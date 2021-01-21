Daily Markets: ECB Interest Rate Decision and Biden's COVID-19 Plan in Focus

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day’s trading mixed with Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai Composite closing up 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and India’s Sensex trading lower. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were mostly higher and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning.

Ahead of that market open, we’ll get the latest European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decision. Expectations are for the ECB to leave interest rates unchanged but investors will be parsing comments from ECB President Christine Lagarde as to the likelihood for further stimulus amid the spreading second wave of the coronavirus. Newly sworn-in President Biden signed multiple executive orders yesterday and today is expected to invoke federal powers to address the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. The question to be answered will be how Biden intends to get 100 million vaccinated in his first 100 days as president. Investors will also begin to focus on the prospects and timing for Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan passing through Congress.

Data Download

International Economy

Australia’s unemployment rate fell from 6.8% to 6.6% in December, beating expectations for a decline to 6.7%.

Both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced their monetary policy decisions today. The ECB was expected to keep its current record-low -0.5% for its deposit facility rate and the BOJ was expected to keep its short-term rate unchanged at -0.1%.

Japan’s exports rose 2% YoY in December, below the expected 2.4%, but the positive reading for the month ended 24 consecutive months of declines.

Business Confidence in France increased by 4 points to 98.0 in January from December’s reading of 94.0, easily beating the market consensus of 94.0.

Domestic Economy

The National Association of Homebuilders reading of homebuilder confidence fell unexpectedly to 83 in January from the very strong December reading of 86 where it was expected to remain. While the level is now lower and has fallen for two consecutive months, it is still above any pre-pandemic readings.

Yesterday’s weekly mortgage applications from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) found that seasonally adjusted purchases increased 2.7% WoW to the highest level since the last week of November 2008. Refinance activity, on the other hand, fell 4.72% WoW, but remains at some of the highest levels since last March’s spike.

Later this morning we will get the usual weekly jobless report, Building Permits and Housing Starts for December which are expected to see 1.56 million starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate and with permits at 1.6 million SAAR, as well as the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing index.

Markets

Each of the major stock market indices closed at fresh record highs on Wednesday led by the 2% gain in the Nasdaq Composite Index. Trailing behind were the S&P 500, up 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, up 0.8%, the Russell 2000 bringing up the rear with its 0.4% move higher on the day. And while the Russell 2000 was yesterday’s laggard, the year-to-date picture is a very different one with the Russell’s 9.4% gain well out in front on the leader board. Year to date the Nasdaq Composite Index is up 4.4% year to date, following the S&P 500’s 2.6% gain and the Dow trailing with its 1.9% higher.

Ten of the eleven S&P 500 sectors finished up on the day, led by a gain of 3.1% in Communication Services and an increase of 2.0% for Technology.

The UK pound sterling hit an 8-month high yesterday on the hopes for an economic recovery post-Brexit and post-pandemic ... what a year!

Stocks to Watch

Truist Financial (TFC) reported December quarter revenue and EPS results that topped consensus expectations. Of note for the quarter, the company’s provision for credit losses was $177 million and net charge-offs were $205 million vs. $421 million and $326 million, respectively, for the September quarter.

Fifth Third (FITB), Flagstar Bancorp (FBC), Key Corp (KEY), M&T Bank (MTB), and Banc of California (BANC) all reported December quarter EPS that topped their respective consensus expectations. The key theme across these quarterly results was sequentially lower credit losses and positive loan growth.

Alcoa (AA) reported December quarter EPS of$0.26, well ahead of the $0.07 consensus forecast, despite revenue dipping 1.8% YoY to $2.39 billion and the $2.37 billion consensus. During the quarter the company set quarterly production records in the Bauxite segment and the Western Australian alumina refining portfolio. For 2021, Alcoa projects total bauxite shipments to range between 49.0-50.0 million dry metric tons, and total alumina shipments to be in the range of 13.9-14.0 million metric tons.

Despite reporting a better-than-expected load factor of 55.6% vs. the 51.3% consensus for the December quarter, United Airlines (UAL) missed consensus revenue and EPS expectations. During the quarter, the company recorded a core cash burn of $19 million per day, an improvement of an average of $5 million per day vs. the September quarter. However, based on current trends, the company expects current-quarter total operating revenue to be down 65%-70% YoY vs. the -51% consensus, and capacity for the quarter to be down at least 51% vs. the year-ago quarter. United expects 2021 to be a transition year and is focused on preparing for a recovery.

Despite December quarter revenue falling 4.1% YoY, Discovery Financial Services (DFS) reported better than expected EPS for the quarter. Helping the company’s results for the quarter was the decrease in credit loss provisions of $531 million, down $307 million YoY. The total net charge-off rate for the quarter was 2.38% vs. 3.00% in the prior quarter and 3.19% a year ago. The company’s credit card net charge-off rate was 2.63% in the December quarter, down 82 basis points QoQ and 78 bps YoY.

December quarter results from energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan (KMI) topped expectations and issued upside guidance for the coming year with EPS of $0.92 vs. the $0.90 consensus.

Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) reported a fourth-quarter EPS beat by $0.62 at $1.11 and revenue of $1.86 billion, representing a 67.6% YoY increase and a beat of $610 million. The company declared a $0.20 per share dividend, a 33.3% increase over its prior dividend.

MSC Industrial (MSM) announced that as part of cost-cutting and streamlining efforts it will close 73 branch offices that have been temporarily closed during the pandemic and move its branch office network to virtual customer care hubs. The company targets ongoing annual cost savings of $15-18 million to be realized in the coming quarters.

Netflix (NFLX) shares moved higher on a report from Variety the streaming service will launch its Shuffle Play feature worldwide in the first half of 2021.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) completed its business combination with Oaktree Acquisition Corp. and HIMS shares will begin trading on the NYSE later today.

Dream Finders Homes (DFH) priced its IPO of 9.6 million Class A common stock shares at $13.00 and the shares are slated to begin trading later today on Nasdaq.

Luxury fashion e-commerce platform company MYT Netherlands Parent B.V (MYTE) also priced its IPO of ~15.6 million ADSs at $26.00 per ADS. Those shares will also begin trading on Nasdaq later today.

After today’s market close, CSX (CSX), IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC), and PPG Industries (PPG) among others will report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 22: Markit Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales, Energy stocks

January 25: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

January 26: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

January 27: FOMC rate decision, MBA Mortgage applications, Durable Goods

January 28: Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

February 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI Final, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

February 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

February 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Service PMI, ISM Non- Manufacturing PMI, EIA energy stocks

February 4: Jobless claims, Nonfarm Productivity Q4, Factory Orders

February 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

February 12: Lunar New Year in China: Year of the Ox

Thought for the Day

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.” — John Maxwell

