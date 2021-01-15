Daily Markets: Earnings Season Kicks Off; President-Elect Biden Releases Covid Relief Plan

Today’s Big Picture

Equities in Asia finished the week mixed with Japan’s Nikkei down 0.6%, China’s Shanghai Composite unchanged, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.3%. By mid-day trading, equities in Europe were down across the board and U.S. futures point to a weak start today when those markets open later this morning.

President-elect Biden unveiled his $1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan, which was a tad below the expected $2 billion, and questions over how the plan will be paid for have started to emerge. Reportedly, the president-elect won’t offer spending-cut or tax-increase offsets for his plan but will instead rely on federal borrowing. No doubt that will raise some eyebrows in Congress. Also weighing equities this morning is the prospect for stricter lockdowns in France and Germany and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. Plus, the Trump administration is adding more companies to the Pentagon's blacklist of companies with alleged ties to the Chinese military. China has firmly opposed those new sanctions, possibly bringing U.S.-China trade back to the spotlight after Biden is sworn in next week.

Before U.S. equity markets open, we’ll get quarterly results from several mega-banks — see Stocks to Watch below for more — and several key pieces of economic data – see Data Download for more. Those results and guidance are likely to influence how U.S. equity markets open later this morning.

A housekeeping note: With the domestic stock market closed on Monday to observe the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, the Daily Markets note will be back on Tuesday, Jan. 19 as the December quarter earnings season kicks into a higher gear.

Data Download

Coronavirus

All over the world, the pandemic continues to be devastating:

The U.S. reported over 200,000 new coronavirus cases for the ninth consecutive day Wednesday and 3,848 deaths from Covid-19.

Italy has extended its state of emergency that was imposed early last year to at least the end of April.

France has declared a new nationwide curfew at 6 pm starting Saturday to slow the spread.

China is experiencing its most severe coronavirus outbreak in months, and it is getting worse. New cases in China are at 10-month highs, prompting the lockdown of 28 million people in two provinces, disrupting Chinese New Year holiday travel plans.

Some good news came from Israel where early data from vaccination suggest that within two weeks of receiving the first Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) shot, infection rates began to decrease. The nation has so far vaccinated nearly a fourth of its population of nine million in just under a month - the first country to reach that milestone.

International Economy

South Korea’s central bank today decided to keep its key interest rate at 0.5%, as expected. Policymakers explained that labor market conditions remain weak and uncertainties surrounding the economic outlook continue to be elevated with GDP growth projected to be around 3.0%.

Industrial Production in the UK shrank 3.8% YoY in November after a downwardly revised 6.1% decline in October and was less of a drop than the expected -4.8%.

Domestic Economy

Yesterday, the markets received soothing words from both Federal Reserve Chair Powell, who assured investors that monetary policies are far from seeing any change, and President-elect Biden, who released details on a $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal. Those assurances were sorely needed in light of the day’s jobless claims report which saw 965k Americans filing for unemployment for the first time, well above the expected 812k and hitting the highest level since August. All those spending plans mean more borrowing, which pushed the yield on the 10-year up to 1.13%.

Despite expectations for a stronger economy in 2020, the Weekly Economic Index from the New York Fed estimates GDP in Q1 with a contract -1.7% YoY.

Yesterday’s Import Prices for December came in higher than expected the expected 0.7% at 0.9% MoM, up from 0.2% in November. Export Prices were also higher than expected, rising 1.1% MoM in December from a 0.7% pace in November, nearly tripling the expected 0.4% increase. On a year-over-year basis, Export Prices were up 0.2% and Import Prices were down -0.3%.

Later today we will get the Retail Sales report for December, NY Empire State Manufacturing for January, Industrial Production for December, Business Inventories for November, and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment report.

Markets

Yesterday the major indices gave up earlier gains to close lower in the final hour of trading, leaving the Nasdaq Composite down 0.1%, the Dow fell 0.2%, the S&P 500 dropped 0.4%, while the Russell 2000 rose 2.1% and the VIX rose 4.7%.

Stocks to Watch

This morning, the pace of December quarter earnings moves into high gear, with a focus on Financials as investors digest results and guidance from Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), PNC (PNC), and Wells Fargo (WFC). In addition to buybacks, investors will be poring over loan and consumer credit facing data as well as comments surrounding the tone of the economy.

The Trump administration added smartphone maker Xiaomi (XIACF) to the blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies, subjecting it to the November executive order restricting American investors from buying shares or related securities of any companies designated by the Department of Defense to be a Chinese military company.

A coalition that includes members like Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce (CRM), and the U.S. nonprofit Mayo Clinic are working together to create a COVID-19 vaccination passport. The Vaccination Credential Initiative (VCI) would allow businesses, airlines, and countries to check if people have received a coronavirus vaccine to “demonstrate their health status to safely return to travel, work, school and life while protecting their data privacy."

SAP SE (SAP) guided its December quarter revenue and EPS above consensus expectations despite revenue for the quarter falling 6% YoY. Cloud revenue in the quarter is expected to be up 7% YoY to €2.04 billion and exiting the quarter, the segment’s backlog was €7.15 billion. Those gains offset declines in Software Support and Software License revenues. For 2021, SAP sees €9.1B-€9.5 billion in cloud revenue, with total cloud and software revenue landing at €23.3-€23.8 billion.

Progress Software (PRGS) reported November quarter EPS of $0.91, well ahead of the $0.78 consensus. Despite quarterly revenue that also edged out expectations, Progress issued downside guidance for the current quarter with EPS of $0.72-$0.76 vs, the $0.81 consensus. For full-year 2021, the company is forecasting EPS of $3.22-3.28 vs. the $3.23 consensus.

John Krafcik, the CEO of Google’s (GOOGL) autonomous driving company Waymo shared the business is strengthening its partnership with Stellantis, which is the new entity formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) and privately held PSA Group.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency and Treasury Department have reached an agreement that will allow Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FMCC) to keep their earnings until they reach the capital targets needed to exit conservatorship.

After today’s market close, there are no expected earnings reports to be had. Investors looking to get a jump on the seas of such reports to be had after the holiday weekend should visit Nasdaq’s earnings calendar page.

On the Horizon

January 19 Overall Net Capital Flows, Foreign Bond Investment, Net Long-term TIC flows

January 20: Chief Justice Roberts swears in the President, NAHB Housing Marking Index, API Crude Oil Stocks

January 21: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing, Weekly Jobless Claims

January 22: Markit Manufacturing and Services Flash PMIs, Existing Home Sales, Energy stocks

January 25: Chicago Fed National Activity, Dallas Fed Manufacturing

January 26: FHFA Home Prices, Case-Shiller Home Prices, Consumer Confidence, Richmond Fed Manufacturing

January 27: FOMC rate decision, MBA Mortgage applications, Durable Goods

January 28: Retail Inventories, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, GDP, Leading Index, New Home Sales, Kansas City Fed Manufacturing

January 29: Personal Income and Spending, Employment Cost Index, PCE Deflator, Chicago PMI, Pending Home Sales, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

