Daily Markets: Equities Are Getting a COVID-19 Cold Shower

Following yesterday’s tech-fueled US equity sell-off, Asian equities finished the day lower across the board, led by the 1.9% drop in China’s Shanghai Composite and the 1.0% drop in Japan’s Nikkei. In Europe, equities are trading higher, and US futures point to a potential rebound when those markets open later this morning.

Investors are coming around to the fact that life isn’t going to return to normal in the Fall as COVID-19 continues to disrupt the economy and our daily lives. The usual back-to-school burst in activity was nothing like in years past, with many parents forced to deal with back-to-virtual classrooms instead, contending with what that means in terms of childcare complexity and cost if they are attempting to return to the office. To say that the market has priced in a whole lot of optimism would be an understatement, and at this point, reality is giving investors a rather cold shower.

International Economy

The international data today was mostly better than expected:

In South Korea, the unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in August from 4.2%.

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence Index rose to 93.8 from 79.5 in August.

China’s PPI in August fell 2% in August after falling 2.4% in July. The inflation fell to 2.4% from 2.7% in July.

Japanese machine tool orders fell 23.3% YoY in August, a tad better than the expected 26% drop.

Domestic Economy

Data analytics firm Black Knight updated their monthly Mortgage Monitor for July yesterday, which revealed that mortgage delinquencies continued to fall for a second consecutive month to 6.9%. A promising sign, but the level of delinquencies remains around the highest levels seen since last 2012-early 2013.

Data published by the Mortgage Bankers Association showed mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 3% last week from the previous week and were up 40% YoY. Applications to refinance a home loan rose 3% for the week and were 60% higher than year-ago levels.

Later this morning, we’ll get the EIA Crude Oil Inventory report as well as the July JOLTS report, which is expected to see 6 million job openings in July, up from 5.9 million in June.

Markets

Yesterday saw tech stocks lead the market lower for the third consecutive session. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% in a broad-based retreat led by mega-cap stocks such as Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA). The mega-caps which had led the market on the way up and are now leading the market lower. Tesla’s shares alone have lost more than one-third since the start of last week but remain up over 600% in the past year. The S&P 500 experienced its weakest breadth since last June as decliners outnumbered advancers by more than 8 to 1.

The Nasdaq Composite experienced a 4.1% decline, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.3%, and Russell 2000 lost 2.0%. The bond market is not liking the recent moves in equities, as the entire curve is flattening - 30-year yield dropped four basis points to 1.43%.

Since September 2, the Nasdaq-100 is down 10.9%, the Nasdaq Composite down 10.0%, the S&P 500 has lost 7.0%, the S&P 500 equal weight fell 4.7%, and Dow and Russell 2000 lost 5.5%. Even the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) fell 1.0%, and the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) is down 0.7%. Within the Nasdaq-100, the top end of the index has driven the decline since last week with the top four stocks - Apple (APPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG) - costing the index more than the other 96 combined. This is only the seventh time in history that the Nasdaq 100 has fallen into correction territory (a decline of 10%+) three days after making a new closing high. Five of the other six times were in 2000.

Stocks to Watch

Industrial technology company Sensata Technologies (ST) boosted its outlook for the current quarter, with EPS of $0.50-$0.56 and revenue of $735-765 million vs. the $0.45 and $675-705 million consensus. Per the company, it is “seeing increased business activity, especially in our Automotive business in Europe and the US, which has translated into higher orders and deliveries within the quarter.”

HD Supply Holdings (HDS) reported than expected July EPS of $0.83 on revenue that fell 4.4% YoY to $1.55 billion, matching the consensus forecast. The company shared preliminary August year-over-year average daily net sales change by business segment: +1.1% in Facilities Maintenance and 2.5% decline in Construction & Industrial.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (TIF) are falling in pre-market trading on the news that LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) is calling off the acquisition given a US move to impose tariffs on French goods. In response, Tiffany has filed a lawsuit against LVMH to enforce the merger agreement.

SecureWorks (SCWX) announced it will acquire Delve Laboratories, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to intelligently prioritizes vulnerabilities at scale and in context as part of its automated vulnerability management platform.

Citing higher than expected broad-based mobile demand for its advanced 4G and 5G products, RF semiconductor company Qorvo (QRVO) raised its 2Q outlook. The company sees 2Q revenue of $1-1.03 billion vs. the prior $925-955 million with EPS of $2.14, the revenue midpoint vs. the prior $1.90. QRVO shares, as well as those for other RF and mobile semiconductor companies, including Qualcomm (QCOM) and Skyworks (SWKS), traded higher on the news.

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) now expects its September quarter revenue will be up a “high single-digit rate” YoY vs. the $774.7 million consensus that is up 4.5% YoY. The company also expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.85-$1.92 vs. the $1.93 consensus.

Transportation network company Lyft (LYFT) shared in an SEC filing that during the first two months of the current quarter, its rides fell 53.6% YoY. Rides in August increased by 7.3% compared to July and were down 53% YoY. For the week ending September 6, rides had recovered to an under 50% YoY decline, a new high since the pandemic hit in April.

Hawaiian Holdings (HA), the parent of Hawaiian Airlines, shared it expects capacity for the current quarter to be down 87% YoY, which is slightly lower than previous forecasts. The company also shared passengers for the first two months of the current quarter were down 87% YoY, and revenue passenger miles were 96% below year-ago levels.

United Airlines (UAL) also updated its outlook for the current quarter and now sees its scheduled capacity down approximately 70% YoY compared to its prior guidance for a 65% drop YoY. Passenger revenue for the quarter is now expected to down by approximately 85% YoY vs. the prior guidance for an 83% YoY decrease.

August sales at semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) rose 12.6% YoY, while chip packaging company ASE Technology (ASX) reported a 4.8% YoY increase for the month. ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) meanwhile reported a 0.5% YoY decrease in its August revenue.

Mastercard (MA) shared it continues to see some improvement in card-present growth rates due in part to further relaxation of social distancing measures in several markets, partially offset by the expiration of elevated unemployment benefit payments in the United States. Of note, Mastercard reported it is seeing continued improvement in travel and entertainment-related categories such as lodging, restaurants, auto rental, and gas. The company also shared Cross-Border Volume growth has shown modest improvement since early July with improvement in each region, and Intra-Europe travel growth continues to outpace other cross-border volumes.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) shrugged off the market’s fall yesterday to finish higher following the news it will drop the price of its flagship bike and sell a new premium version.

Shares of Regis Corp. (RGS) fell 7% following the announcement that Chairman, President, and CEO Hugh Sawyer, will retire effective October 5. Felipe Athayde will succeed Mr. Sawyer as CEO and President and will join the Company’s Board of Directors.

The Wall Street Journal reports Boeing (BA) has identified a third quality-control lapse in production of its 787 Dreamliner, further slowing deliveries of the jetliner and revving up an investigation by federal air-safety regulators.

Japanese game company Nintendo (NTDOY) has reportedly asked its assembly partners to increase the production of its Switch gaming console again, raising its goal to as much as 30 million units for this fiscal year. This follows the August production increase to 25 million units.

Samsung Electronics (005930:KS) and LG Electronics (066570:KS) will reportedly stop supplying Huawei with smartphone displays.

After today’s market close, AeroVironment (AVAV), GameStop (GME), National Beverage (FIZZ), RH (RH), and Zscaler (ZS), among others, will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those and other upcoming reports to be had next week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

