield, efficiency and cost in comparison to all known methods."

Mandiant (MNDT) shared the Depart of Justice granted early termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act with respect to its pending transaction with Alphabet (GOOG) subsidiary Google. Google continues to expect the closing of the acquisition to occur by the end of 2022.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Reports indicate Softbank put its plans for a London IPO of Arm on hold due to political turmoil in the UK government.

After Today’s Market Close

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), JB Hunt (JBHT), and Netflix (NFLX) are expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Wednesday, July 20

UK: CPI, PPI - June

Germany: CPI, PPI – June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Existing Home Sales – June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, July 21

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index – July

US: Leading Indicators Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, July 22

Japan: CPI - June.

Japan: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

UK: Retail Sales – June

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

US: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI – July

Thought for the Day

“First learn the meaning of what you say, then speak.” ~ Anonymous

Disclosures

IBM (IBM) is a constituent of the Tematica Research Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index

