Daily Markets: Earnings Starting to Send Mixed Signals

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session down across the board except for India’s Sensex, which gained 0.16%. Taiwan’s TAIEX declined 0.24%, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.31%, South Korea’s KOSPI dropped 0.86%, and Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries closed 0.92% and 1.16% lower, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, down 1.40% on a broad market decline led by Non-Energy Materials and Technology Services. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are down across the board, and U.S. futures point to a positive open later this morning.

With a light schedule of economic releases today, the market’s opening will hinge on the barrage of earnings reports being released this morning. As those reports come in, we expect investors to keep a close eye on Treasury yields, especially for 2-year Treasuries, which hit 4.6% earlier this morning.

In an interview yesterday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he didn’t want to “prejudge” the Fed’s December monetary policy meeting but reiterated the Fed could continue tightening, leaving open the possibility of a 75 basis-point hike at that meeting. Also yesterday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said inflation was “much too high” and that the central bank needed to continue with its current approach. Those collected comments suggest higher borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, while also giving investors an alternative in the form of short-term Treasuries amid increasing fears of a recession in 2023.

International Economy

Annual producer inflation in Germany stood at 45.8% in September, unchanged from August's record-high figure and above the expected reading of 44.7%. Energy prices remained the biggest factor, up 132.2% YoY vs. 139.0% in August, led by natural gas (+192.4%) and electricity (+158.3%). Excluding energy, producer prices climbed 14.0% YoY.

Domestic Economy

We have the usual complement of Thursday weekly data, including weekly and continuing jobless claims and EIA Natural Gas Inventories. Also out today is the Philadelphia Fed Index reading for October as well as September Existing Home Sales data.

Markets

Markets seemed to start to lose some steam yesterday as shorter (3-year) and longer (10-, 30-year) parts of the Treasury ield curve saw effective yields above 4%. The Dow declined 0.33%, the S&P 500 0.67%, the Nasdaq Composite 0.85% and the Russell 2000 1.72%.

All sectors were off except for Energy, which gained almost 3%. Communications Services eked out an 0.08% rise on the sheer will of traders pushing Netflix (NFLX) up 13.09% in reaction to their latest earnings release. On the other side of the coin, Generac (GNRC) fell over 25% yesterday after an earnings miss and subsequent downgrades from a number of analysts. Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -16.28%

S&P 500: -22.47%

Nasdaq Composite: -31.73%

Russell 2000: -23.14%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -58.79%

Ether (ETH-USD): -65.27%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, a few dozen companies will be reporting their quarterly results, including:

Tesla (TSLA) modestly missed September quarter consensus expectations for both revenue and EPS despite revenue for the quarter rising just shy of 60% YoY. During the quarter, the company delivered 343,830 vehicles and produced 365,923. While the availability of components posed less of an issue during the quarter, vehicle transportation capacity during peak delivery periods became increasingly challenging. Tesla continues to see 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries over the coming years and shared it does not plan to cut production in any meaningful way if the U.S. enters recession.

September quarter results at IBM (IBM) topped the consensus forecast and while the company didn’t give precise guidance, what it did share pointed to continued growth ahead. Revenue for the September quarter rose 6.5% YoY (+15% in constant currency), with software revenue up 7%, consulting revenue up 5%, infrastructure up 15%, and hybrid cloud revenue up 15%.

Alcoa (AA) reported a September quarter EPS loss of $0.33, well below the expected $0.18. Revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% YoY to $2.85 billion, missing the $2.97 billion consensus forecast. Hitting the company’s results were significantly lower prices against high costs for energy and raw materials even though it continues to call for total aluminum segment shipments of 2.5-2.6 million metric tons this year.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) missed consensus expectations for September quarter EPS even though revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% YoY, essentially matching the consensus forecast of $1 billion. Per the company, "While travel restrictions continued to impact our financial results this quarter, we were pleased to see further progress in Singapore's recovery… We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties as greater volumes of visitors are able to travel to both Singapore and Macao.”

InterDigital (IDCC) announced it will collaborate with Philips (PHG) to jointly develop MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding immersive codecs to the benefit of telepresence and XR-driven experiences. XR stands for Extended Reality, an umbrella term that covers augmented and virtual reality.

CVS Health (CVS) and Signify Health (SGFY) received a request for additional information from the Department of Justice in connection with the merger review.

IPOs

As of now, the IPO calendar is quiet, but readers looking ahead should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

BJ Restaurants (BJRI), Boston Beer (SAM), CSX (CSX), Robert Half (RHI), Snap (SNAP), and Whirlpool (WHR) will be among the companies reporting their quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Friday, October 21

Japan: National Consumer Price Index – September

UK: Retail Sales – September

UK: Bank of England Consumer Credit – September

Eurozone: Consumer Confidence – October

