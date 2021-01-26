Daily Markets: Earnings To Take Center Stage

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the day’s trading on a lower note as the Hong Kong Hang Seng sank 2.6%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.5% and Japan’s Nikkei finished 1.0% lower.

By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were higher across the board and U.S. futures point to a positive market open later this morning. Quarterly earnings reports will likely take center stage today with investors assessing prospects for 2021 prospects for upward EPS revisions. Investors will also be dissecting the latest World Economic Outlook from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that will be released at 8 AM ET.

Meanwhile in Washington, the U.S. Senate aims to approve some coronavirus relief before former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial begins in early February. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, however, warned a comprehensive deal could be four to six weeks away. President Biden says he will continue to make it clear to Congress that more economic support is needed and he is reportedly open to negotiation on $,1400 stimulus checks. Biden also said it’s possible the U.S. can reach 1.5 million vaccines per day “this spring” up from prior expectations for 1 million vaccines per day.

Data Download

Coronavirus

Over 66.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered around the world, according to data from 64 countries compiled by the Financial Times, with Israel the fastest. Unfortunately, the pace is unlikely to meaningfully pick up given what we are hearing from Pfizer (PFE) which last week announced delays on its vaccine production due to upgrades needed at its production facility in Belgium. The AstraZeneca (AZN) vaccine, which has not yet been approved in the European Union, also announced last week that it will be delivering 60% fewer doses to the EU than it had planned. Officials and Brazil and Turkey have complained that Chinese companies have been slow to ship doses of China’s vaccines and ingredients, with disclosure concerning the vaccines slow and spotty.

Yesterday, California ended the stay-at-home orders, implemented back on December 3, affecting Southern California, San Joaquin Valley, and the Bay Area, which are home to over 90% of the state's 39 million people. Under the orders, restaurants were only allowed to offer take-out and delivery while personal care businesses, such as hair salons, were ordered to close and retailers had to strictly limit capacity.

Moderna (MRNA) is planning to start human studies of a booster shot for its vaccine to help protect against a more-transmissible South Africa variant of the coronavirus following a test that showed its vaccine may be less effective against that particular strain. The company's delivery of its vaccine to Poland that was scheduled for today has been postponed until the weekend, at the earliest.

Merck & Co (MRK) is stopping its efforts with its two coronavirus vaccine candidates following results that showed fewer neutralizing antibodies were generated than with other vaccines.

International Economy

According to data from the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, global trade in goods and industrial production returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time in November, rising above the December 2019 level. The 1.5% YoY increase was the first increase on an annual basis since the start of the pandemic. The increase, however, was concentrated largest in China, where factory output expanded nearly 7% YoY. Eurozone Industrial Production remains 1.6% lower YoY in November and was even weaker in the U.S., down 5.4%.

South Korea, a major export nation that serves as a good barometer for international trade, saw its advance estimate for Q4 2020 GDP rise 1.1% QoQ from 2.1% in Q3 (versus a consensus estimate of +0.7%) and drop 1.4% YoY after a 1.1% decline in Q3 (versus a consensus estimate for -1.7%).

The unemployment rate in the UK inched up to 5% in November from 4.9% in October from which it was expected to increase to 5.1%. Average earnings including bonuses in November rose 3.6 from 2.7% versus expectations for a 2.9% increase.

Italy’s Prime Minister announced yesterday that he will offer his resignation today, which will potentially trigger the collapse of Italy’s faltering government at a time when the nation remains in varying degrees of restriction to slow the spread of the virus which has claimed the lives of over 80,000 Italians so far. The government announced that the remaining doses of the Pfizer (PFE)/ BioNTech (BNTX) vaccine will be primarily used to make sure that those who have already had their first shot get their second, pushing back the expected rollout by six to eight weeks.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index in the U.S. jumped to 0.52 in December from an upwardly revised 0.31 in November. The reading pointed to the 8th consecutive month of growing activity, led by production-related improvements. In comparison, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index fell to 7 in January from an upwardly revised 10.5 in December, marking the slowest growth in factory activity in the last six months.

A new study from the chief economist at Moody’s, Mark Zandi, and Jim Parrott of the Urban Institute finds that about 18% of renters in the U.S., around 10 million people, are nearly four months behind in the rental payments, owing around $5,600, including utilities and late fees. In aggregate, this amounts to $57.3 billion outstanding.

Janet Yellen has been confirmed by Senate as Treasury Secretary.

Later today we will get the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Prices for November, FHFA Home Prices, CB Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing, and the usual weekly API Crude Oil Stocks.

Markets

Despite a rather volatile day, equities closed mostly higher Monday as investors look towards an onslaught of earnings reports this week, including 111 S&P 500 companies and the biggest tech companies. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.7%, the S&P closed up 0.4%, while the Dow lost 0.1% and the Russell 2000 fell 0.3%. The VIX rose 5.8% and Treasury yields dropped across the board, with the 10-year Treasury dropping 0.061 to 1.03%.

Stocks to Watch

Pre-market investors will be parsing quarterly earnings and guidance from 3M (MMM), American Express (AXP), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Paccar (PCAR), Raytheon Technologies (RTN), and Verizon (VZ).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported December quarter EPS of $1.86, beating the $1.83 consensus, as revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% YoY to $22.48 billion, topping the consensus forecast. The company sees 2021 revenue in the range of $90.5-$91.7 billion vs. the $81.7 billion consensus and EPS of $9.40-$9.60 vs. the $9.00 consensus.

DuPont (DD) issued upside guidance for its December quarter with EPS of $0.93-$0.95 vs. the $0.80 consensus and revenue of ~$5.25 billion vs. the $5.03 billion consensus.

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) upped its guidance for the December quarter to revenue of ~$1.27 billion vs. the $1.25 billion consensus. IFF is scheduled to report earnings on Feb. 10 after the bell.

DR Horton (DHI) reported December quarter EPS of $2.14 vs. the $1.72 consensus as revenue for the quarter climbed 47.6% YoY to $5.93 billion, topping the $5.57 billion consensus. Net sales orders for the quarter surged 56% YoY to 20,418 homes leaving its sales order backlog of homes under contract at 28,487 homes exiting 2020. For 20-21, Horton now sees the number of homes closed between 80-82K vs. its prior guidance of 77-80K.

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) are moving higher in pre-market trading following a tweet by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk saying "I kinda love Etsy."

Polaris Industries (PII) reported December quarter results that crushed consensus expectations. The company issued upside guidance for 2021 with EPS in the range of $8.45-$8.75 vs. the $7.38 consensus and revenue of $7.95-$8.15 billion vs. the $7.4 billion consensus.

Google (GOOGL) announced its political action committee won’t fund members of Congress who voted against the presidential election results. Meanwhile, the company faces fresh antitrust action in the EU as officials continue to scrutinize the tech giant's data gathering and advertising practices.

BlackBerry (BB) announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Baidu, whose high-definition maps will run on the QNX Neutrino Real-time Operating System

Veoneer (VNE) and Qualcomm (QCOM) will collaborate to provide scalable Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Collaborative and Autonomous Driving (AD) solutions.

Inter Parfums (IPAR) issued upside guidance for December quarter revenue and EPS and reaffirmed its guidance for 2021. For the December quarter, the company now sees revenue of $184 million vs. the $148.00 million consensus and EPS in the range of $1.15-1.20 vs. the $0.84 consensus. The company shared several of its largest brands closed the year with impressive numbers and noted Montblanc, Jimmy Choo, Coach, and Anna Sui grew fourth-quarter sales by 9.8%, 13.4%, 18.0%, and 62.3%, respectively, vs. 4Q 2019 levels.

Vimeo, a part of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) raised $300 million in equity from T. Rowe Price and Oberndorf Enterprises, furthering plans to spin the video subsidiary off into a separately traded public company.

In yesterday’s Daily Markets we noted the incredible recent moves in the heavily shorted shares of GameStop (GME). That insanity continued on Monday with shares opening more than 40% above Friday’s close and rising nearly 140% during intraday trading to the decline sharply, but still closing 18.9% higher on the day. We think this is yet another example of a market that has disconnected from fundamentals.

Shares of Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY), another heavily shorted stock, saw similar moves Monday, opening nearly 12% higher than Friday’s close, spiking to over 55% higher, only to then fall in afternoon trading, closing up a paltry 2.3%.

Shares of Boot Barn (BOOT) fell in aftermarket trading following quarterly results that fell short of consensus expectations. Same-store sales in the quarter rose 4.6%, driven by the company e-commerce business (up 16.3%), which more than made up for the 1.9% gain in same-store retail sales.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) announced a strategic investment in the daily fantasy sports platform SuperDraft. The investment complements Caesars' mobile sports and gaming network by adding a Fantasy Sports platform, further strengthening its pipeline to customer acquisition and retention for both online and brick-and-mortar.

Wyndham Destinations (WYND) will change its name to "Travel + Leisure Co." and its stock ticker will become "TNL" on February 17.

After today’s market close, Capital One (COF), F5 Networks (FFIV), Microsoft (MSFT), Starbucks (SBUX), and a few dozen other companies are expected to report their quarterly results. Investors looking to get a jump on those reports and other such ones to be had in the coming days should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 27: FOMC rate decision, MBA Mortgage applications, Durable Goods

January 28: Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

February 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI Final, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

February 2: IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, API Crude Oil Stocks

February 3: ADP Employment Change, Markit Service PMI, ISM Non- Manufacturing PMI, EIA energy stocks

February 4: Jobless claims, Nonfarm Productivity Q4, Factory Orders

February 5: Nonfarm Payrolls, Balance of Trade

February 8: Consumer Inflation Expectations

February 9: JOLTs report, weekly Redbook report, WASDE Report, weekly API energy stocks

February 10: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation rate, Wholesale Inventories, weekly EIA Energy stocks, monthly budget statement

February 11: Weekly jobless claims

February 12: Lunar New Year in China: Year of the Ox, Michigan Consumer Sentiment, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig count

February 16: NY Empire State Manufacturing, weekly Redbook, Net Capital Flows

February 17: Retail Sales, PPI, Industrial Production, Capacity Utilization, Manufacturing Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, FOMC Minutes, weekly API Crude Stock

February 18: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Import and Export Prices, EIA energy stocks

February 19: Markit Manufacturing and Service PMI (flash), Existing Home Sales, weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig report

Thought for the Day

“Once you can accept the universe as being something expanding into an infinite nothing which is something, wearing stripes with plaid is easy.” Albert Einstein

