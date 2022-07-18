Daily Markets: Earnings Underway With GDP Forecast and Fed Expectations as Backdrop

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board. Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 1.16%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries rose 1.32%, India’s Sensex advanced 1.41% and China’s Shanghai Composite and South Korea’s KOSPI closed up 1.55% and 1.90%, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng led the way, up 2.70% on the day. Japan’s markets are closed to mark Marine Day (“Ocean Day”) meant to be a day of reflection on the “the gifts of the sea” and recognize its importance to Japan and its maritime history. By mid-day trading, European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a healthy open later this morning.

Once again even though the trading week begins on a relatively quiet note, the coming days are expected to see a pick-up in news flow, earnings reports, and economic data. Bank and financial earnings reports will be in focus today, as will aerospace companies due to the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow kicking off. Chatter suggests the U.S. Senate could vote on the $52 billion CHIPS bill as soon as tomorrow, and later this week the European Central Bank is expected to boost interest rates for the first time since 2011.

Meanwhile, the pace of quarterly earnings will soar this week with more than 250 companies slated to report vs. 69 last week. Elsewhere, China is resuming mass testing and lockdown extensions as the number of reported covid cases is climbing, and Russia is expected to “further intensify” military action across Ukraine. As we move through the week and the developments it brings are digested, we expect investors and economists will be closely watching the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model that, as of Friday, called for -1.5% GDP for the June quarter, and the CME FedWatch Tool that currently sees a ~67% chance for a 75 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s July monetary policy meeting next week, down from 92% one week ago.

Data Download

International Economy

Today is a very light day for international economic releases but we will be getting an update on the Canadian housing market, as June Housing starts are scheduled to be released at 8:15 am ET with expectations for a drop to 273,000 from the previously reported figure of 287,300. The Central Bank of Canada, like its U.S. counterpart, has been aggressive in raising rates, with the latest increase coming in at a full 100 basis points (1%), 25 basis points higher than expectations, and setting the nation's key lending rate at 2.50%.

New Covid cases in China continued to climb as outbreaks in some regions widened, with authorities in Shanghai saying the situation in the city remains severe. Shanghai is rolling out mass testing between July 19-21 to ensure early detection with residents required to take two tests within the three-day period. Macau extended its citywide lockdown on Saturday with all non-essential businesses being required to remain closed through July 22. According to data published by Nomura, 41 Chinese cities are under a full or partial lockdown or district-based control, covering ~246 million people in regions that account for ~19% of the country’s economic activity.

The EU’s foreign policy chief is hopeful Russia and Ukraine could come to terms this week and ink a deal to help export grain from the war-torn country and avert a global food crisis.

Britain is on course for its hottest day on record today with temperatures forecast to hit 40C (104F) for the first time, forcing train companies to cancel services, schools to close early and ministers urging the public to stay home.

Domestic Economy

At 10 AM ET, the NAH Housing Market Index for July will be published and the figure is expected to come in at 66 vs. June’s 67, setting not only the seventh straight decline in the data but also the lowest since mid-2020.

The Senate could vote on a scaled-back $52 billion bill to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry, which has been delayed by wrangling over R&D subsidies and the possibility of being attached to a broader reconciliation package. American chip-making capacity has fallen to 12% of the world’s total, from 37% in 1990. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - NY) shared expectations for a floor vote as early as Tuesday on a bill that would include the chip investments but exclude other provisions.

Markets

Friday saw the markets rally with both large (Dow) and small (Russell 2000) cap names gaining 2.215% and 2.16%, respectively. SPX was up 1.92% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.79%. Friday was driven by Financials (3.51%) Communication Services (2.57%) and Healthcare (2.45%). This week will give investors updates on the housing market through Wednesday with Thursday filling in more of the employment picture with initial and continuing claims for the most recent reporting week.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -13.90%

S&P 500: -18.95%

Nasdaq Composite: -26.80%

Russell 2000: -22.31%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -55.91%

Ether (ETH-USD): -63.54%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Goldman Sachs (GS), and Synchrony Financial (SYF) are expected to report their latest quarterly results.

With demand rebounding for international air travel following ongoing recovery in many domestic markets, in its 2022 Commercial Market Outlook, Boeing (BA) projects demand for more than 41,000 new airplanes through 2041. Also over the weekend, the company’s commercial airplanes chief Stan Deal said Boeing is “very close” to resuming 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a nearly two-year pause. Just in time as the Farnborough International Airshow runs from today through July 22, and the event tends to be a hot spot for new aircraft orders for both Boeing and Airbus (EADSF).

AbbVie (ABBV) submitted an application to the European Medicines Agency for approval of atogepant to prevent migraine in adult patients who have at least four migraine days per month.

GSK's (GSK) consumer healthcare business spinoff, Haleon (HLN), saw its first day of trading as a separate entity on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker “HLN.” The American Depository Shares are expected to begin trading later this week, also under the ticker HLN.

Later this year, Rolls-Royce (RYCEY) plans to test whether hydrogen can power one of its AE 2100 turboprop engines that powers civil and military aircraft. This comes as aviation consultancy IBA forecasts carbon emissions this year will be 36% higher than in 2021 and match pre-pandemic 2019 levels by 2023.

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) and IBM (IBM) are expected to report their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Tuesday, July 19

UK: Average Earnings Index, Unemployment Rate – May

Eurozone: CPI - June

US: Housing Starts & Building Permits – June

Wednesday, July 20

UK: CPI, PPI - June

Germany: CPI, PPI – June

US: Weekly MBA Mortgage Applications

US: Existing Home Sales – June

US: Weekly EIA Crude Oil Inventories

Thursday, July 21

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index – July

US: Leading Indicators Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, July 22

Japan: CPI - June.

Japan: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

UK: Retail Sales – June

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

US: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI – July

Thought for the Day

“You can’t stop the waves; But you can learn to surf.” ~Anonymous

