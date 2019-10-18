Daily Markets: Earnings Shine, China Continues to Slow, Brexit Deal Vote

European leaders yesterday agreed to the new terms for Brexit, so today, investors will be focused on whether Prime Minister Johnson can push the deal through British Parliament.

Markets in Asia closed mostly down on the news that China’s economy continues to decelerate (more on that below) while European markets are little changed on the day as investors nervously eye the vote on Brexit.

US futures point to a slightly higher market open amidst immediate geopolitical uncertainty, rising tensions at Capital Hill (if it is even possible for things to get hotter there), and falling optimism for any sort of agreement with China in the near term.

The US is expected to impose tariffs today on $7.5 billion worth of European goods. Aircraft produced in the European Union will be slapped with 10% tariffs, while a group of consumer products that includes wine, whiskeys, and cheese will be hit with 25% tariffs - the horror!

And Happy Friday! Why? Because there are no expected earnings reports after today’s market close. Enjoy the respite while you can because there are more than 600 such reports expected next week.

Data Download

Very little today in terms of domestic economic data outside of the weekly Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count. There’s a slew of Fed speeches for those so inclined from the likes of Chicago Fed President Evans (FOMC Voter), Fed Governor Bowman (FOMC Voter), New York Fed President Williams (FOMC Voter) Dallas Fed President Kaplan (Non-Voter),Kansas City Fed President George (FOMC Voter) and Fed Governor Clarida (FOMC Voter). Investors will once again be slicing and dicing these comments ahead of the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting set for October 29-30. As of this morning, the CBOE FedWatch Tool finds an 85% likelihood the Fed will cut interest rates exiting its next policy meeting.

Following this week's US economic September data misses for Retail Sales, Housing Starts, and Industrial Production, later today, investors will want to review the latest GDP forecast updates to be had from the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model and the New York Fed’s Nowcasting Report. We’d note the September drop in Industrial Production reflected the hit to manufacturing associated with the General Motors (GM) strike and the month-over-month tumble in Housing Starts was due entirely to the drop in multi-unit dwellings.

Today kicks off the Annual Meeting of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC., which will run through the weekend. So little going on geopolitically these days, whatever will they discuss?

China’s economic growth slowed to just +6.0% in the third quarter, down from +6.2% previously, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 1992 when China began publishing its growth data and below expectations for +6.1%. Growth has been decelerating from +6.4% in Q1 to 6.2% in Q2. Industrial Production rebounded in September, rising to +5.8% year-over-year from +4.4% previously beating expectations for +5.0%. Fixed Asset investment year-to-date matched expectations, slowing to +5.4%, falling from +5.5%. Capacity Utilization remained steady at 76.4%.

Japan’s inflation rate came in (stop me if you’ve heard this one) weaker than expected at +0.2% year-over-year in September from the previous +0.3% and below the forecast for +0.4%. Core inflation matched expectations at +0.3%, falling from +0.5%.

Stocks to Watch

Before the open today, Glu Mobile (GLUU) will replace SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. SolarEdge is moving to the S&P MidCap 400 Index to replace International Speedway (ISCA), which is being acquired by Nascar Holdings.

Earnings before today’s market open include:

American Express (AXP) : The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $10.9 billion for the September quarter.

: The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $10.9 billion for the September quarter. Coca-Cola (KO ): The global beverage company reported in-line September quarter results that included organic revenue rising 5% year over year, while currency headwinds led its operating profit to decline year over year. The company sees currency headwinds continuing into 2020.

): The global beverage company reported in-line September quarter results that included organic revenue rising 5% year over year, while currency headwinds led its operating profit to decline year over year. The company sees currency headwinds continuing into 2020. Sensient (SXT) : This color, flavor, and fragrance company missed September quarter expectations on both its top and bottom line and cut its 2019 EPS guidance to $2.90-3.00 vs. the $3.16 consensus. The company has also announced it will pursue strategic alternatives for certain non-core product lines.

: This color, flavor, and fragrance company missed September quarter expectations on both its top and bottom line and cut its 2019 EPS guidance to $2.90-3.00 vs. the $3.16 consensus. The company has also announced it will pursue strategic alternatives for certain non-core product lines. Synchrony Financial (SYF) : The company posted Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22, $0.09 ahead of expectations. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.35% compared to 4.97% last year

: The company posted Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22, $0.09 ahead of expectations. Net charge-offs as a percentage of total average loan receivables were 5.35% compared to 4.97% last year WD-40 (WDFC): Shares are down in pre-market trading following the company’s downwardly revised outlook to $4.74 to $4.83 vs. $4.98 consensus and revenue of $436M to $453M vs. $444M consensus for its FY2020.

After announcing preliminary September quarter results last night that fell short of guidance, including a cut its profit outlook, shares of Gildan Activewear (GIL) fell in after-market trading. Sales for the quarter are now expected at $740 million, down 2% vs. prior projections for mid-single-digit growth.

Data published by the NPD Group revealed September videogame sales continued the trend of broad-based declines with software and accessories lower along with the now-monthly year-over-year drop in hardware. The list of companies to be affected by the September data include Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SNE), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), Electronic Arts (EA), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and GameStop (GME).

Tradeweb Markets (TW) priced its secondary offering of 17.3 million shares at of Class A common stock at $42.00 per share.

General Motors (GM) continues to be on investor's minds as Manufacturing output, the major component of Industrial Production, fell -0.5% in September in part due to the ongoing strike at GM. UAW officials have voted to continue to nation-wide strike until members have approved the new labor deal with the company.

After recently announcing it would cut all trade commissions to zero, Charles Schwab Co (SCHW) is set to let investors buy and sell fractional shares of stock in the coming months to attract younger clients to its platform. Fractional share trading allows investors to diversify their investment portfolios by spreading relatively small pots of money over a broader range of stocks.

Saudi Aramco has once again postponed the launch of its IPO (reportedly until December), yet another setback for what is expected to be the world’s largest stock listing in history.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) is holding its 2019 Investor Day today, and in addition to providing an update on its business, the company is likely to discuss the impact of the ongoing African swine fever on the protein complex.

AT&T (T) has delayed its September quarter earnings report to Oct. 28, the day before it will unveil its HBO Max streaming service. The company is reportedly in talks with activist investment firm Elliott Management over its high profile criticism of AT&T’s leadership and media strategy.

On the Horizon

Upcoming IPOs next week:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings (AIH), headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is a provider of aesthetic medical services in China, including surgical aesthetic treatments such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction as well as non-surgical treatments such as laser and cosmetic dentistry. The company plans to offer 2.5 million shares priced between $11 and $13 and list on Nasdaq.

BRP Group (BRP), a Florida-based independent insurance broker, also known as Baldwin Risk Partners, plans to offer 16.4 million shares priced between $14 and $16 per share, listing on Nasdaq.

OneWater Marine (ONEW), a recreational boat retailer operating 63 stores in 11 states, plans to offer 3.2 million shares priced between $18 and $20 per share, listing on Nasdaq Global Market.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT), which focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, plans to sell 7.9 million shares priced between $18 and $20 and list on Nasdaq.

Progyny (PGNY), a fertility benefits management company, plans to sell 6.7 million shares priced between $14 and $16 and list on Nasdaq.

Youdao (DAO), the education unit of Nasdaq-listed Chinese internet technology company NetEase Inc (NTES)plans to offer 5.6 million American Depositary Shares( ADS) priced between $15 and $18 and list on NYSE.

Dates to mark:

Oct. 23 - Facebook (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee Oct. 24: IHS Markit October Flash PMI for Japan, France, Germany, the Eurozone, and the US

Oct. 29-30: Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting where expectations for a rate cut are currently over 70%.

Oct. 31: Brexit?

