Daily Markets: Earnings Season Kicks into High Gear

Today’s Big Picture

Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board. Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 0.27%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.67%, China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.77% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and India’s Sensex were up 1.11% and 1.15%, respectively while Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries added 1.78% on the day. Japan’s Nikkei led the way, up 2.67% after discussions with Saudi Arabia over oil market stabilization. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board and U.S. futures point to a soft open later this morning.

As investors digest the latest inflation readings out of the UK and Germany and grapple with the latest verbal sparring between the Eurozone and Russia, the velocity of the June quarter earnings season will move another notch higher today. As much as investors will be assessing quarterly results and guidance vs. consensus expectations, they will also be gauging the share price reaction to those results, looking to see what, if anything, was already priced in. We would caution readers that it will likely take more than a day or two to determine this and we’d point to the 180 companies reporting between this morning and the end of the week, plus the almost 900 next week. Next week also brings the Fed’s July monetary policy meeting, and we suspect more than a few investors will be waiting to hear what it says about monetary policy plans in the coming months.

In short, the question is: Are we finding market support, or setting up for the latest head fake? The coming days will help answer that question.

Data Download

International Economy

The annual inflation rate in the UK increased to 9.4% in June, hitting the highest rate since 1982 and slightly above market forecasts of 9.3%. While inflationary pressures were widespread, the biggest price pressure came from the cost of motor fuels, which increased 42.3% reflecting the sharp increase in average petrol prices during the month. The Producer Price Index reading for June revealed input prices rose 24% YoY the highest on record and easily hotter than the expected 23.2% increase.

The June reading on annual producer inflation in Germany slowed to a three-month low of 32.7% vs. a record peak of 33.6% the prior month and the expected reading of 33.9%. While energy prices continued to be a major inflation thorn, ex-energy producer prices rose 15.5% YoY.

At 8:30 AM ET, the June Inflation Rate for Canada will be reported, and it’s expected to hit 8.4% up from 7.7% the prior month.

The July Flash reading for Consumer Confidence in the Eurozone will be published at 10:00 AM ET and it’s expected to tick lower to -24.9 from -23.6 in June.

Bloomberg reports Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled that Europe will start getting gas again through the Nord Stream pipeline, but warned that unless a spat over sanctioned parts is resolved, flows will be tightly curbed.

Domestic Economy

10:00 AM ET will see the release of Existing Home Sales for Jun with expectations calling for a decline to 5.37 million units from the previously reported 5.41 million homes sold. So far this week all housing related releases have come in under expectations. If Existing Homes Sales disappoint as well, has this already been priced in or will investors react?

10:30 AM ET brings the latest weekly inventory data for oil as well as gasoline stocks. Ahead of that report, the weekly API data showed U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.86 million barrels last week while gasoline inventories rose by 1.29 million barrels after rising 2.9 million barrels the prior week.

Markets

Optimism about second quarter earnings overshadowed a weaker than expected Housing Starts number, yesterday’s Apple (AAPL) hiring and spending news, and the Atlanta Fed adjusting its Q2 GDP estimate down 0.10% further to -1.6%. The Russell 2000 gained 2.16%, the Dow rose 2.43% and the S&P 500 advanced 2.76%. The Nasdaq Composite led the way, closing up 3.11%. Relative weakness was seen in Utilities, Consumer Staples and Healthcare as investors adopted a classically bullish stance with every other sector up over 3% except for Real Estate at 2.83% on the day.

Here’s how the major market indicators stack up year-to-date:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -12.41%

S&P 500: -17.40%

Nasdaq Composite: -25.13%

Russell 2000: -20.82%

Bitcoin (BTC-USD): -51.15%

Ether (ETH-USD): -59.02%

Stocks to Watch

Before trading kicks off for U.S.-listed equities, Abbott Labs (ABT), ASML (ASML), Healthcare Services (HCSF), Lithia Motors (LAD), and Northern Trust (NTRS) are among the companies expected to report their latest quarterly results.

Netflix (NFLX) reported mixed June quarter results with bottom line results that topped consensus expectations even as its revenue rose 8.6% YoY to $7.97 billion, missing the $8.03 billion consensus. Global streaming paid net adds in Q2 came in at -0.97 million, better than the company’s -2.0 million guidance and Netflix forecasts adding 1.0 million in global streaming paid net adds during the current quarter. The company issued downside guidance for Q3 with EPS of $2.14 vs. the $2.76 consensus and revenue of $7.838 billion vs. the $8.1 billion consensus.

Cal-Maine (CALM) reported May quarter EPS of $2.25 per share, well ahead of the $1.96 consensus. Revenue for the quarter soared 69.4% YoY to $593 million aided by both higher volumes as well as significantly higher pricing. Net average selling price per dozen in the quarter was $2.069 compared to $1.318 in the year ago quarter.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) missed June quarter expectations with EPS of $0.84 and revenue of $717 million vs. the respective consensus expectations of $0.90 and $745 million. During the quarter, customer accounts increased 36% to 1.92 million, but customer equity decreased 19% to $294.8 billion and customer margin loans decreased 13% to $42.6 billion.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Hon Hai Technology Group to jointly develop platforms for a new generation of smart connected vehicles.

A bipartisan bill subsidizing U.S. semiconductor production with ~$52 billion cleared its first procedural hurdle yesterday in a 64-34 vote, even as the details of the legislation were still being worked out. Chip stocks including Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), Nvidia (NVDA) and others should see a boost today as should chip equipment companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX).

IPOs

As of now, no IPOs are slated to be priced this week. Readers looking to dig more into the upcoming IPO calendar should visit Nasdaq’s Latest & Upcoming IPOs page.

After Today’s Market Close

Alcoa (AA), Crown Castle (CCI), CSX (CSX), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Steel Dynamics (STLD), United Airlines (UAL), and Tesla (TSLA) are expected to report its quarterly results after equities stop trading today. Those looking for more on which companies are reporting when, head on over to Nasdaq’s Earnings Calendar.

On the Horizon

Thursday, July 21

Japan: Bank of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Eurozone: European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision

US: Weekly Initial & Continuing Jobless Claims

US: Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index – July

US: Leading Indicators Index – June

US: Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories

Friday, July 22

Japan: CPI - June.

Japan: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

UK: Retail Sales – June

Eurozone: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI - July

US: Flash Manufacturing & Services PMI – July

Thought for the Day

“If you hate a person, you are defeated by them.” ~ Confucius

Disclosures

