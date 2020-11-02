Daily Markets: Election, The Fed, Brexit, Earnings and October Data -- Oh My

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia started this rather busy week off on a positive note with Japan’s Nikkei rising 1.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 1.5% while China’s Shanghai Composite was flat on the day. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were positive across the board and U.S. futures point to a jump higher later this morning when those markets open.

A confluence of factors, including the October PMI and ISM data, the 2020 presidential election, the culmination of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting, and ongoing Brexit talks that are slated to conclude midweek, make the coming week one of the busiest and potentially pivotal ones we’ve seen in some time. Capping it off will be Friday’s October U.S. Employment Report. And that's not even mentioning the more than 1,400 corporate earnings reports that are slated to be released this week.

To say the week ahead could be a nail-biting roller-coaster ride would be a bit of an understatement.

The big event this week comes tomorrow with the 2020 presidential election for which ElectionBettingOdds.com has Biden’s chance of winning at 64.9% and Trump at 34.5%. While that looks rather definitive, we’d point out that back in 2016, the odds for Hillary Clinton the Friday before the election were at 74.9%. For those keeping a close eye on the presidential race, an early loss for Trump in Ohio, North Carolina, or Florida will likely mean a Biden win. Conversely, a decisive win in these states would likely mean a second term for Trump.

As for the rest of the election day races, Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and there are 35 seats up for grabs tomorrow, 23 Republican and 12 Democrat. Democrats currently have a majority in the 435-seat House, all seats are up for election and the expectation is that Republicans are likely to increase the number of red seats, but won’t necessarily get a majority. Based on both polls and betting markets, the odds are in favor of a “Blue Wave,” which means full Democratic control of the House, Senate, and White House. An astounding 93 million Americans have already cast their votes, which is in itself incredible by historical standards.

Coronavirus

We’ll keep this short as the data is accelerating from depressing to crawl-under-the-covers-until-next-year levels of awful. Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. "cannot be positioned more poorly" heading into the fall and winter, and the U.S. needs to make an "abrupt change" in public health behaviors. The U.S. has either already seen, or will likely see this week (depending on the data source) over 100,000 new daily cases - a brutal milestone. Across the Atlantic, the UK and Eurozone continue to see record-breaking new daily cases with more and more of the region being forced into increasingly restrictive lockdowns. In short, not much good news here, so we will just leave it at that.

International Economy

As more and more of the Eurozone nations are forced into lockdown, estimates for the bloc’s economic growth are being lowered. A survey by the Financial Times of 18 economists at leading banks and institutions found that all but one expected contraction in the fourth quarter while most had previously expected an expansion, with an aggregate estimate for a 2.3% contraction.

This morning brought a bundle of Manufacturing PMI final estimates for October, with all except the UK improving, but most were only a slight improvement:

Japan’s Jibun Bank came in at 48.7, a slight improvement from the 47.7 in September, but still well in contraction territory.

South Korea’s Markit improved from September’s 49.8 (contraction) to 51.2 in October (expansion).

China’s Caixin rose from 53.0 to 53.6, its highest level in 10 years, and the sixth consecutive month of expansion.

The Euro Area rose from 53.7 to 54.8.

Ireland’s AIB rose slightly from 50.0 to 50.3.

Spain’s Markit rose from 50.8 to 52.5, the fourth consecutive monthly increase in production, and well above expectations for just 51.0.

Italy’s IHS Markit rose from 53.2 to 53.8, its sixth consecutive monthly increase with improvements in foreign demand providing a much-needed boost to the sector.

France’s Markit barely changed from 51.2 to 51.3.

Germany’s Markit rose from 53.7 to 54.8.

The UK’s Markit/CIPS declined from 54.1 to 53.7 as manufacturers reported cutting jobs for the ninth consecutive month and at an accelerating pace.

Domestic Economy

S&P Global Ratings sees global debt, as a percentage of GDP, swelling to a record 265% this year and insolvencies and defaults rising to levels not seen since the 2009 crisis.

While there was some cheering when TSA passenger traffic levels broke 1 million recently for the first time since the pandemic began, the number of air travelers has been declining on a week-over-week basis now for 11 consecutive days, which is the second-longest streak during the pandemic. This is possibly a seasonal trend, as the same type of decline was seen in 2019 - this is one to watch.

In terms of today’s U.S. economic calendar, investors will have the final estimate for the October ISM Manufacturing Index as well as September construction spending data and Construction Spending.

Markets

Last week the markets were definitely spooked. In a week that has historically seen the S&P 500 gain 1% on average, it instead fell more than 5%, delivering the worst one-week performance since the pandemic began. This was also the single worst performance on record for the S&P 500 during the last full week before a presidential election, nearly doubling the loss for the second-worst week in 1932 when the index fell 2.96% in the week leading up to the election of FDR. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the worst performer with a 6.5% decline, while the Russell 2000 fell 6.2%, the S&P 500 5.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite moved 5.5% lower. Heading into last week 46.1% of S&P 500 stocks were trading above their 5-day moving average. By Friday’s close, that number had risen from Wednesday’s low of 27.4% to just barely over 30%.

From September’s close through the end of October the Nasdaq 100 dropped 3.2%, the S&P 500 finished 2.7% lower, and the Dow dropped 4.6% while the small-cap Russell 2000 lost 2.0% but the CBOE S&P 500 Volatility Index (VIX) rose 44.2%.

While stocks that have benefited from the pandemic - such as Gilead (GILD), Slack (WORK), Peloton (PTON), Chegg (CHGG), Amazon (AMZN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Netflix (NFLX), Activision (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and Take-Two (TTWO) - have significantly outperformed the broader industries since this nightmare began, oddly they have under-performed this past week, which could indicate that the weakness in the market recently could be more election-based.

So far this earnings season, results have come in mostly better-than-expected, but the market’s reaction has been weak, which either indicates that expectations were entirely too elevated heading into the period which led to sell the news, or it could be a sign of deeper problems.

Stocks to Watch

Estee Lauder (EL) reported better than expected September quarter results but guided the current quarter below expectations. September quarter EPS came in at $1.44, well above the $0.90 consensus as revenue fell 8.5% YoY to $3.56 billion, edging out the $3.47 billion consensus forecast. For the current quarter, Estee Lauder sees EPS of $1.45-$1.60 vs. the $1.73 consensus with sales expected to fall 3%-5% YoY. The company also announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.53 per share.

Foodservice distributor US Foods (USFD) missed consensus top and bottom-line expectations for its September quarter. Case volume for the quarter fell 8.9% YoY and total organic case volume fell 22.2% YoY. Independent restaurant case volume decreased 6.8%, while organic independent restaurant case volume decreased 20.0%.

Clorox (CLX) cleaned up with its September quarter, reporting EPS of $3.22 vs. the $2.22 consensus. For the quarter, the company’s organic growth clocked in at 27% vs. the 18% consensus with double-digit growth in 8 of its 10 business units. Clorox now anticipates its fiscal year 2021 diluted EPS to increase between 5% and 8%, or $7.70 to $7.95

Lumber Liquidators (LL) reported September quarter EPS of $0.67 vs. the $0.22 consensus as revenue rose 12.1% YoY to $295.83 million vs the $273.63 million consensus. Comparable store sales for the third quarter of 2020 increased 10.9% YoY. Given the uncertainty for the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company did not offer guidance.

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company Nio Inc. (NIO) delivered 5,055 vehicles in October, up 100% YoY; year to date deliveries through the first 10 months of 2020 hit 31,430, up 111% YoY. Electric sport utility vehicle company Li Auto (LI) delivered 3,692 Li ONEs in October, up from 3,504 in September.

Inspire Brands, the owner of Arby's restaurants, will buy Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) for $8.76 billion or $106.50 per share. The Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins brands join the Inspire stable of brands that includes Buffalo Wild Wings, Arby's, Sonic, and Jimmy John's chains that it already owns.

According to Canalys data, cloud infrastructure services spending grew 33% YoY in the September quarter to $36.5 billion, a $2 billion QoQ increase. According to the report, Amazon’s Web Services was the leading cloud provider with 32% share following by Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure with 19% share and Google (GOOGL) coming in third with 7% share. Per Canalys, “ The return of stricter lockdown measures in certain regions over the coming months means cloud will remain vital for sustaining business operations, remote working, and learning, as well as customer engagement."

Nielsen (NSLN) reported better than expected September quarter results and agreed to sell its Global Connect business to Advent International for $2.7 billion. The Global Connect unit offered data and builds tools that use predictive models to turn market observations into business decisions. Nielsen also upped its 2020 EPS outlook to $1.54-$1.62 from $1.50-$1.62 and the $1.53 consensus.

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners announced it would acquire Astound, the sixth-largest US cable and broadband provider, from private equity firm TPG for $8.1 billion including debt.

Healthcare company Sanofi (SNY) and Kiadis Pharma (KIADF), a clinical-stage biopharma developing cell-based immunotherapy products, have agreed to Sanofi’s offer to acquire Kiadis for €5.45 per share.

Citing the COVID-19 crisis and the resulting oil supply and demand imbalance, Pacific Drilling (PACD) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered into a restructuring support agreement with an ad hoc group of its largest bondholders.

Retail shopping mall owner and operator Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) filed a chapter 11 petition in a bankruptcy court to execute a prepackaged financial restructuring plan.

After today’s market close, AMC Entertainment (AMC), Freshpet (FRPT), Ingersoll-Rand (IR), Mimecast (MIME), Mondelez International (MDLZ), OneSpan (OSPN), PayPal (PYPL), and Skyworks (SWKS) among others will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to prepare themselves for the sea of earnings reports to be had later this week should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

November 3: Election Day in the US, Factory Orders, and Motor Vehicle Sales November 4: ADP Employment Change Report for October, Trade Deficit, Final Markit Services PMI, ISM Services Index November 5: FOMC Interest Rate Decision, Jobless Claims reports, Productivity, Unit Labor Costs November 6: US October Employment Report, Wholesale Inventories, Consumer Credit November 17: October Retail Sales November 17: Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee. November 18: US October Housing Starts November 26: Thanksgiving



Thought for the Day

“The vote is precious. It is the most powerful non-violent tool we have in a democratic society, and we must use it.” ~ John Lewis

