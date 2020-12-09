Daily Markets: Equites Cheer as Washington Seeks an Extension

Today’s Big Picture

Asian equity market closed trading today mostly higher led by the 2.0% climb in South Korea’s Kospi and the Nikkei’s 1.3% move. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were higher across the board and U.S. futures indicate a mostly higher opening. Renewed hopes for a year-end pandemic relief bill are fanning the market’s flames even after yet another fresh record close for U.S. equities - see Data Download for more.

Today the U.S. House of Representatives votes on a one-week stopgap funding bill that will provide more time for lawmakers to reach a deal on both COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Soon after that vote, the Senate is expected to do the same by the end of the week and then send the bill to President Donald Trump to sign into law. While 2020 has been a truly unpredictable year, we suspect the passage of the extension is rather high, but also realize this is the latest kicking of the can down the road as COVID-19 case counts continue to surge and fresh lockdowns are instilled. Fingers crossed this week sees Republicans and Democrats have a meeting of the minds; if not, many investors and consumers could have a lump of coal in their holiday stockings this year.

Data Download

International Economy

Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence Index in December rose to 112 from 107.7 in November, which represents a 4.1% change and is at its highest level since October 2010 and is the fourth consecutive month of gains.

In Japan, Machinery Orders rose 2.8% YoY in October after falling 11.5% YoY in September, handily beating expectations for an 11.3% contraction.

China’s Inflation Rate fell 0.5% YoY in November from +0.5% in October. PPI also fell, down -1.5% YoY in November after falling 2.1% in October and compared to expectations for a decline of 1.8% YoY.

Germany’s Exports rose 0.8% MoM (seasonally adjusted) in October after a 2.3% increase in September, versus expectations for a 1.2% increase. Imports rose 0.3% MoM, after a 0.1% prior contraction and versus expectations for a 1.0% increase.

Spain’s Industrial Production fell 1.6% YoY in October after falling 3.4% in September, versus expectations for a 2.6% contraction. Consumer Confidence rose to 55.7 in November from 48.5 in October, still well below the pre-pandemic levels of the upper 80s.

Mexico’s Inflation rate rose 3.3% YoY in November, slowing from 4.1% in October, versus expectations for a decline to 3.4% YoY.

Tomorrow the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to increase its €1.35 trillion emergency asset purchase program by another €500 billion.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s Nonfarm Business Productivity and Costs report was full of base effects.

Productivity rose 6.0% QoQ (annualized) and 4.2% YoY in Q3 of 2020, below a preliminary estimate of 4.9% YoY growth after a 10.6% increase in Q2, which was the fastest since 1971.

Output rose 43.6% QoQ (annualized) but was down 3.2% over the past year.

Employment rose 28.6% QoQ (annualized), a record high, but remained down 7.3% over the past year.

Average weekly hours rose 5.4% QoQ (annualized) but are up just 0.1% over the past year.

Compensation rose 33.9% QoQ (annualized) but is up just 0.5% over the past year.

Unit Labor Costs fell 6.8% QoQ (annualized) but are up 3.9% over the past year.

Real Hourly Compensation fell 6.1% QoQ (annualized) but is up 6.9% over the past year.

MBA Mortgage Applications fell 1.2% the week ending December 4 after falling 0.6% the prior week. The MBA 30-year Mortgage rate remained at 2.9% from the prior week.

On a rather interesting note, and one to which we think a lot of us can relate to this year: The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) found that alcohol sales at home have increased by double-digits annualized year-to-October with spirits up 22.5% versus 5% for 10-year CAGR, wine up 19.8% versus 5.2% for 10-year CAGR, and beer up 17.7% versus 4.3% for 10-year CAGR. Despite the overall massive gains, both wine and beer have lost share of at-home alcohol spend as folks are buying a lot more of the hard stuff - more of the reality of 2020!

Later today we will get data on Wholesale Inventories, the JOLTs Job Openings report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the usual weekly EIA energy stocks reports.

Markets

Yesterday the S&P rose 0.3% for its 30th record close in 2020, the Nasdaq gained 0.5%, another record close, and the Russell 2000 added 1.4% to (you guessed it) hit a new record high. The Dow added 0.4% to sit 0.2% below its recent high, how embarrassing.

It’s the everything bull market with both large and small caps at 52-week highs on top of recent stunning gains for small caps - a rare occurrence. For some perspective on just how wild small caps have been, since inception the median 3-month gain for the Russell 2000 is 3.1%. In the past 3 months, it has added 27.1% which is in the 98.7th percentile of all periods (hat tip to Bespoke Investment Group). We have not seen both small and large caps at 52-week highs with small caps up over 25% in the prior three months since 1991. So far this year, the Nasdaq has gained 62% of all trading days, which is the fourth-highest in the index’s history. The Nasdaq has posted 60%+ positive days just 7 years since its inception in 1971.

Stocks to Watch

Designer Brands (DBI) reported an October quarter loss of $0.26 per share, better than the -$0.41 consensus. Revenues for the quarter fell 30.3% YoY to $652.9 million vs. the $651.83 million consensus. “Given the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the impacts of COVID-19, the company is not providing guidance at this time."

British American Tobacco (BTI) reaffirmed its 2020 guidance, sharing it now sees constant currency adjusted revenue growth at the high end of the 1-3% range and mid-single figure constant currency adjusted diluted EPS growth. This includes an expected COVID-19 revenue related of ~2.5%.

Reuters reports JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon shared the company’s expenses in 2021 will likely top $67 billion, slightly higher than analysts’ estimates. Dimon also indicated that the company is seeing current quarter revenue increases of 20% YoY for both trading and investment banking.

Chewy (CHWY) reported October quarter adjusted EBITDA that rose 118% YoY to $5.5 million vs. the -$9.5million consensus. Total sales for the quarter rose 45% YoY even though net sales per active customer fall to $363 on a trailing twelve-month basis vs. the $369 consensus. For the current quarter, Chewy expects revenue of $1.94-$1.96 billion vs. the $1.79 billion consensus.

Tattooed Chef (TTCF) has expanded its product range with meat alternatives, offering an innovative and clean ingredient approach on plant protein with the taste and texture of real meat. Tattooed Chef's plant-based pepperoni and plant-based sausage crumbles are currently featured in two new innovative items and available in the club channel nationwide. The company expects to launch three additional items featuring meat alternatives in the club channel in 2021.

Shares of FireEye (FEYE) came under pressure in aftermarket trading following a regulatory filing revealed the company "recently was attacked by a highly sophisticated cyber threat actor, one whose discipline, operational security, and techniques lead us to believe it was a state-sponsored attack." FireEye is actively investigating the attack in coordination with the FBI and other key partners, including Microsoft.

GameStop (GME) reported a better-than-expected loss of $0.53 per share while revenue for the quarter fell 30.2% YoY to $1 billion, missing the $1.09 billion consensus. During the quarter, comparable-store sales declined 24.6%, while global E-Commerce sales increased 257%. For November 2020, comparable store sales increased 16.5% and total net sales were $791.1 million compared to $747.6 million in November 2019.

Database platform company MongoDB (MDB) reported October quarter EPS of -$0.31, well ahead of the -$0.44 consensus. Revenue for the quarter rose 37.8% YoY to $150.77 million well ahead of the $138.7 million consensus. The company issued upside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $(0.42)-(0.39) vs. the ($0.43) consensus.

Comcast’s (CMCSA) NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock passed the 26 million subscriber mark, up from 22 million exiting the September quarter and 10 million at the end of July.

Yesterday we shared it looked like Brazilian automobile production plateaued in November given a parts shortage and today Honda (HMC) announced it has temporarily halted production at its plant in England after “transport-related “shipping delays left it with a shortage of parts.

Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) reported November occupancy of 73.1% vs. 74.1% the prior month. Amid rising COVID-19 cases, 89% of the company's communities were open for move-ins on November 30, 2020.

Nokia (NOK) announced it achieved a record 5G speed of 1.9 Gbps during a successful trial of its next-generation AirScale Indoor Radio System (ASiR) with Saudi Arabian mobile operator Zain KSA.

AeroVironment (AVAV) entered into an agreement to acquire Telerob Gesellschaft für Fernhantierungstechnik mbH, a German leader in ground robotic solutions.

Stratasys (SSYS) will acquire San Francisco-based 3D printing start-up Origin in a transaction valued at $100 million, including cash and stock.

Reports suggest Amazon (AMZN) is considering a nearly $100 million investment in India's pharmacy chain Apollo Pharmacy.

DoorDash (DASH) priced its 33 million share IPO at $102.00 per share, above the revised expected range of $90-95.

PubMatic (PUBM) priced its 5.9 million share IPO at $20.00 per share compared to the expected range of $16-18.

Bloomberg reports SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF) is considering a go-private strategy by gradually buying back outstanding shares until founder Masayoshi Son “has a big enough stake he can squeeze out the remaining investors.”

After today’s market close, Adobe (ADBE), Comtech Telecom (CMTL), RH (RH), and several others will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those and other such reports to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

December 10: Inflation, Weekly jobless claims

December 11: PPI, Michigan Sentiment, Federal government shutdown if no budget approval is achieved

December 14: Electoral college votes and sends results to Congress

December 15: Import and Export Prices, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Overall Net Capital Flows, Net Long-Term TIC Flows

December 16: Retail Sales, Markit Manufacturing PMI, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, EIA Energy Stocks, FOMC Economic Projections & Press Conference

December 17: Weekly jobless claims, Building Permits, Housing Starts

December 21: Chicago Fed National Activity Index

December 22: Corporate Profits Q3, GDP Q3 Final, Existing Home Sales, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 23: Personal Income & Spending, PCE Price Index, New Home Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment EIA Energy Stocks

December 24: Durable Goods, Weekly Jobless Claims, and markets close early

December 25: Ho ho ho

December 28: CB Consumer Confidence, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index

December 29: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

December 30: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, EIA Energy Stocks

December 31: Weekly Jobless Claims and good riddance to 2020!

January 6: Joint session of Congress counts electoral votes and declares results

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President

Thought for the Day

“Kindness is free. Stop being stingy with it.”

Disclosures

