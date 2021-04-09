Daily Markets: Earnings Season Kicks Off Soon; Are Equities Priced to Perfection?

Today’s Big Picture

The major equity indices in Asia-Pacific were mostly lower today following the S&P 500’s 19th consecutive record closing high yesterday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.2% and China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.9% after China’s latest PPI figure came in greater than expected - more on that below. By comparison, Japan’s Nikkei finished the day 0.2% higher.

By midday trading, equity markets in Europe were mixed as are U.S. equity futures. We are now enjoying the last few quiet days before the March quarter earnings season kicks off next week. As we look towards the upcoming reports, one could argue the market has priced in a whole lot of perfection. According to Citigroup (C) data, the S&P 500’s market capitalization is just over 3x the aggregate annual sales figure for the index’s component stocks. To put that level in context, the previous peak was in 1999 at just over 2x. Given rising vaccine levels and economic quarter to date, investors will be looking to corporate guidance in the coming weeks for not only confirmation on the continued reopening of the economy but to determine further upside for equities.

Data Download

International Economy

Australia’s Ai Group Services Index rose to 58.7 in March from 55.8. Building Permits in the country rose 21.6%, as expected, in February after falling 19.4% MoM in January.

China’s Inflation Rate rose to a whopping 0.4% YoY in March, which was a wee higher than the expected 0.3% pace, after contracting -0.2% YoY in February. The MoM pace fell to -0.5% from 0.6% in February. The big news today was the much stronger than expected PPI, which hit 4.4% YoY after rising 1.7% in February, from which it was expected to accelerate to 3.5%. This was the biggest increase in PPI since 2018 and the concern is that higher producer prices amid a tightening labor market may result in higher core inflation rates.

Auto sales in China surged 74.9% YoY in March to 2.53 million units according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, marking the 12th consecutive month of YoY improvement. Per the data, sales of electric cars expanded to 437K in Q1 2021, four times the year-ago total.

Japan’s government placed Tokyo under a new, month-long “quasi-emergency” state to combat surging COVID-19 case numbers. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the restrictions were needed to prevent regional outbreaks from turning into a nationwide wave.

Germany’s Industrial Production unexpectedly declined 1.6% in MoM in February after falling an upwardly revised-2.0% in January, from which it was expected to rise to 1.5% MoM growth. The pandemic lockdowns are having an impact. CNBC reports German health authorities are worried about surging coronavirus infections in the country and have said a nationwide lockdown is needed to put an end to the ongoing third wave.

France’s Industrial Production unexpectedly fell 4.7% in MoM in February after rising a downwardly revised 3.2% in January, from which it was expected to rise slightly by 0.5% MoM. Lockdowns again are taking their toll.

Italy's retail trade declined 5.7% YoY in February, the fourth consecutive month of declines, and follows a downwardly revised 6.7% drop in January. On a MoM basis, February retail sales jumped 6.6%, the biggest monthly gain in retail trade since August 2020.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday’s weekly jobless claims report was unexpectedly higher for a second consecutive week, rising to 744k (versus expectations for a decline to 680k), and to really rub in the pain, last week’s print of 719k was upwardly revised to 728k. On a more positive note, Pandemic Unemployment Claims fell by over 85k to a new low of 151.75k. Continuing claims also fell to a new low of 3.734 million, the twelfth consecutive weekly decline, but the pace of improvements is slowing.

Later today we will get PPI for March and Wholesale Inventories from February.

Markets

The S&P 500 increased 0.4% yesterday, setting intraday and closing record highs, its 19th record-high close in 2021, while the Nasdaq Composite finished 1.0% higher. The small-cap Russell 2000 climbed 0.9% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, rising 0.2%. The 10-year Treasury yield fell 2 basis points to 1.63%, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sticking to the Fed’s dovish script in his IMF seminar appearance. The VIX closed below 17 for the first time since February 20, 2020.

What is astounding about the markets lately is the utter crash in volumes with the 5-day average sitting at just 60% of its peak. Such declines are typically seasonally driven, but obviously, that isn’t the case here.

Momentum is back in fashion with the iShares MSCI Value Factor ETF (VLUE) falling 0.2% yesterday versus the iShares MSCI Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), which added 1.4%. This comes after the 1-month performance spread between the two reached a record low going back to at least 2002 in early March.

Stocks to Watch

Shares of Lucira Health (LHDX) are up in pre-market trading on news that its Lucira molecular test kit can successfully identify the “double mutant” variant of COVID-19.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) reported its March sales increased 13.7% YoY to ~NT$129.13 billion (up 21.2% MoM) and issued upside guidance for its March quarter with revenue of NT$362.4 billion vs. the NT$360.04 billion consensus.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) issued upside guidance for its March quarter with revenue of NT$6.465 billion, up 15.7% YoY, compared to the NT$6.36 billion consensus. Revenue in March rose 19.2% YoY. The company noted that it continues to benefit from strong memory and DDIC demand, with improvements in both volumes and pricing. Memory assembly lines remain fully utilized, with broad end-market strength and capacity constraints continuing to provide a positive backdrop.

Airbus (EADSF) reported slightly higher deliveries for the first quarter and posted 39 gross orders, including a new deal for 20 A220s to an unidentified buyer.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) reported February quarter revenue and EPS that topped the consensus forecasts. While overall revenue for the quarter fell 13.3% YoY global digital net revenue grew approximately 41% YoY to account for ~26% of sales vs 16% in the year-ago quarter. The company issued upside guidance its May quarter with implied EPS of $0.07-$0.08 vs. the $0.05 consensus.

Data from 500 million Microsoft’s (MSFT) LinkedIn users has been scraped and is for sale online, according to a report from Cyber News.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is recalling over 2,700 flight attendants to support its summer schedule.

Walt Disney (DIS) will reopen Disneyland on April 30 and the company targets opening the Avengers Campus in addition to the California Adventure theme park on June 4.

Verizon (VZ) is recalling ~2.5M of its hotspot devices because its lithium-ion battery may overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) reported 22.9% YoY growth in Q2 same-store sales for its Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard brand.

After today’s market close, there are no expected corporate earnings reports. Investors wanting a head start on the next earnings season should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

April 12: Monthly Budget Statement for March

April 13: Inflation, API Crude Oil Stock report

April 14: Import/Export prices, EIA energy stock reports

April 15: Retail Sales, NY Empire State Manufacturing, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing, weekly Jobless Claims, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, NAHB Housing Market Index, Net Capital, and TIC flows, Foreign Bond Investment

April 16: Housing Starts, Building Permits, Michigan Consumer Sentiment

April 20: API Crude Oil stocks

April 21: EIA Energy Stocks

April 22: Jobless Claims, Chicago Fed National Activity Index, Existing Home Sales

April 23: Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs, New Home Sales

April 26: Durable Goods Orders, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

April 27: S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index, Conference Board Consumer Confidence, API Crude Oil Stocks

April 28: Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories, EIA Energy Stocks, Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference

April 29: US GDP Q1 (advance estimate), Jobless Claims, Pending Home Sales

April 30: Personal Income and Spending, PCE Price Index, Employment Cost Index, Chicago PMI, Univ. Michigan Consumer Sentiment

May 3: Markit Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending, ISM Manufacturing, Total Vehicle Sales

May 4: Balance of Trade, IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism, Factory Orders, API Crude Stocks

May 5: ADP Employment Report, Markit Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, EIA Energy Stocks

May 6: Jobless Claims, Unit Labor Costs, Nonfarm Productivity

May 7: Nonfarm Payrolls, Wholesale Inventories

Thought for the Day

“It is spring again. The earth is like a child that knows poems by heart.” ― Rainer Maria Rilke

Disclosures

Microsoft (MSFT), Verizon (VZ) are constituents of Tematica Research's Thematic Dividend All-Stars Index.

