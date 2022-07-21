Daily Markets: ECB Steps Up as Earnings Deluge Continues

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session mixed. Covid issues once again impacted China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng which were down 0.99% and 1.51%, respectively while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.44%, India’s Sensex rose 0.51%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.62% and South Korea’s KOSPI closed up 0.93%. Taiwan’s TAIEX led the way, gaining 1.39% on technology name strength. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are mixed, and U.S. futures point to a soft open later this morning.

With more than 80 earnings reports today, the June quarter earnings season will take its place in the center ring. Joining it will be the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision out later this morning. Similar to the Fed, the ECB will hold a post-meeting press conference during which investors and economists will be waiting to see what the central bank says about the pace of monetary policy actions. With other central banks and the Fed already utilizing monetary policy to fight back inflationary pressures, the ECB is expected to join the fray with today’s initiative, its first in more than a decade. While other central banks have to contend with slowing economies and inflation, as does the ECB, its path looks to be a more challenging one given the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Eurozone’s 19 member countries.

Data Download

International Economy

The Bank of Japan maintained its short-term interest rate at -0.1% exiting its July meeting but cut its 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.4% from April’s 2.9% forecast citing a slowdown in overseas economies and persistent supply chain issues tied to the Russia-Ukraine war. The bank also increased its core consumer inflation forecast to 2.3% from 1.9% this year and lifted its expectations for the following one to 1.4% from 1.1%.

At 8:15 AM ET, the European Central Bank (ECB) will release its monetary policy interest rate decision and shortly thereafter at 8:45 AM ET hold a corresponding press conference. The ECB is expected to hike interest rates as it joins the Fed and other central bankers in fighting inflation, but the focus will be on how quickly it looks to raise those interest rates in the coming months vs. tipping the Eurozone into a recession. To us it seems Fed Chair Powell will have some company on that tightrope. That said, a new wrinkle was added this morning with Italian Prime Minister and former ECB president Mario Draghi quitting.

Domestic Economy

8:30 AM ET brings the latest weekly data for Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims as well as the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index for July. Initial jobless claims are expected to come in at 240K down slightly from the prior 244K, while the July Philly Fed Manufacturing Index is expected to rebound to a reading of 0 vs. June’s -3.3 figure.

Markets

Despite continuing disappointing news from the housing market, equities had another day of positive returns with the Dow rising 0.15%, the S&P 500 gaining 0.59% and the Nasdaq Composite and the Russell 2000 ending the day up 1.58% and 1.59%, respectively. Aside from Real Estate, the only other sectors that traded off were Utilities, Healthcare and Consumer Staples, another day of classically bullish sentiment. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.28%

S&P 500: -16.92%

Nasdaq Composite: -23.95%

Russell 2000: -19.56%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -52.18%

Ether (ETH-USD): -60.40%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Alaska Air (ALK), American Airlines (AAL), AT&T (T), AutoNation (AN), DR Horton (DHI), Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), Nokia (NOK), Nucor (NUE), Philip Morris International (PM), Quest Diagnostics (DGX), and Union Pacific (UNP) are among the companies expected to report their latest quarterly results.

June quarter results at Tesla (TSLA) topped bottom line expectations while revenue for the quarter rose 41.6% YoY to $16.93 billion, a tick higher than the $16.92 billion forecast. Total deliveries rose 27% YoY to 254,695, but automotive gross margins sank 46 bps YoY to 27.9%. The company’s new factories in Berlin-Brandenburg and Austin continued to ramp up during the quarter; Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg produced over 1,000 cars in a single week and achieved positive gross margin during the quarter. Tesla continues to see 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over the coming years but notes capacity as well as supply chain issues may make that forecast a tad lumpy. The company also shared it has sold 75% of its position of its holdings in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) worth ~$936 million, news that weighed on Bitcoin last night.

Ford Motor (F) announced it will share an update on its Ford+ plan and its EV efforts today.

United Airlines (UAL) missed June quarter EPS expectations while its revenue for the quarter rose 121.4% YoY to match the $12.11 billion revenue consensus. The company noted the June quarter improved at a rapid pace and while the company anticipates the economy will slow in the near to medium term, the continuing pandemic recovery is expected to offset economic headwinds.

Alcoa (AA) bested top and bottom-line expectations for its June quarter and shared that despite concerns over the economy, it expects total Aluminum segment shipments to remain unchanged from the prior forecast of 2.5-2.6 million metric tons in 2022.

Equifax (EFX) trimmed its full-year guidance to reflect a further decline in the U.S. mortgage market and the negative impact of foreign exchange. The credit score company now expects FY2022 adjusted EPS of $7.55-7.80, down from the $8.00-$8.30 guidance it issued in April and less than the $8.09 consensus. It anticipates full-year revenue of $5.07-$5.13 billion vs. its prior guidance of the $5.15-$5.25 billion and the $5.17 billion consensus.

Reports indicate Google (GOOGL) is advancing its hiring slowdown, with a complete pause on hiring for two weeks; previously, Google said it would slow hiring for the rest of 2022. During that two week pause, the company is expected to review headcount needs for the coming three months. Bloomberg reported Microsoft (MSFT) is also cutting open job listings, including those for its Azure cloud unit and security software.

Baidu (BIDU) took the wraps off its next-generation fully autonomous vehicle, the Apollo RT6, an all-electric, production-ready model with a detachable steering wheel.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

BJ Restaurants (BJIR), Boston Beer (SAM), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Mattel (MAT), PPG Industries (PPG), and Snap (SNAP) are among the companies expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, July 22

Japan: CPI - June.

Japan: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

UK: Retail Sales – June

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

US: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI – July

Thought for the Day

“He who laughs at himself never runs out of things to laugh at.” ~ Anonymous

